Austin Chronicle
Eat Your Heart Out: A Three-Day Meal Plan for ACL Eats 2022
Another year, another Austin City Limits Music Festival in the Texas capital. While the weather patterns of the Lone Star State remain unpredictable (and annoyingly hot), anyone in the 512 can count on great music and even better food spread out across two October weekends. Situated on the edge of...
365thingsaustin.com
Breakfast Tacos At Granny’s
Grab some of our favorite breakfast tacos from Granny’s Tacos food truck! They make everything from scratch—even their salsas, marinades, and seasonings are homemade family recipes passed down by generations. Also try them for burritos, tortas, carne asada fríes, veggie tacos, and more. Hours: Monday–Thursday 8 a.m.–3...
Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Texas
Check out where to get the best sandwich in the entire state.
Report: Texas is home to the best chili in the US, here’s where you can find the best bowl of Texas Red Chili
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many things special to the state of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, barbecue, and Tex-Mex, but one thing is for sure, the best chili in the entire country can be found in the Lone Star State. A report from TheTravel.com states that the...
365thingsaustin.com
National Taco Day At Chuy’s
Celebrate National Taco Day at Chuy’s with their world-famous tacos and drink specials all day! You can add a ground beef taco (crispy or soft) to any entrée for just $1. They’ll also have $1 tequila floaters. Dress like a taco and post a photo with #ChuysTacoDay to receive a free, dine-in entrée of your choice.
Food Box convenience store now open on Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville
Food Box sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Food Box opened Sept. 30 at 208 E. Wells Branch Parkway, Pflugerville. The Central Texas-based convenience store chain sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. The store also has an attached Deli Box kitchen offering sandwiches, burgers and tacos. www.foodboxtx.com.
Austin Chronicle
Closings and Openings, Hirings and Aspirings, Wining and Dining and Economic Undermining in Austin’s Food Industry
Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, that’s right, citizen – it’s your “Food News Buffet” for the second week of October. The part...
Thrillist
The Ultimate Guide to Austin’s Best Clubs
Got a load of energy? Austin’s not a bad place to come and exert it. Afternoon happy hours, designed to kick start the party after a late lunch, combined with rooftop lounges to watch the sunset and the city’s banging clubs make boozing an extended affair. It’s no wonder we’ve come to be known as a bachelorette party destination (many say that the expired "‘Live Music Capital of the World” slogan should be switched to “Batchelorette Capital of the World,” if only Vegas didn’t exist). You just need to take a look at the novelty bridal veils on Sixth to see why. And the 24-hour taco stands and pizza joints are just waiting for you to stumble in for a very early breakfast. If you’re up for going hard, here’s where to do it.
Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
Texas-inspired restaurant Industry opening second location in East Austin this fall
Industry is one of several concepts owners Cody Taylor and Harlan Scott have opened in the Austin area throughout their careers. (Courtesy Consumable Content) San Marcos restaurant Industry is opening a second location in Austin this fall. Industry is owned by Harlan Scott and Cody Taylor, who named their restaurant as an homage to those working in the service industry.
New sandwich shop in Bee Cave set to open in mid-October facing hiring issues
Capriotti’s, a nationwide sandwich chain, is seeking to open in Bee Cave in October amid staffing issues. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is a made-to-order sandwich eatery tentatively opening at 3944 S. RM 620, Ste. 130, Bee Cave, in mid-October. The opening has been delayed several times...
Eater
Austin Bar/Truck Little Brother and Bummer Burrito Will Dress Up as TV Restaurant From ‘The Bear’ for Halloween
’Tis the season for Austin bars and restaurants to dress up like famous pop culture restaurants for Halloween. Downtown bar Little Brother and its accompanying food truck Bummer Burrito will turn into the Chicago restaurant from the hit FX television series The Bear this season at 89 Rainey Street later this October.
Another Texas Location Of Shaq's Fried Chicken Restaurant Revealed
Another Big Chicken location is opening soon in Texas!
CBS Austin
#TBT: Fred Cantú aka 'Uncle Fred' celebrates 50 years on-air in Austin & Rio Grande Valley
For Fred Cantú, Austin was supposed to be a stop in his broadcasting career. "I never expected it to last this long," said Cantú. "It's been quite the ride." It's a ride that began in the Rio Grande Valley. "Broadcasting is always something that I wanted to do,...
Here Are 6 Horror Movies You Might Not Know Were Filmed In Texas
Did you know these horror movies were filmed in Texas?
Square Nails offers services, complimentary drinks and more Buda, Kyle local business news
Square Nails opened in September at 18840 I-35, Ste. 300, Kyle. (Courtesy Square Nails) Bannockburn Church launched a new campus called Bannockburn Buda-Kyle Sept. 25 at EVO Entertainment, 3200 Kyle Crossing, Kyle. The church follows the Word of God and the Bible. Bannockburn offers two worship services on Sunday mornings. Free child care is also offered. 512-892-2703. www.budakylechurch.com.
Austin Chronicle
Five Arts Events Beyond (but Near) ACL Fest
Who says we can’t be the other-than-live-music capital of the world, too?. Because maybe you don't want to fill every moment of your two weekends – or, especially, the days between – with glorious, body-rocking, soul-vibing music and outdoor celebration among a frenzied throng of humanity? We mean, here are five recommended diversions from all that happy hullaballoo, five local options for some different cultural enrichment and edification and even, yeah, downright fun.
Eater
California Bakery Known for Its Decadent Buttercream Layer Cakes Is Opening in Austin
California bakery chain SusieCakes is opening its first Austin location this year. The bakery will open at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Suite 123 in the Old Tarlton Center near Rollingwood starting on Saturday, October 8. The bakery bakes up decadent and bright decorative layer cakes and cupcakes. There’s the vanilla...
365thingsaustin.com
Gruene Music & Wine Festival
Kick off the weekend at the 36th Annual Gruene Music and Wine Festival in New Braunfels, where you can check out the oldest dance hall in Texas!. Enjoy tastings from three Texas wineries and a Texas craft brewery, live music, and prize giveaways for a good cause! Proceeds benefit the United Way of Comal County. The festival continues through this Sunday, October 9th. Check out the full lineup of events.
hellogeorgetown.com
Grandma’s Greens Open in Georgetown, TX!
Owned and operated by Judi Rhodes, the business focuses on growing and selling microgreens. “I have been into vegetable and flower gardening and healthy foods as long as I can remember. Having my hands in the dirt is second nature to me as all of my children and friends can attest to,” Judi Rhodes told Hello Georgetown. “So, growing these healthy microgreens is an absolutely perfect fit for me!”
