Week 7 Preview: Eagle Grove at Belmond-Klemme
The Eagle Grove Eagles will hit the road for the final time in the regular season on Friday night, when they make the trek across Wright County to take on the Belmond-Klemme Broncos in Class 1A, District 2 action in Belmond. The Broncos enter with an 0-6 record, and an 0-3 district mark, while the Eagles are 2-4 on the season, and have a 1-2 district record.
Week 7 Preview: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Spirit Lake
The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Cowboys are back at home on Friday night for a senior night matchup with the Spirit Lake Indians in Class 2A, District 2 action. The Cowboys enter Friday with a 5-1 record and 2-1 in district play, while the Indians hold a perfect 6-0 record, 3-0 in district play, and are ranked 4th in this week’s Radio Iowa poll.
Week 7 Preview: Webster City vs. Spencer
The Webster City Lynx return to the friendly confines of Lynx Field for the first time since mid-September as they host the Spencer Tigers in a very important Class 4A, District 1 tilt. The Lynx enter Friday with a 4-2 record and 2-0 in district play, while the Tigers enter with a 5-1 record and a similar 2-0 district record, and ranked #9 in Class 4A in the latest Radio Iowa poll.
Week 7 Preview: (1A) #10 South Hamilton vs. Manson-Northwest Webster
The South Hamilton Hawks hit the road for the first Friday in October, as they travel to Calhoun County to take on the Cougars of Manson-Northwest Webster in Class 1A, District 2 action. The Hawks enter Friday with a 5-1 record, and a 3-0 district record, while the Cougars enter with a 1-5 record, and a 1-2 district mark.
Week 7 Preview: Roland-Story vs. (2A) #3 West Marshall
The Roland-Story Norsemen are back at Kerry Van Winkle Field this Friday night for a matchup with their conference rivals in the West Marshall Trojans. Roland-Story enters Friday night with a 4-2 record, and a 3-0 district mark, while West Marshall enters with an unblemished 6-0 mark, and a similar 3-0 record in Class 2A, District 7. The Trojans are currently ranked #3 in Class 2A in this week’s Radio Iowa poll.
Area Teams compete in Dick Bell Invitational in Eagle Grove
The Webster City, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Eagle Grove cross country teams returned to action on Tuesday evening, competing in the annual Dick Bell Invitational at the Eagle Grove Golf Course in Eagle Grove. Other teams competing included Algona, Belmond-Klemme, Bishop Garrigan, Central Springs, Emmetsburg, Estherville-Lincoln Central, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Gilbert (3A #6 in Boys and Girls), GTRA, Humboldt, North Iowa (girls 1A #12), South Hardin and West Fork.
Iowa women ranked #1 in preseason conference basketball poll
With five of seven top scorers returning, Hawkeyes believe they have the right pieces to elevate success. Iowa ready to defend their Big Ten tournament crown with a target on their backs. Brian Ferentz will be “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life back in...
Football Notebook: Ferentz Comments on Firings
Iowa Coach Discusses Dismissals in Big Ten West
Mason City woman wins huge prize in lottery game
MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman from Mason City is now $50,000 richer after playing a scratch-off lottery game. A Facebook post from the Iowa Lottery says Cassandra Chiri won the top prize in the Super Crossword scratch game. She purchased the winning ticket at a Casey's General Store in...
Colder Conditions on the Way
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Finally some changes. Clouds are expected to increase tonight as one of two systems pushes east. This will bring a different weather regime to the state. Isolated showers are likely to develop as the front moves through. Any rain amounts are expected to stay light. A strong cold front pushed through on Thursday bringing strong northwest winds and cold conditions. Look for frosty conditions Friday morning and freezing conditions on Saturday. Have a great night!
Dorothy Berleen
Dorothy Berleen, 95, of Hampton, formerly of Webster City, died on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Visitation will be at Boman Funeral Home on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 10:00 – 10:45 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM.
Fire at The Manor in Mason City classified as fatal
MASON CITY, Iowa - One person has died as the result of a fire on Oct. 1 at The Manor in Mason City. Officials said the fire occurred Oct. 1 at 6:04 p.m. with light smoke showing from a fifth-floor window. “Firefighters performed search and rescue and shut the fire...
Randy Youngdale
Randy Youngdale, 72 of Webster City died Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00 p.m., followed by fellowship time at the Webster City Links Golf Course on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Foster Funeral and Cremation Center is entrusted with the services.
Iowan in Florida shelters in closet for eight hours during hurricane
NORTH PORT, Florida (KCCI) - An Iowa woman living in Florida said she and her family took shelter in a closet for eight hours during Hurricane Ian. Melanie Rozenbeck-Beste, from Boone, Iowa, moved with her family to Florida four months ago. She said their home shook for hours into the...
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
No Injuries Reported Following A Semi Vs. Car Accident In Jefferson Monday Morning
The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to a semi vs car accident early yesterday (Monday) morning. According to law enforcement, the accident occurred at approximately 7:58 a.m. A 2006 Peterbilt Semi owned by Schroeder Farming Inc. of Vail and operated by Tanner Hardman of Wall Lake was southbound on North Elm Street in the inside lane. A vehicle in front of the semi was signaling to turn left onto Central Ave. Authorities say Hardman was not going to slow down in time, so the semi attempted to switch lanes and collided with a 2013 Ford Econoline Van owned and operated by Amy Purdie of Jefferson. The Purdie vehicle was leaving the posted stop sign at Central Ave and was turning to the south in the outside lane. No injuries were reported at the scene. The Purdie van sustained disabling damage valued at $5,000, while the Peterbilt reported $500 in damages. Hardman was cited for failure to stop and assure clear distance ahead.
Another warm and dry month for Webster City in September.
Webster City’s September weather was another dry and warm one.Above normal temperatures and below normal rainfall were the rule the past month. Weather records at the Radio Hill weather reporting station showed the average high for the month was 76 degrees and the average low was 50. Normal high for September is 68 degrees. As for precipitation, there was 1.26 inches of rainfall measured. The normal rainfall for September is at 2.90 inches. There was no report of severe weather for the past month. Warmest temperature for the month was 92 degrees set on September 20. It was a new record for the date breaking the previous record of 90 on September 20,1908,1940 and 1941. The lowest recorded temperature for the month was 31 degrees set on September 28.
Iowa State Patrol: Grinnell man killed after vehicle rear-ends tractor
BROOKLYN, Iowa — A Monday evening crash killed one and injured another, according to the Iowa State Patrol. heading northbound on V18 road resulted in one death and injury of another, according to a report from the Iowa State Patrol. A crash report says a vehicle driven by 68-year-old...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.
Featured Photos: Semi-truck stuck on Iowa Avenue bridge
Around 1 p.m., a semi-truck got stuck on the the Iowa Avenue Bridge in Iowa City on Wednesday. After realizing the truck was too big to go under the bridge further down Iowa Avenue, the driver attempted to turn around but got lodged between the barriers of the Iowa Avenue bridge.
