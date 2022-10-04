Duke alums land 'Shark Tank' deal for crochet startup

“CEO From Home: Run a Successful Business on Your Terms is now available on Amazon.”. CEO From Home: Run a Successful Business on Your Terms is now available on Amazon. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are currently more than two million businesses operated out of people’s homes. That number is only growing as technology makes working from anywhere easier than ever before. For aspiring or current CEOs looking to start, acquire, or continue running a business on their own terms and from the comfort of home, Jennifer Morehead’s new book CEO From Home: Run a Successful Business on Your Terms is an essential read.

