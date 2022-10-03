ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

Trisha Frost
3d ago

Either One of the Drivers could have slowed down and let the other Driver go ahead.But this person was found to beDrunk, She should have been held Responsible for the deaths of the young Mother and her unborn baby. Th if s was so Sad.

L'Observateur

Kenner Police: Metairie man arrested for armed robbery

On September 25, 2022, at 8:45 PM, the Brothers Food Mart located at 3049 Loyola Drive, Kenner, was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and robbed the business of the money from the register. The cashier described the suspect as having a heart shaped tattoo under his eye.
KENNER, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police seek 2 for questioning in deadly hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened on Aug. 20 in New Orleans East. Investigators say Kenneth Jessemy and Courtney Raines aren't wanted on criminal charges, but they believe the two may have vital information connected to the hit-and-run on the South I-10 Service Road and Tara Lane.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Police identify man booked in Mid-City manhunt after shooting of deputy, property manager

New Orleans police have identified a man who was arrested in Mid-City on Wednesday following a manhunt that began after a law officer was shot serving an eviction notice. Jason Tillman, 24, was captured in the 3200 block of Iberville Street after a SWAT roll shut down the surrounding area. Police confirmed the search was connected to a shooting earlier that morning in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East. During that incident, a deputy constable and a property manager were shot serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Two men arrested in drive by shooting in Gray

Terrebonne Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Detectives have arrested two men in connection with a shooting. Rontrell Leon Holmes, a 20-year-old man from Gray, and a 17-year-old juvenile were both taken into custody as part of their investigation.
GRAY, LA
NOLA.com

10-year-old-student accused of making gun threats at Covington area school

Authorities said a 10-year-old Lee Road Junior High student was arrested Thursday after being accused of telling classmates she was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were informed about the incident after a parent contacted school administrators....
COVINGTON, LA
fox8live.com

After mother shot during pregnancy, New Orleans musician’s daughter born partially paralyzed

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans musician Kermit Ruffins’ baby girl was born with a spinal cord injury after her mother was shot while pregnant. Blossom Ruffins was born prematurely and is currently paralyzed from the belly button down. Doctors say Blossom, now 6-months-old, still has bullet fragments in her kidney from when her mom, Harmonese Pleasant, was shot while she was pregnant and had to have an emergency C-section.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Montz man arrested burglary of a LaPlace mini storage complex

Christopher Frasier of Montz, Louisiana was arrested on Friday, October 1, 2022, in connection with the burglary of a Mini Storage Complex in Laplace that occurred on Thursday, September 30, 2022. Deputies responded to the business and were informed by the owner that someone used a vehicle to drive through the gate of the business and while inside cut the locks and unlawfully entered eleven storage units.
MONTZ, LA
NOLA.com

After being barricaded in a room for a day, victim escapes home invaders, police say

A man escaped three burglars after they forced their way into his 7th Ward home, threatened to kill him and barricaded him in a room, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the home invasion in the 2600 block of Allen Street at around 2:31 p.m. Monday. They said three suspects—Nicole Jackson, 41, Gene Harris, 34, and an unknown man—broke into the 54-year-old victim's home and barricaded him in a room. The next day, the victim escaped, though police could not specify exactly how long he was barricaded inside the room or where the suspects were during that time, because they had not completed their report.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Six Bogalusa residents arrested, accused in murder case

BOGALUSA, La. — Six Bogalusa residents are behind bars after a grand jury indicted them in a first-degree murder case. District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Teretha Carter Johnson, 43, Christopher Ramsey, 30, Freddie McGowan, 46, Michael James, 18, and Errica Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder against Travis Edward Davis.
BOGALUSA, LA

