Coolio’s family will be keeping his memory (and his ashes) close to their hearts. The late rapper — whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — died suddenly at the age of 59 on September 28, and according to TMZ, seven of his children will be wearing their dad’s ashes inside special necklaces. Per his rep, Coolio’s ashes will be placed inside pendants, with each child personalizing theirs with an inscription. Other family members will also be given necklaces, with the rest of the “Fantastic Voyage” singer’s remains going in an urn. A source told the Daily Mail that the service...

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO