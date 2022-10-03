ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Is it Reliable? Experts Predict Brutal Winter in Montana

Winter will be here before you know it, and experts are predicting extremely cold temperatures for many northern states, including Montana. Farmers' Almanac recently released an extreme winter forecast for 22-23, and temperatures in Montana are expected to be some of the coldest in the lower 48. According to the prediction, the north-central United States could experience extreme temperatures well below zero. Temperatures could be -40 or below in January.
What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?

It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
Boom: Crews blast rock along Montana 135

Montana Department of Transportation crews have removed about 1,500 cubic yards of rock from the face of the cut on Montana 135. They are currently working on further mitigation for future rock fall including rock doweling. MDT said to continue to expect about 20-minute delays Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for another three weeks. Everything should be cleaned up and back to normal traffic flow before winter hits. (Monte Turner/Mineral Independent)
Montana’s Only US-Made Flag Specialty Store Sadly Closes

Regardless of our political affiliation, most Montanans are quite patriotic. You don't have to look very far to see Old Glory flying proudly on houses, farms, ranches, and businesses of all sizes, in every community. Townsquare Media's Johnny V wrote about the tallest flagpole in the state (with video) when it was erected last fall on private property at an undisclosed location in northwest Montana. It's pretty awesome.
How Montana Fought World War I

How Montana Fought World War I As the Great War shook the world, Montana felt more impact than most states. WWI was at the nexus of political and immigration issues, labor strife, and a deadly pandemic, as well as the beginning of a prolonged drought that shaped one of the most tumultuous times in our history. ...
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

