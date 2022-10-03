Waseca the candidates stand: Waseca School Board

The Waseca Public School District has four open positions, and there are eight candidates running.

This year, the candidates running for School Board are Alyssa Bowers, Scott Deml, Dave Dunn, Theron Kruger, Charles Priebe, Robert Dickerson, Andrew Isker and Jonathon Michels. Dickerson, Isker and Michels did not respond to the questionnaire before the publishing of this article.

The Waseca County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.

How are you connected with and/or involved in the Waseca community, and/or what local government experience do you have?

Alyssa Bowers: I have been a resident of Waseca County for nine years. My husband and I have three daughters — a senior and a sophomore who attend Waseca High School, and a third grader at Hartley Elementary. My local involvement includes volunteering for Junior Achievement in classroom instruction for over 10 years and serving on the Waseca Junior Achievement Board for the last four years. I am also currently on the Waseca Area Chamber Board of Directors and the Waseca Fusion Volleyball Board and was a 2019-20 graduate of the Leadership Greater Waseca Academy.

Scott Deml: I have been a member of the Waseca community for 22 years. My wife and I raised our son here in Waseca. I have been assistant scoutmaster with Waseca Troop 85 for 10 years, and was a Cub Scout leader for five. I am a member of Waseca County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), and currently serve as school board treasurer. I also participate in numerous service projects with the Scouts, such as Scouting for Food and Free Flags for Vets. I also love supporting our Bluejays by attending sporting events, musicals, plays, concerts, and fundraisers like the Bluejay Blast.

Dave Dunn: I am the current School Board clerk. I serve on the following School Board Committees: Facilities, Policy, Personnel and District Accountability Advisory. I have previously served on the School Board for nine years. I have served on numerous city of Waseca Boards and Commissions. I currently serve on the Waseca Area Foundation, Waseca County Historical Society and Maple Terrace Boards. I also spend several hours a week helping third- and fifth-grade students with math at Hartley and WIS schools.

Theron Kruger: I am fourth generation Waseca resident, graduating from Waseca High School in 2000. My wife and I have three children who attend Waseca Public Schools and are involved in various activities and clubs throughout the community. I have been involved with the Waseca Youth Wrestling Club for five years and have been an active participant on the club board for three years. I have been involved in many government building projects throughout my career including public libraries, fire stations, city halls, police stations, colleges, and schools.

Charles Priebe: I’ve been on the Waseca school board for six years and an agriculture and business member for most of my life. In addition, I have served in various ways in my church and other civic organizations.

Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?

Bowers: My vision for Waseca Public Schools is to continue to build a strong base for Waseca. I want to be an advocate for students and a good steward for the taxpayers. The issue of infrastructure seems to be an ongoing issue and without a doubt, be a topic that needs to be addressed. It’s important that the board be financially responsible with these decisions and make the investments needed in the schools to offer a quality education to all students. I’ve never been one that is afraid to ask the tough questions and find the solution. As a member of the Waseca School Board, you can be certain that any decision I make will not be made lightly and will be well thought out for the betterment of all involved.

Deml: I am running to help ensure Waseca Public Schools continue to provide a strong academic and well-rounded education for all students. Finances are extremely important to me, which is why I am currently on the finance committee. We need to be good stewards of our district’s funds. Also of great importance to me is the future of Hartley, which is why I am part of the facilities committee as well. I am also on the personnel and insurance and safety committees.

Dunn: Because of the depth of my experiences, I want to continue to contribute to providing the best educational experiences for our children that we can reasonably afford. The most significant issues that I would like to see addressed are: Hartley school facilities, graduation rates, personalized learning, attracting and retaining good staff and always the budget.

Kruger: First, I am running for the students to ensure that we are providing what they need to have a successful education and bright future. Secondly, I am running for the taxpayers to make sure that our school districts goals meet our community’s financial ability. Additionally, we need to stay competitive with our neighboring school districts as we continue to develop our community into the future.

Priebe: When there was an open seat on the board six years ago, I applied because there was no one on the board that was a voice for the ag community and that continues to be the case. Being a board member is a two-way street. Board members represent the community to the school but also represent the school to the community. With the possibility of upgrading or replacing Hartley School having someone on the board familiar with the ag community along with the ability to ask and answer questions will be important.

How will you handle concerns from parents over controversial subjects?

Bowers: Communication is crucial. Parents and guardians need to feel comfortable bringing their concerns to the school board and the board needs to balance and brainstorm to come up with a reasonable solution to the needs of the students, families, and teachers. I welcome any comments and concerns via email or private message. As for controversial subjects, never stop learning — research the topic, have conversations, understand all sides, and make the best decision.

Deml: I welcome community input while out in public, on our website, or at our meetings. I would listen to anyone’s concerns or questions, controversial or not, and bring them to the school board and superintendent. We would then gather information and have discussions on appropriate actions, if any need to be taken. We would then communicate our findings or actions to our parents and community.

Dunn: When any type of concern is expressed to me by a parent etc. I always try to listen respectfully and if I cannot provide them with an appropriate answer refer them and their concern on to someone in the district that can.

Kruger: I think that it is important to understand the whole issue by having conversations and asking questions. Depending on the issue, the response would vary, but my main goal would be to get the necessary people to the table so that all views are heard, understood, and compromise can be reached.

Priebe: The first thing you need to do is listen, show interest, and try to understand their concerns. If you don’t know, be honest. Bring their concerns to those in charge and see what can be done. Being a board member is a team effort.

What new program(s) would you like to see the school offer?

Bowers: I believe our concentration currently should be on focusing and fine tuning the programming we already have. Waseca has a great base that can be built on. Let’s look at what we currently have and build out from there. I am 100% open to see additional programming brought to Waseca based on the needs and requests of the community and students. I think we need to do our due diligence on new programs to be certain that these programs can be supported both financially and by staffing.

Deml: Instead of implanting new programs, I would like to support and expand existing programs that have proven to be successful and popular. An example of this would be career pathways, which allows our students to take courses in line with a desired occupation, like nursing, technology, or education. We could offer more pathways to expanded occupations. I can see our outdoor classrooms being expanded and utilized more broadly as well. I also believe our partnerships with local industries and employers can be more fully supported to allow more students opportunities for internships, job shadowing, etc.

Dunn: We already have a very well thought out strategic plan that covers everything the school district does. A lot of effort has been put in this plan and we try our best to follow it on a daily basis in everything we do. I feel we need to continue to work this plan adapting as circumstances dictate. This plan is periodically updated and parents and community members may get involved in this process if they so choose. We also continue to offer the best overall curriculum and extracurricular activities that our staff, facilities and budget allows.

Kruger: I would like to make sure we challenge all students at all grade levels to their abilities while continuing to show progression. We also need to make sure we are providing programs for our older students needs and fields, whether it’s in the trades or professional occupations, to prepare them for multiple opportunities.

Priebe: Times change and so do programs and we must keep up. Shared online classes with other schools for low enrollment classes is one example. Keeping our class size small in our lower elementary classes along with special ed support is a must. I support continued efforts in staff development programs for our paras, teachers, and administrative personnel. They are our most important asset and the key to educating our learners effectively.