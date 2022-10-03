Read full article on original website
Bitget vs Bybit 2022: Crypto Exchanges Compared!
With so many crypto exchanges to choose from, finding the right one isn’t always an easy task. Many crypto users, myself included, have gone through the entire KYC verification, sign-up process, document verification etc. for different exchanges, only to find that the exchange did not live up to our expectations or meet our needs.
How to stake Cardano’s ADA with Ledger Hardware Wallet
The Cardano blockchain is one of the OG blockchains that’s been around since the early days of crypto. To many, it’s one of the most mystifying chains in the crypto space. What it aims to do, ambitious in the early days, seems standard nowadays. yet the loyalty from believers of the chain has not wavered much. From the muted response to the smart contract launch to the most recent Vasil fork upgrade, it is the blockchain that generates the little price speculation within the community.
