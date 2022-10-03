Read full article on original website
Trisha Frost
3d ago
Either One of the Drivers could have slowed down and let the other Driver go ahead.But this person was found to beDrunk, She should have been held Responsible for the deaths of the young Mother and her unborn baby. Th if s was so Sad.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
fox8live.com
Father of New Orleans realtor murdered over dirt bike says killer’s punishment doesn’t fit crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The West Bank man who lured a New Orleans real estate agent to his home, promising to buy a dirt bike, before killing him, will spend the rest of his life in prison. Thursday, a judge sentenced Jalen Harvey for the murder of 29-year-old Joseph Vindel....
NOLA.com
Man accused of cutting hole in side of Mandeville building in burglary attempt
A man is accused of cutting a hole in the side of a Mandeville area building in an attempt to burglarize the business, St. Tammany authorities said Friday. Once inside, authorities say the man was using power tools to try to break into the safe when sheriff's deputies arrived. He...
Police officer's connection with New Orleans girl he saved goes across the country
NEW ORLEANS — A former NOPD officer and little girl bonded for life when he was the first to arrive on the scene of street violence. And now, in his crime-fighting job, thousands of miles away, he is hoping, with your help, to make her Christmas special. For a...
L'Observateur
Kenner Police: Metairie man arrested for armed robbery
On September 25, 2022, at 8:45 PM, the Brothers Food Mart located at 3049 Loyola Drive, Kenner, was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and robbed the business of the money from the register. The cashier described the suspect as having a heart shaped tattoo under his eye.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Reserve woman fatally shot boyfriend's father through closed door during argument, authorities say
A Reserve woman who began "indiscriminately" firing gunshots into the door of a home during an argument with her boyfriend Saturday morning shot and killed his father, who was hit when at least one of the bullets pierced the door, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
WDSU
New Orleans police arrest man that deputy constable served eviction notice to
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a man who was cornered in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon following a manhunt for a suspect accused in a shooting of a deputy constable. Jason Tillman was arrested and booked on a probation charge. NOPD confirms that Tillman was the person arrested in Mid-City,...
brproud.com
Woman accused of lying to deputies about hiding wanted man in home
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish deputies arrested two people Thursday — a man wanted on felony charges in two parishes and a woman accused of lying to authorities about housing the wanted man. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a vehicle driven by a...
WDSU
New Orleans police seek 2 for questioning in deadly hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened on Aug. 20 in New Orleans East. Investigators say Kenneth Jessemy and Courtney Raines aren't wanted on criminal charges, but they believe the two may have vital information connected to the hit-and-run on the South I-10 Service Road and Tara Lane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Police identify man booked in Mid-City manhunt after shooting of deputy, property manager
New Orleans police have identified a man who was arrested in Mid-City on Wednesday following a manhunt that began after a law officer was shot serving an eviction notice. Jason Tillman, 24, was captured in the 3200 block of Iberville Street after a SWAT roll shut down the surrounding area. Police confirmed the search was connected to a shooting earlier that morning in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East. During that incident, a deputy constable and a property manager were shot serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex.
Covington student arrested for threatening to shoot classmate, deputies say
Another classmate's parent alerted the school administration and the Sheriff's Office was called.
Two men arrested in drive by shooting in Gray
Terrebonne Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Detectives have arrested two men in connection with a shooting. Rontrell Leon Holmes, a 20-year-old man from Gray, and a 17-year-old juvenile were both taken into custody as part of their investigation.
NOLA.com
10-year-old-student accused of making gun threats at Covington area school
Authorities said a 10-year-old Lee Road Junior High student was arrested Thursday after being accused of telling classmates she was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were informed about the incident after a parent contacted school administrators....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect in constable's shooting apprehended after SWAT presence shuts down Canal in Mid-City
New Orleans Police say they have apprehended a suspect after a manhunt shut down Canal Street near N. Lopez Street in Mid-City this afternoon.
fox8live.com
After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans musician Kermit Ruffins’ baby girl was born with a spinal cord injury after her mother was shot while pregnant. Blossom Ruffins was born prematurely and is currently paralyzed from the belly button down. Doctors say Blossom, now 6-months-old, still has bullet fragments in her kidney from when her mom, Harmonese Pleasant, was shot while she was pregnant and had to have an emergency C-section.
NOLA.com
4 New Orleans levee police officers arrested, suspected of payroll fraud
Four Orleans Levee District police officers were arrested this week over allegations of payroll fraud, court records show. The four officers are accused of cutting out on recent off-duty security shifts in the Lake Vista subdivision or at the New Orleans Yacht Club, then billing for the ghost work. Sgt....
L'Observateur
Montz man arrested burglary of a LaPlace mini storage complex
Christopher Frasier of Montz, Louisiana was arrested on Friday, October 1, 2022, in connection with the burglary of a Mini Storage Complex in Laplace that occurred on Thursday, September 30, 2022. Deputies responded to the business and were informed by the owner that someone used a vehicle to drive through the gate of the business and while inside cut the locks and unlawfully entered eleven storage units.
NOLA.com
After being barricaded in a room for a day, victim escapes home invaders, police say
A man escaped three burglars after they forced their way into his 7th Ward home, threatened to kill him and barricaded him in a room, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the home invasion in the 2600 block of Allen Street at around 2:31 p.m. Monday. They said three suspects—Nicole Jackson, 41, Gene Harris, 34, and an unknown man—broke into the 54-year-old victim's home and barricaded him in a room. The next day, the victim escaped, though police could not specify exactly how long he was barricaded inside the room or where the suspects were during that time, because they had not completed their report.
35-Year-Old Krystina Stewart Killed In A Fatal Crash On LA Hwy 10 (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 10 that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Krystina Stewart of Kentwood.
WDSU
Six Bogalusa residents arrested, accused in murder case
BOGALUSA, La. — Six Bogalusa residents are behind bars after a grand jury indicted them in a first-degree murder case. District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Teretha Carter Johnson, 43, Christopher Ramsey, 30, Freddie McGowan, 46, Michael James, 18, and Errica Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder against Travis Edward Davis.
NOLA.com
Two men wounded in shooting on Erato Street, New Orleans police say
Two men were wounded in a B.W. Cooper-area shooting Wednesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police responded to a call to the 3500 block of Erato Street just before 5 p.m. Two men who were hit by gunfire in the area were transported to a hospital. Investigators worked...
Comments / 11