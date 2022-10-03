ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Is Connecticut economic output dropping? Depends on who you ask.

By John Craven
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6uc2_0iKWAsZT00

A new federal report says Connecticut’s economy is shrinking – or is it? The answer depends on who’s looking at the numbers and which side of the political spectrum they’re on.

When it comes to economic output, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest report looks ominous. Connecticut had the nation's second biggest drop in Gross Domestic Product last quarter, and personal income grew at only half the national average.

Republicans say it's proof Gov. Ned Lamont can't manage the economy.

"We can do better in this state,” said state Sen. Ryan Fazio (R-Greenwich) at a Monday morning news conference. "All 50 states are facing major problems nationally, but Connecticut -- compared to the rest of the country -- is suffering far more."

But the Lamont administration says, not so fast.

"When we look at these numbers, we look at them over a longer time period,” said David Lehman, Lamont’s Economic and Community Development commissioner.

Lehman says initial GDP numbers aren't always accurate. For instance, in the first quarter of FY 2022, Connecticut's GDP was originally down 1.4%. But the feds revised the numbers. Turns out, GDP was actually up 5.5%.

"So that would put us second of 50 states in the first quarter,” said Lehman. “And as you mentioned, the second quarter numbers were low."

Lehman also pointed out that, over the past year, Connecticut’s GDP growth slightly beat the national average.

Still, the Connecticut Business and Industry Association is sounding the alarm.

“Today’s release of the GDP numbers clearly highlights the impact the state’s labor shortage crisis—along with inflation and supply chain bottlenecks—is having on our economy,” said CBIA president Chris DiPentima. “The finance and insurance and manufacturing sectors, two critical components of our economy, saw some of the biggest declines in the first quarter. The performance of those sectors, along with contraction in the construction and real estate sectors—which typically act as early warning signs—is very troubling.”

Lamont's Republican opponent, Bob Stefanowski, is hoping to seize on inflation frustration from consumers and business owners.

"There are days when I say I'm going to throw in the towel, but then I think about my employees,” said Caren St. Phillip, owner of Caren's Cos Cobber in Greenwich.

But three recent polls have Stefanowski trailing by double-digits. He's even struggling with voters worried about the economy. Another sign that the economy -- and how it impacts voters -- can be fickle.

Comments / 1

Related
NewsTimes

Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects

A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
WATERBURY, CT
Yale Daily News

Connecticut increases SNAP eligibility, benefits

44,000 Connecticut residents may now be eligible for food assistance benefits under a state change to SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which went into effect on Saturday. SNAP is a federal program that provides low-income families with monthly additional money for food in the form of an electronic benefits...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Bob Stefanowski
wiltonbulletin.com

Amazon hiring 3,100 workers in Connecticut

As Connecticut stores and distributors hire up for the 2022 holiday season, Amazon set the job market on Thursday with the goal of bringing on 3,100 people at starting pay averaging $19 an hour, and new hires having the potential to win signing bonuses of up to $3,000. Amazon has...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Real Gdp#U S Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#Republicans
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Ahead of the Curve on Marijuana Possession Pardons

President Biden announced he's taking executive action to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, and it's something Connecticut has had in the works for about a year now. “No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Too many lives have been upended because...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
hwy.co

10 Famous People From Connecticut

You might know Connecticut as one of the country’s first states, home to a rich section of early American history. However, you may not know how many famous people are from Connecticut. In this article, we dig a little deeper into what the state is known for and see which famous people call it home.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Yale New Haven Health signs agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals

Yale New Haven Health has signed an agreement to acquire three Connecticut hospitals and other related healthcare businesses from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, officials with both organizations said Thursday. The $400 million deal calls for Yale New Haven Health to assume certain liabilities of Prospect Medical that are not...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

News 12

111K+
Followers
37K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy