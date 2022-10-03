Read full article on original website
Ben Sasse, Republican who voted to convict Trump, to depart Congress
Nebraska senator, to take top post at University of Florida, is latest GOP legislator to leave Capitol Hill after voting to impeach in 2021
NY1
'We have your back': Biden marks 100 days since Dobbs ruling as Dems eye midterms
President Joe Biden on Tuesday highlighted his administration's efforts to protect access to abortion as he marks 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned a national right to the procedure and Democrats hope the issue will galvanize their voters ahead of the midterm elections. What You Need To Know. President...
NY1
‘They’re my family now’: D.C.-area woman houses migrants sent by Texas governor
Republican governors have vowed to continue sending migrants to Democratic-run cities to protest the Biden administration's immigration policies. So far, more than 8,200 migrants on nearly 200 buses have been sent to Washington, D.C., as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s multimillion dollar program to criticize the administration's handling of the southern border.
NY1
DACA recipients fear deportation after federal court rules program illegal
The latest blow to the Obama-era program that protects 600,000 young immigrants from deportation is putting pressure on Congress to find a compromise providing them a pathway to citizenship. A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is illegal but allowed those already protected...
NY1
Here are the last days to register to vote in each state as midterms approach
With the midterm elections just over a month away, voter registration deadlines in some states are quickly approaching – while other states will allow constituents to register up through Nov. 8, the final day ballots can be cast. Every single state has a stake in this year’s midterms, as...
NY1
Supreme Court mulls challenge to Voting Rights Act
The Supreme Court on Tuesday took up an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States and seemed likely to divide the court along ideological lines. The justices heard two hours of arguments in the latest showdown over the federal Voting Rights...
NY1
Ahead of the midterms, Harris defends abortion rights at reproductive health roundtable
Vice President Kamala Harris has, for the past several months, focused largely on the issue of protecting reproductive rights amid the Supreme Court’s decision to turn rules over abortion access to the states. Since May – well before the nation’s highest court overturned the federal precedent protecting abortion –...
New York City Mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergency over asylum seeker crisis
On Friday, New York Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency and announced an executive order to suspend land use requirements to help the city cope with the influx of people.
NY1
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll: Malliotakis leads Rose in closely watched congressional race
Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis is leading her Democratic challenger, former Rep. Max Rose, by 6 percentage points in New York City’s only swing House district, according to an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Thursday. Malliotakis’ numbers are boosted by independents and even Democrats in the district encompassing Staten...
