The Cardano blockchain is one of the OG blockchains that’s been around since the early days of crypto. To many, it’s one of the most mystifying chains in the crypto space. What it aims to do, ambitious in the early days, seems standard nowadays. yet the loyalty from believers of the chain has not wavered much. From the muted response to the smart contract launch to the most recent Vasil fork upgrade, it is the blockchain that generates the little price speculation within the community.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO