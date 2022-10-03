Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
FTX’s $1.4B bid on Voyager Digital assets: A gambit or a way out for users?
In September, cryptocurrency exchange FTX US secured the winning bid for the assets of embattled crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital with a bid of approximately $1.4 billion. The bid was made up of the fair market value of Voyager’s crypto holdings “at a to-be-determined date in the future.”
CoinTelegraph
Taliban had a ‘massive chilling effect’ on Afghan crypto market: Report
The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has had a “massive chilling effect” on the local cryptocurrency market, bringing it to an effective “standstill,” according to a recent report. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis in an Oct. 5 report stated the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region...
CoinTelegraph
Three Arrows Capital fund moves over 300 NFTs to a new address
Starry Night Capital, a nonfungible token (NFT)-focused fund launched by the co-founders of the now-bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), has moved over 300 NFTs out of its address, according to reports. Starry Night Capital was founded last year by Su Zhu, Kyle Davies and pseudonymous NFT collector Vincent...
CoinTelegraph
EU regulators ban cross-border payments from Russian crypto accounts
In a statement released on Oct. 6, the European Union introduced another set of sanctions against Russia due to the prolonged and recently escalated conflict in Ukraine. The new sanctions include a complete ban on cross-border crypto payments between Russians and the EU. This statement includes the prohibition of, “all crypto-asset wallets, accounts, or custody services, irrespective of the amount of the wallet.”
CoinTelegraph
Report: On-chain data points to crypto consolidation in Q3
A third-quarter industry report from DappRadar citing on-chain metrics suggests cryptocurrency markets are showing signs of recovery from ongoing bearing market conditions. A number of factors played their part in a busy third quarter of 2022, with Ethereum’s Merge marking a successful shift to proof-of-stake having a notable influence on layer-2 activity before the event. The report also highlights a slight recovery in the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization, which still sits below the $1 trillion mark.
CoinTelegraph
Get your money back: The weird world of crypto litigation
Want to sue a crypto project that ripped you off? That will be $1 million, thank you. Luckily, there are options for those who face the daunting prospect of spending a small yacht’s worth of money in lawyer fees for their chance at crypto justice. In practice, the majority...
CoinTelegraph
As BitMart’s NFT marketplace grows, so does interest in their unique “Vote to Earn” NFT
This publication is sponsored. Cointelegraph does not endorse and is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this page. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company. Cointelegraph is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release.
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase expands to Australia with focus on institutions in ‘months to come’
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase will expand its services in Australia, launching a local entity and an updated suite of services for retail crypto traders, hinting that institutional products are soon to follow. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Nana Murugesan, Coinbase’s vice president of international and business development, said building during bear...
CoinTelegraph
EU Council approves MiCA text, proposal moves to Parliament for a vote
Representatives from a committee with the European Council have moved forward with regulating digital assets in the European Union through the Markets in Crypto-Assets, or MiCA, framework, sending the finalized text to parliament for a vote. According to an information note on Oct. 5, the European Council’s Permanent Representatives Committee...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin still has $14K target, warns trader as DXY due ‘parabola’ break
Bitcoin (BTC) held $20,000 into Oct. 5 with trader targets still including a fresh high before rejection. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD reaching $20,470 on Bitstamp overnight before returning lower. The pair succeeded in maintaining the 2017 old all-time high as support, something on-chain analytics resource...
CoinTelegraph
US lawmakers request Justice Dept share CBDC assessment
Republican members of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee have requested the Department of Justice provide its assessment and legislative proposals regarding a digital dollar within ten days. In an Oct. 5 letter addressed to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, 11 Republican lawmakers asked the Justice Department for a copy...
CoinTelegraph
M31 Capital launches $100M Web3 investment fund with $50M in commitments so far
Crypto-focused investment firm M31 Capital has launched a new investment fund dedicated to Web3 companies, further underscoring the industry’s shift toward decentralized internet projects. The M31 Capital Web3 Opportunity Fund will invest up to $100 million in token projects and private equity opportunities within Web3, the company announced on...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin repeats key bear market move as $19K becomes key BTC price zone
Bitcoin (BTC) holding $19,000 could be more important than traders realize, new data reveals. In the latest edition of its monthly report series, “The Bitcoin Monthly,” investment management firm ARK Invest flagged an ongoing battle for the defense of Bitcoin’s investor cost basis. Bitcoin investor cost basis...
CoinTelegraph
Regulations are coming — and this DAO wants voices of Web3 users to be heard
A decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) has been established to serve as an ally for every project and business that's embracing Web3. ThreeOh DAO says the next generation of the internet can bring entrepreneurship, wealth and opportunities to communities around the world — and it wants to represent the interests of Web3 and DeFi users when regulations and policies are being decided.
CoinTelegraph
Nasdaq needs clear regulations before launching crypto exchange, says VP
Nasdaq said that the retail side of the crypto market is quite saturated at the moment, with many service providers looking to fulfill retail investors’ needs.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin derivatives data reflects traders’ belief that $20K will become support
Bitcoin (BTC) showed strength on Oct. 4 and 5, posting a 5% gain on Oct. 5 and breaking through the $20,000 resistance. The move liquidated $75 million worth of leverage short (bear) positions and it led some traders to predict a potential rally to $28,000. As described by Moustache, the...
CoinTelegraph
BTC to outperform ‘most major assets’ in H2 2022 — Bloomberg analyst
Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, stated that October has historically been the best month for Bitcoin (BTC) since 2014, averaging gains of about 20% for the month, and that commodities appearing to peak could imply that Bitcoin has reached its bottom. In an Oct. 5 Bloomberg Crypto...
CoinTelegraph
It’s happened: Someone’s filed for Cramer ETFs with the SEC
Connecticut-based advisory firm Tuttle Capital Management has submitted a preliminary prospectus filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for two new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) centered around betting against investment tips from Jim Cramer. Cramer is the host of CNBC’s Mad Money and has become a popular meme in...
CoinTelegraph
Bitwise launches Web3 ETF for institutional and retail investors
Bitwise Asset Management announced on Oct. 3 a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to both institutional and retail investors, giving them access to companies “positioned to benefit” from Web3 growth. Bitwise, in a statement, said it marks “the next wave of the internet’s development characterized by greater decentralization and...
