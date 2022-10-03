Mrs. Carolan Thigpen Odom, age 84, of Alston, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at her home after a sudden illness. She was a native of Toombs County and was a 1956 graduate of Toombs Central School. She attended Mercer Nursing School, and later earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Georgia Teachers College. She went on to earn a Master’s degree and then a Specialist degree from Georgia State College in Atlanta. She taught twenty years at Redan Elementary and Rainbow Elementary in Dekalb County, and was a private tutor as well. She returned to Toombs County in 1999. She was a member of the Georgia Retired Teachers Association, and she enjoyed the Atlanta Braves, crossword puzzles and gardening. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hoke Douglas Odom; daughter, Tyna Odom Batten; parents, Tom Thigpen and Merle Knight Thigpen; and one brother, Butch Thigpen.

ALSTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO