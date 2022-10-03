Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending October 3, 2022. Sept. 26th: Abubakar Mohamed Abdi, 25 of Minneapolis was arrested in Dakota Co. - Wright Co. warrant - theft by swindle. Aaron Thomas Clark, 40 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello - charge of violation of domestic abuse no contact order. Richard Joseph Dennin Jr, 63 of Waite Park was arrested in Clearwater - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance. Brian Thomas Martin, 49 of Brainerd was arrested in Crow Wing Co. - two Wright Co. warrants - 5th degree-controlled substance. Jeromy Allen Schummer, 33 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance. Joshua Deshawn Williams, 27 of Minneapolis was arrested in Waverly - charge of criminal vehicular operation with bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol. Daniel Patrick Hendel, 42 of Maple Lake was arrested in Monticello - Wright Co. warrant - terroristic threats.

WRIGHT COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO