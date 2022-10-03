Read full article on original website
1 killed in crash near Burnsville-Apple Valley border
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – One person is dead following a crash Thursday night in Burnsville.City officials say it happened on the 1500 block of County Road 42 near the city's border with Apple Valley. Police are expected to provide more details about this crash at a later time.
Owatonna Man Arrested in 125 MPH Police Chase
Menominee, WI (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in western Wisconsin arrested an Owatonna man and a St. Paul man following a chase that reached speeds of 125 mph. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began as a theft-in progress around 3:40 Wednesday morning in Menominee. Police officers conveyed the suspect vehicle’s description to the Dunn County deputies, who attempted to stop the vehicle as it fled south out of Menominee.
NEXT Drive: 4-vehicle crash backs up I-494 WB in south metro
EDINA, Minn. -- A four-car crash is causing a major backup in the south metro during the morning commute Thursday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the center lane of Interstate 494 westbound is closed near Highway 100, just south of Edina.No injuries were reported, but MnDOT said traffic is delayed nearly 15 minutes while crews work to clear the crash.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more information.
Minnesota Man Killed in Barefoot Waterskiing Accident
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that a Brooklyn Center man was killed in a barefoot waterskiing accident last month. The report says 69-year-old Paul Oman was injured while skiing on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center. The fatal accident occurred on September 12.
Car crashes into Casey’s
A vehicle crashed into the Casey’s General Store building in Montgomery around 8 a.m., Wednesday morning, October 5. According to the incident report, the Montgomery Police were alerted to the incident at 8:08 a.m. and an officer was dispatched to the scene. To see more on this story pick...
ME: Man dies from injuries suffered in barefoot water skiing accident in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A 69-year-old Brooklyn Center man died last month following a barefoot water skiing accident.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says Paul Samuel Oman was injured on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center on Sept. 12.He passed away from his injuries later that day at North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale.
UPDATE: Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Reopened After a Serious Crash Thursday Morning
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Thursday morning. The initial report says the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was going east on 23 and making a left turn at 35th Avenue Northeast when she was hit by a westbound SUV driven by a 51-year-old man from Oak Park. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
Glencoe man killed in semi-pickup collision
(Glencoe MN-) A Glencoe man was killed Monday morning when his pickup collided with a semi that had crossed the highway. The state patrol says it happened at 4:13 a.m. Monday on Highway 212 near Hamlet Avenue, southwest of Glencoe. A semi driven by 53-year-old Timothy Millhouse of Ellendale was eastbound on 212, entered the median and tipped onto it's side in the westbound lanes, and was struck by a westbound pickup driven by 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. Vogt was killed, and Millhouse escaped injury.
Investigation Underway in Albert Lea Shooting
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Albert Lea are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening. An Albert Lea Police Department news release indicates emergency dispatch received multiple calls regarding a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a parking lot in the 200 block of Broadway Ave. North.
Minnesota Window Tint Law: How Dark is Too Dark?
DeannaMK chatted a question on our app, "My son is talking about tinting his car windows and I warned him to be careful, Minnesota has laws about how dark you can go with tinting. He said I don't know what I'm talking about, but I'm right, right?" Are Car Window...
Faribault Pedestrian Seriously Injured Monday Evening
John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, confirmed for KDHL a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8:03 p.m. at 4th Street NW and Lyndale Avenue. The pedestrian was identified as James Gerald Brandenburg, 59, of Faribault. Sherwin says, "He suffered significant trauma and was a priority patient. North Ambulance transported him to the airport where he was then airlifted by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester."
Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River
The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending October 3, 2022. Sept. 26th: Abubakar Mohamed Abdi, 25 of Minneapolis was arrested in Dakota Co. - Wright Co. warrant - theft by swindle. Aaron Thomas Clark, 40 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello - charge of violation of domestic abuse no contact order. Richard Joseph Dennin Jr, 63 of Waite Park was arrested in Clearwater - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance. Brian Thomas Martin, 49 of Brainerd was arrested in Crow Wing Co. - two Wright Co. warrants - 5th degree-controlled substance. Jeromy Allen Schummer, 33 of Clearwater was arrested in Clearwater - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance. Joshua Deshawn Williams, 27 of Minneapolis was arrested in Waverly - charge of criminal vehicular operation with bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol. Daniel Patrick Hendel, 42 of Maple Lake was arrested in Monticello - Wright Co. warrant - terroristic threats.
Man Severely Injured in Possible Minnesota Explosion
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Dakota County are investigating a possible explosion that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says a man was flown from the Hastings Civic Arena with what were described as serious injuries. The possible explosion was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Preliminary...
Video shows speeding drivers using Minneapolis bike lanes to overtake
A motorist's dashcam captured two dangerous drivers traveling at high speeds in a Minneapolis bike lane. Reddit user Alex captured the incident Thursday around 2:45 p.m. on E. 28th St. The two cars can be seen speeding in the bike lanes before cutting back into traffic at the intersection of S. 12th Ave., passing by Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
UPDATE – Minnesota Plane Crash Victims Identified
(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
Man driving in SE Minnesota spots own stolen vehicle, Stewartville man arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man who was driving spotted his own stolen vehicle - a 2004 truck with a lift kit on it - and it led to the arrest of a 41-year-old man. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man was driving Friday afternoon on Highway 14 near County Rd. 3 NW. when he spotted his own truck on the side of the road.
11 charged in string of incidents at Menard's after employee's forklift death
MINNEAPOLIS -- At least 11 people have been charged with misdemeanors after a series of protests at a metro area Menards store, one of which allegedly resulted in an assault. The protests came in the wake of the death of 19-year-old James Stanback in a forklift accident.The charges state that Golden Valley officers were dispatched to the store on the 6800 block of Wayzata Boulevard on July 22.Earlier that morning, Stanback had been killed when a pallet of lumber fell on the forklift he was operating. A representative for Menards told WCCO in July that Stanback was certified to operate...
Malfunctioning Brake Light Leads to Suspected Meth Bust in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light led to the discovery of suspected drug sales in Rochester Monday evening. Charges filed Tuesday against 60-year-old Dean Aarsvold of Hayfield indicate Rochester police officers discovered over 55 grams of meth and items that indicate drug sales in Aarsvold’s vehicle following the traffic stop.
Drought Conditions Approaching Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drought conditions in southeast Minnesota and statewide are continuing to expand. The Thursday update from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicates all but the extreme southern portion of Olmsted County are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Meanwhile most of Goodhue, Wabasha and Rice Counties are experiencing at least a moderate drought.
