foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio woman turns 110 years old, joining rare list of supercentenarians
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman is celebrating a big birthday, putting her in very rarified air. Rose Mary Degrasse of San Antonio turned 110-years-old. She was born in Oct. 4, 1912. On Tuesday, she became a super centenarian, of which there are fewer than 70 still alive in...
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millions
I have been writing a series of popular articles looking at Texans who are giving back to their communities. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on San Antonio entrepreneur Graham Weston.
KSAT 12
Stone Oak family continues turning skulls in third year of hilariously spooky Halloween displays
SAN ANTONIO – A Stone Oak family is keeping their popular Halloween display bad to the bone. Last October, the Dinote family went viral for decorating their front yard with different skeleton displays each day. This Halloween, they’re at it again and sharing the “humerus” decorations with the entire...
Page was found abandoned back in March and was scared of people | Forgotten Friends
KIRBY, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. This week, we went to Kirby Animal Services to meet Page, a...
H-E-B launches futuristic new checkout option at San Antonio-area store
The grocery store's new 'Fast Scan' technology is similar to self-checkout, but actually scans items as they're put into the shopper's basket.
KSAT 12
Friendship turns deadly for 2 young women: South Texas Crime Stories
Heather Ann Willms was enjoying life, she graduated from O’Connor High School in 2001 and had attended San Antonio College and Texas Lutheran University. She had five siblings and was admired by many friends, including Jose Baldomero Flores, who she and her family called Joe. Heather and Jose met...
Are You Ready Texas? H-E-B Has Just Taken Check-Out To The Next Level!
Futuristic? Next Level? It might be too early to know, but Texas's favorite grocery store H-E-B is betting on the future and the future is now. "Fast Scan" is here at H-E-B. It's the newest way to check out at the grocery store. • FAST SCAN IS NOW AT THIS...
Ex-deputy working at SeaWorld San Antonio arrested for allegedly body slamming teen park guest
The 'scare worker' at SeaWorld's Halloween attractions was fired two years ago as a Bexar County deputy over allegations that he struck a jail inmate.
Video: Texas officer fired after shooting teenager outside McDonald’s
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A police officer who fired multiple shots at a teenager in a car over the weekend was fired by the department, which also released video of the incident. The San Antonio Police Department released video from the officer’s body camera that showed the incident outside...
KSAT 12
Woman accused of stabbing ex, hitting his wife with a metal pipe in H-E-B parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is facing charges after San Antonio police say she stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the face with a screwdriver and hit his wife with a metal pipe as she left an East Side H-E-B. Amanda Diann Cristan, 34, was arrested on Wednesday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
