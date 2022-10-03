ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

NY1

‘They’re my family now’: D.C.-area woman houses migrants sent by Texas governor

Republican governors have vowed to continue sending migrants to Democratic-run cities to protest the Biden administration's immigration policies. So far, more than 8,200 migrants on nearly 200 buses have been sent to Washington, D.C., as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s multimillion dollar program to criticize the administration's handling of the southern border.
NY1

DACA recipients fear deportation after federal court rules program illegal

The latest blow to the Obama-era program that protects 600,000 young immigrants from deportation is putting pressure on Congress to find a compromise providing them a pathway to citizenship. A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is illegal but allowed those already protected...
NY1

Supreme Court mulls challenge to Voting Rights Act

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took up an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States and seemed likely to divide the court along ideological lines. The justices heard two hours of arguments in the latest showdown over the federal Voting Rights...
NY1

Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll: Malliotakis leads Rose in closely watched congressional race

Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis is leading her Democratic challenger, former Rep. Max Rose, by 6 percentage points in New York City’s only swing House district, according to an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Thursday. Malliotakis’ numbers are boosted by independents and even Democrats in the district encompassing Staten...
