Queens, NY

WIBX 950

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
ANGOLA, NY
CBS New York

Lawsuit challenging NYC outdoor dining program dismissed

NEW YORK -- A New York state appellate court dismissed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging New York City's outdoor dining program.The move will allow the city to advance plans to make the program permanent.RELATED STORY: In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor diningA statement from a City Hall spokesperson credits outdoor dining for saving 100,000 jobs during the pandemic.Some opponents of the initiative had cited safety and quality-of-life concerns.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.1 FM Talk

A red New York is a real possibility

Leitia James ran a campaign on going after Trump’s financial records, and she’s followed through with that promise. The trouble is, every time she yells her accomplishments on Donald Trump, she’s also telling her constituents what she’s NOT doing…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

WESTCHESTER 1ST WEEK OCTOBER CONTINUES COVID INFECTION PACE.

8,800 COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS IN NEW YORK CITY IN THREE MONTHS. CDC: MONKEY POX DECLINING NEXT FEW MONTHS DEPENDING ON BEHAVIOR. 3,984 MONKEY POX CASES IN NEW YORK STATE LEAD NATION. WPCNR COVID SURVEILLANCE. Statistics from New York State Covid-19 Tracker. Observation and Analysis by John F. Bailey. October 8, 2022:
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Passenger shot aboard Westchester public bus

YONKERS – A passenger aboard a Bee-Line bus in Yonkers suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound late Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Westchester County Department of Public Safety said at about 5 p.m., a passenger was shot while on Bee-Line Bus #257 on the #4 line. Police said the assailants...
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Passenger shot while riding bus in Yonkers: officials

YONKERS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A passenger was shot while riding a bus in Yonkers Friday evening, officials said. The shooting happened at South Broadway and Ludlow Street around 5 p.m., according to the Westchester County Department of Public Safety. The victim was shot while on Bee-Line Bus No. 257 on the No. 4 line. The […]
YONKERS, NY
Marry Evens

Best Restaurants in New York for Fall 2022

Finding the perfect restaurant in your neighborhood may seem like a difficult endeavor, but it is actually exciting and fun. I went out in the New York streets to eat a lot in September in an effort to find the greatest, and guess what? I discovered numerous! I listed them, and now I'll share the topmost incredible eateries with you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Video: Mystery NYC rooftop jumper hops between awnings of building

NEW YORK - A viral video showed a man jumping between the awnings of a building in Lower Manhattan, but would you believe the daredevil stunt is all part of his job?. The video showed a man in dress pants and dress shoes on the roof of 90 West Street in the Financial District, jumping from awning to awning before opening a window and going into one of the apartments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Two of NYC’s Most Acclaimed Restaurants Just Lost Their Michelin Stars. Here’s Who Made the Cut.

When a restaurant loses its coveted Michelin star, it shakes up the culinary world just a little bit. And that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night, with a number of notable New York City restaurants dropping from the annual list. Among the restaurants missing from New York’s 2022 Michelin Guide are the hot spots Carbone and Peter Luger, which both held one star as recently as last year. In total, the one-star list lost 11 restaurants—some because they have since closed, and others simply because the Michelin inspectors decided that they weren’t up to snuff. “This year in New York, there’s a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
portwashington-news.com

The West Shore Road Debate Continues

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Town of North Hempstead held its public comment session regarding the potential development at 145 West Shore Rd, Port Washington. The purpose of this meeting was to allow residents to comment on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) that was made public on Aug. 2. Southern Land Company (SLC) has been pursuing the West Shore Road location for years with intentions of building luxury multifamily apartments and public amenities which involve an extensive environmental cleanup.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
CBS New York

Gas station employee shot on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Suffolk County.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at a BP station in Wyandanch.Police responded to a call of shots fired at the location.When officers arrived, they found a worker had been shot.Investigators say the 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.No arrests have been made.
WYANDANCH, NY
Daily Voice

Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Nyack 11-Year-Old

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating an 11-year-old boy who is missing. Rockland County resident Justin Chen, of the village of Nyack, was last seen around 3 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home. Det. Sgt. Anthony Palazolo, of the Orangetown Police Department, says...
NYACK, NY
therealdeal.com

Catsimatidis buys 87-acre Westchester estate for a song

Billionaire John Catsimatidis, no stranger to bankrupt assets, just scooped up a massive Westchester estate out of foreclosure for less than a fifth of its original asking price. The supermarket mogul and developer bought the 87-acre property at 48 Haights Cross Road in Chappaqua for $5 million, he said. Built...
CHAPPAQUA, NY
