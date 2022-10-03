ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Chronicle

Eat Your Heart Out: A Three-Day Meal Plan for ACL Eats 2022

Another year, another Austin City Limits Music Festival in the Texas capital. While the weather patterns of the Lone Star State remain unpredictable (and annoyingly hot), anyone in the 512 can count on great music and even better food spread out across two October weekends. Situated on the edge of...
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Breakfast Tacos At Granny’s

Grab some of our favorite breakfast tacos from Granny’s Tacos food truck! They make everything from scratch—even their salsas, marinades, and seasonings are homemade family recipes passed down by generations. Also try them for burritos, tortas, carne asada fríes, veggie tacos, and more. Hours: Monday–Thursday 8 a.m.–3...
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

National Taco Day At Chuy’s

Celebrate National Taco Day at Chuy’s with their world-famous tacos and drink specials all day! You can add a ground beef taco (crispy or soft) to any entrée for just $1. They’ll also have $1 tequila floaters. Dress like a taco and post a photo with #ChuysTacoDay to receive a free, dine-in entrée of your choice.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Food Box convenience store now open on Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville

Food Box sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Food Box opened Sept. 30 at 208 E. Wells Branch Parkway, Pflugerville. The Central Texas-based convenience store chain sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. The store also has an attached Deli Box kitchen offering sandwiches, burgers and tacos. www.foodboxtx.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Thrillist

The Ultimate Guide to Austin’s Best Clubs

Got a load of energy? Austin’s not a bad place to come and exert it. Afternoon happy hours, designed to kick start the party after a late lunch, combined with rooftop lounges to watch the sunset and the city’s banging clubs make boozing an extended affair. It’s no wonder we’ve come to be known as a bachelorette party destination (many say that the expired "‘Live Music Capital of the World” slogan should be switched to “Batchelorette Capital of the World,” if only Vegas didn’t exist). You just need to take a look at the novelty bridal veils on Sixth to see why. And the 24-hour taco stands and pizza joints are just waiting for you to stumble in for a very early breakfast. If you’re up for going hard, here’s where to do it.
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Austin

Texas-inspired restaurant Industry opening second location in East Austin this fall

Industry is one of several concepts owners Cody Taylor and Harlan Scott have opened in the Austin area throughout their careers. (Courtesy Consumable Content) San Marcos restaurant Industry is opening a second location in Austin this fall. Industry is owned by Harlan Scott and Cody Taylor, who named their restaurant as an homage to those working in the service industry.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Square Nails offers services, complimentary drinks and more Buda, Kyle local business news

Square Nails opened in September at 18840 I-35, Ste. 300, Kyle. (Courtesy Square Nails) Bannockburn Church launched a new campus called Bannockburn Buda-Kyle Sept. 25 at EVO Entertainment, 3200 Kyle Crossing, Kyle. The church follows the Word of God and the Bible. Bannockburn offers two worship services on Sunday mornings. Free child care is also offered. 512-892-2703. www.budakylechurch.com.
BUDA, TX
Austin Chronicle

Five Arts Events Beyond (but Near) ACL Fest

Who says we can’t be the other-than-live-music capital of the world, too?. Because maybe you don't want to fill every moment of your two weekends – or, especially, the days between – with glorious, body-rocking, soul-vibing music and outdoor celebration among a frenzied throng of humanity? We mean, here are five recommended diversions from all that happy hullaballoo, five local options for some different cultural enrichment and edification and even, yeah, downright fun.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Gruene Music & Wine Festival

Kick off the weekend at the 36th Annual Gruene Music and Wine Festival in New Braunfels, where you can check out the oldest dance hall in Texas!. Enjoy tastings from three Texas wineries and a Texas craft brewery, live music, and prize giveaways for a good cause! Proceeds benefit the United Way of Comal County. The festival continues through this Sunday, October 9th. Check out the full lineup of events.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Grandma’s Greens Open in Georgetown, TX!

Owned and operated by Judi Rhodes, the business focuses on growing and selling microgreens. “I have been into vegetable and flower gardening and healthy foods as long as I can remember. Having my hands in the dirt is second nature to me as all of my children and friends can attest to,” Judi Rhodes told Hello Georgetown. “So, growing these healthy microgreens is an absolutely perfect fit for me!”
GEORGETOWN, TX

