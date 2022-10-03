Read full article on original website
Is it Reliable? Experts Predict Brutal Winter in Montana
Winter will be here before you know it, and experts are predicting extremely cold temperatures for many northern states, including Montana. Farmers' Almanac recently released an extreme winter forecast for 22-23, and temperatures in Montana are expected to be some of the coldest in the lower 48. According to the prediction, the north-central United States could experience extreme temperatures well below zero. Temperatures could be -40 or below in January.
What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?
It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
Cat Country’s Favorite Montana Rancher is Considering a New Addition
As much as I hate to admit it, I am in puppy mode. I was watching my dog run the other day and he is starting to get a little arthritis. I've always thought to get another one while the older one who knows the ropes can show him the way on the ranch. I started looking the other day for Labs, since they are my favorite breed for the best all-around dog.
Abandoned Montana Puppy Finds Happy Ending With Forever Home
If you look around at whatever Montana town you live in, you will notice a large number of dogs. People here absolutely love their pets and will do almost anything for each and every one of them. Montana has some really wonderful animal shelters full of loving pets looking for...
Is This Popular Part-Time Montana Couple Heading For The Big D?
Celebrity news is an interesting thing. We all say that we don't care, yet, if you spend any time looking at the magazines in front of the checkout lanes in any grocery store, what's on the cover?. Celebrity news. Then there are all the different shows: Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood,...
Valley Press-Mineral Independent
Boom: Crews blast rock along Montana 135
Montana Department of Transportation crews have removed about 1,500 cubic yards of rock from the face of the cut on Montana 135. They are currently working on further mitigation for future rock fall including rock doweling. MDT said to continue to expect about 20-minute delays Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for another three weeks. Everything should be cleaned up and back to normal traffic flow before winter hits. (Monte Turner/Mineral Independent)
Montana’s Only US-Made Flag Specialty Store Sadly Closes
Regardless of our political affiliation, most Montanans are quite patriotic. You don't have to look very far to see Old Glory flying proudly on houses, farms, ranches, and businesses of all sizes, in every community. Townsquare Media's Johnny V wrote about the tallest flagpole in the state (with video) when it was erected last fall on private property at an undisclosed location in northwest Montana. It's pretty awesome.
This Lovely Lady Has Our Hearts! And She’s Looking for a New Home
She's a ball of energy, and she loves being around us at the studio. Why not let this Lady join your household?. Lady is a pit bull mix, and she's ready to be adopted into her new forever home. The video below speaks for itself, we think she'll love whoever brings her home.
How Montana Fought World War I
How Montana Fought World War I As the Great War shook the world, Montana felt more impact than most states. WWI was at the nexus of political and immigration issues, labor strife, and a deadly pandemic, as well as the beginning of a prolonged drought that shaped one of the most tumultuous times in our history. ...
