Got a load of energy? Austin’s not a bad place to come and exert it. Afternoon happy hours, designed to kick start the party after a late lunch, combined with rooftop lounges to watch the sunset and the city’s banging clubs make boozing an extended affair. It’s no wonder we’ve come to be known as a bachelorette party destination (many say that the expired "‘Live Music Capital of the World” slogan should be switched to “Batchelorette Capital of the World,” if only Vegas didn’t exist). You just need to take a look at the novelty bridal veils on Sixth to see why. And the 24-hour taco stands and pizza joints are just waiting for you to stumble in for a very early breakfast. If you’re up for going hard, here’s where to do it.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO