ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Josh Heupel previews Tennessee-LSU game week

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27IIrF_0iKWCLxG00

No. 8

(4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the SEC matchup.

Ahead of the SEC contest, second-year head coach Josh Heupel previewed the Vols against LSU.

“Last week, finished up good on the field with the guys, and then obviously our staff had a chance to get around the country and go recruit, which was a great opportunity for us to get out and see players, but take our brand across the country too,” Heupel said of Tennessee’s open date. “Finished up good, and now we turn our attention, obviously, to a really good football team here.

“Great opportunity at the end of the week. They continue to find ways to win. They’re a good football team. They’re long, they’re athletic on both sides of the line of scrimmage, and obviously have really good skill players too. Exciting week for us as we continue to go down this journey. Players were good this morning and looking forward to the opportunity on Saturday.”

Below is Heupel’s preview of Tennessee-LSU game week from a transcript provided by the University of Tennessee.

On what he learned from defending against Florida's Anthony Richardson and applying it to LSU's Jayden Daniels

“There are areas that we have to grow that will show up again in this game. For us defensively, it’s the eyes, keys, tight ends are exiting in the formation. That will be critical in this football game. The quarterback run absolutely is a huge part of the football game. That can be in some read game, but also just as the pocket breaks down or he goes through his progression, his ability to escape. The way they finish runs is probably a little bit different just in their style. But absolutely, the mobility of the quarterback is a huge part of us having to defend that in this football game.”

On LSU's ability to come back from being down

“Well just for us, you have to understand that if you’re up on the scoreboard, it doesn’t matter. We talk a lot about playing it 0-0 for 60 minutes. The way they play and compete no matter what the scoreboard looks like, you have to be prepared for their best for 60 minutes. They are a resilient team. They’ve done a really good job of creating turnovers, making special teams plays, creating short fields and flipping the way the game is played here. You can see that from week one all the way through this past week.”

On the challenges presented by LSU's defense

“The front four are big, physical, long, athletic, and they have the ability to apply pressure to the quarterback and break the pocket down. You want to stay out of long-yardage situations against them. On the back end, they have a bunch of new bodies to their roster with a bunch of transfers. Those guys have played a lot of football. I think they continue to get more in sync and more comfortable in their scheme. For us, we have to have balance in what we’re doing, so run game on early downs will be critical. Playing from ahead of the chains is going to be critical in this game.”

On the importance of the bye week for younger players to reset

“It’s really big for our young guys to take some growth on the fundamentals and technique side of it—being very purposeful in what we’re doing and some of the things that they got during the course of practice. It’s really important for your entire football team. During the course of a game week, you get so much into the scheme of things. It’s important to reset and get back to some of those fundamentals. Those are the inches and the things that people don’t see that add up to the big things.”

On how UT's wideouts will compete against LSU's secondary

“You’ll see press-man at times, but you see a bunch of coverage variation from them too. Hendon’s got to do a great job of identifying the rotations. Our receivers have to do the same thing. When it is man-to-man, you have to find a way to go win. You guys have seen us since we’ve gotten here. We’re going to try to put those guys in a position to win, but we also trust those guys to go win in those situations.”

On the importance of using the bye week to mentally reset after an emotional win versus Florida

“I think one of the positives about our team is that they’ve been really consistent in their approach. Huge win for our fan base (against Florida). I think our players reset last week and pushed forward in the things that we were asking them to do. This morning, we were full speed ahead on LSU. Really good energy. Bye week gives you a chance to physically reset and mentally reset a little bit. They had a couple days off. A bunch of them had the opportunity to go home, watch their high school football teams and be with their families. They came back late last night, and it’s business as usual a little bit this morning. We have to continue to grow but I think our players are excited.”

On Cedric Tillman

“Cedric did have surgery. The timeline, he did that just (because) he had an opportunity to speed up the recovery process side of it. We’ll see where he’s at. He was limited, but moving around a little bit today. We’ll continue to see how it unfolds this week and see where we’re at.”

On his assessment of Jabari Small through the first four weeks of the season

“He has been good without the ball in his hands, pass protection. He has been good as a receiver when we’ve asked him to. I thought last week was probably his most physical running, putting his pads down, continuing to move the pile and getting plus-two after contact. We have great trust in him, and expect him to have a huge part of this game.”

On the team's main focus for the upcoming schedule

“You’re only as good as your next one in this game. You can continue to look at college scores. Your preparation, your competitive spirit all week, but then also on game day. There’s no way in this game you can just flip a switch on Saturday, show up and play the way that you want to. Preparation is everything. Our players have gotten so much better in that, and I expect them to handle the week the right way. It’s a really good football team. It will be a great environment. It’s always tough to win on the road inside of this league, and this is our next opportunity.”

On his thoughts on the 11 a.m. CDT kickoff time at LSU

“If you ask coaches everywhere, they say give me the earliest kickoff possible. For us, it’s going to be a great environment. I’m sure it’ll be a packed house. This is a tough place to play, but it’s so much about us and our preparation (and) making sure that we handle things the right way. We have to take care of the football, we can’t have penalties. You can’t do things that hurt yourself in this football game. It’s a really good team that we’re playing.”

On Dee Williams returning from injury and being ready to make his debut

“I feel comfortable as long as he’s prepared and practiced in a way that you feel comfortable with him. Dee has been ramping it up here the last couple weeks. I expect him to be able to play in this one. I expect him to play really well when given the opportunity.”

On LSU tight end Mason Taylor

“Their tight end’s athletic. I think he does a really good job of finding space and being in sync with the quarterback. Targets in the middle of football field, him exiting the formation, and some of the run-pass stuff too is a huge part of what they do. We have to have our eyes on the right spot so we can cover him up.”

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Should Arkansas have hired Mike Leach instead of Sam Pittman?

Mike Leach was almost the Arkansas football coach instead of Sam Pittman. Kind of. Kind of not. Leach wanted the job in 2019 when Bret Bielema was let go, but despite Arkansas brass knowing that, he was, allegedly, never contacted. And, of course, as we all know, the search for Bielema’s replacement otherwise went swimmingly. So when the school sought a replacement for Chad Morris, Leach, still upset by the first snub, wanted a big pay-day. Needless to say, things didn’t come to fruition and Arkansas went with a former assistant from Bielema’s staff, Sam Pittman and Leach wound up at Mississippi State. Each...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Paul Finebaum caller suggest that Auburn hire former LSU coach Les Miles

LSU’s comeback win against Auburn on Saturday turned up the temperature on coach Bryan Harsin’s already hot seat. The Tigers are more than four-touchdown underdogs against Georgia on the road this weekend, and a bad loss could spell the end of the Harsin era. Regardless of the timing, the odds Harsin survives his second season on the plains are slim to none.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Baton Rouge, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY says ‘this coach’ would be a home run hire for Nebraska

Five Power Five head football coaching jobs are currently open in College Football. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY recently ranked each position and then listed who he believes would be the ‘Home Run Hire’ for each school. The programs in question are Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, and of course, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. As for Myerberg’s ‘Home Run Hire’ for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, I don’t believe there is one. You can’t judge a hire before the coach has even taken the field. Scott Frost was considered a ‘Home Run,’ while Sam Pittman of Arkansas was criticized heavily at the time...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star recruit is ‘excited’ to get to Chapel Hill

The next few months will be a crucial time for Hubert Davis in terms of recruiting future classes. The Tar Heels are set to host a handful of recruits for official visits in the 2024 class, one that has just one recruit committed. Among the recruits heading to Chapel Hill for an official visit is five-star center James Brown. The Chicago product is a Top 25 player in the 2024 class and is drawing interest from several big programs including both UNC and Duke. Brown is a recruit that Davis and his staff would love to add as a key piece to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Previews#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Sec#Lsu Lrb#Vols#Tigers#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports proposes a ‘dream hire’ for Colorado’s head coach vacancy

The search for Colorado’s next head coach has begun. Athletic director Rick George, who fired Karl Dorrell on Sunday following the Buffs’ 0-5 start, has said he wants an energetic presence with head coaching experience. Several candidates should fit that mold and college football experts such as Chris Vannini of The Athletic and Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports have already offered their list of top candidates. A common name thus far has been former BYU and Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who was listed by Both Vannini and Dodd. Plus, on Tuesday, USA TODAY Sports writer Paul Myerberg went as far as...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayden Daniels
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Kearse set for comeback, Prescott sits out practice, Gallup's bad bathroom break

The lineup for Sunday’s showdown in Los Angeles is coming into focus. Jayron Kearse looks to be ready to reclaim his spot in what he calls the top safety group in the league, but Dak Prescott appears to be headed for another week of headset duty. A rookie linebacker is finally practicing, and the team now has two specialists filling in for lost long snapper Jake McQuaide. The full injury report for Wednesday has a few other names to keep an eye on, as well, leading up to Sunday.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks pick up prediction to land former Texas A&M 4-star DL commit after visit to Eugene

After a big recruiting weekend in Eugene, the Oregon Ducks are picking up a favorable prediction to land one of the top prospects who was in town for the game against Stanford on Saturday night. According to Scoop Duck On3’s Justin Hopkins, 4-star DL Johnny Bowens is now projected to commit to the Ducks. Hopkins logged a prediction for this to happen on Wednesday with a confidence level of 45%. It may not be high, but this is the first prediction that has been logged for Bowens to choose Oregon, and the only school other than Texas A&M to be favored to get him since the blue-chip DL de-committed from the Aggies earlier this summer. Bowens would be a big addition to the Ducks if he did commit to Oregon. Standing at 6-foot-2, 265 pounds, Bowens ranks as the No. 227 player in the 2023 class, and the No. 34 DL. Film Johnny Bowens’ Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 TX DL Rivals 4 5.8 TX DL ESPN 4 80 TX DL On3 Recruiting 4 90 TX DL 247 Composite 4 0.9179 TX DL  Vitals Hometown Converse, Texas Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-foot-2 Weight 265 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on February 14, 2022 Visiting Oregon on June 24, 2022 De-committed from Texas A&M on June 28, 2022 11
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five Clemson players to keep an eye on against Boston College

Coming off back-to-back ranked wins, No. 5 Clemson will look to win its sixth game of the 2022 season on Saturday against the Boston College Eagles. Sitting at 5-0 on the season, the Tigers have pushed past two of their most difficult games of 2022, but they are not taking the Eagles lightly. Clemson defeated Boston College by six points in each of the last two matchups, including last year’s game between the two teams, when it came down to a game-winning fumble recovery by defensive end K.J. Henry late in the fourth quarter. Boston College has struggled this season, but there will...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Josh Allen pays up on lost Kentucky-Ole Miss bet with Evan Engram

Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen was an All-American during his time at Kentucky so he wasn’t too happy to be wearing an Ole Miss hat in the locker room Thursday. Allen, 25, was sporting the hat after losing a bet with Jaguars tight end Evan Engram, who was a two-time All-SEC selection at Ole Miss. On Saturday, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis fumbled in the red zone with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter, sealing a 22-19 win for Ole Miss.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
209K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy