Mr. Bobby Joe Carpenter, Hazlehurst
Mr. Bobby Joe Carpenter, age 66, of Hazlehurst, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Jeff Davis Hospital after a brief illness. A native of Hartwell, Georgia, Bobby graduated from Hart County High School Class of 1974, and attended Lee University in Cleveland, TN. He lived in Toombs County, Mount Vernon, and North Georgia before moving to Hazlehurst in 2009. Bobby was an ordained minister, employed with Freedom Living Ministries as a spiritual leader, and was previously employed with Montgomery County School System, Jeff Davis Senior Citizen Center and Stewart Funeral Service. He was a member of Triumph Church of Hazlehurst, where he was associate pastor and attended Lott’s Creek Church of God. Bobby loved sports, especially the Georgia Bulldogs, and reading and studying his Bible. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ruth Barfield Carpenter; parents, Luther and Blanch Carpenter; and two brothers, Danny Carpenter and Mitchell Carpenter.
Mrs. Elaine Brock, Vidalia
Mrs. Elaine Brock, age 79, of Vidalia, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after a brief illness. She was a native of Gainesville, Florida and a graduate of Gainesville High School. She attended Norman Park College and later earned a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Florida State University. She moved to Pembroke in 1970 and has lived in Vidalia since 1977. She worked in the operating room at Meadows Memorial Hospital in Vidalia and retired after thirty-three years. She was a member of Smith Street Baptist Church and enjoyed yard work, gardening, crafting, her pets and attending sporting events with her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Coach Ronald E. Brock; and her parents, Orin Edward Teuton and Willigene Cassel Teuton.
Feed the Boro’s Next Food Drop is October 8
Feed the Boro’s next Food Drop event will be held Saturday, October 8 at Statesboro High School, located at 10 Lester Road/10 Coach Lee Street. Food distribution begins at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 11:00 a.m. or when all food has been distributed. This event is in partnership with...
Mrs. Carolan Thigpen Odom, Alston
Mrs. Carolan Thigpen Odom, age 84, of Alston, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at her home after a sudden illness. She was a native of Toombs County and was a 1956 graduate of Toombs Central School. She attended Mercer Nursing School, and later earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Georgia Teachers College. She went on to earn a Master’s degree and then a Specialist degree from Georgia State College in Atlanta. She taught twenty years at Redan Elementary and Rainbow Elementary in Dekalb County, and was a private tutor as well. She returned to Toombs County in 1999. She was a member of the Georgia Retired Teachers Association, and she enjoyed the Atlanta Braves, crossword puzzles and gardening. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hoke Douglas Odom; daughter, Tyna Odom Batten; parents, Tom Thigpen and Merle Knight Thigpen; and one brother, Butch Thigpen.
Oakleigh Marie Lewis, Reidsville
Oakleigh Marie Lewis, infant daughter of Austin Herrington and Destinee Lewis of Reidsville, was born and went to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia. Oakleigh is preceded in death by her paternal great-great grandmother Barba Ann Griffin. Her family...
Lady Net Dogs Beat Vidalia but Fall to New Hampstead on Senior Night
Lyons, GA – October 4, 2022 | Coach Terry Goodwin. The Toombs County Lady Net Dogs had Senior night last night and came out with a split beating Vidalia in two sets, but losing to New Hampstead in three sets. In the match against Vidalia, the Lady Net Dogs...
TCMS Students of the Month
Toombs County Middle Schools has announced the September Students of the Month. Students include (front row): Kaylee Navarez, Modesto Quintana, Apprella Bellevue; (Middle row):Marcos Ramirez-Romero, Natalie Moore, Aaron Tinoco, Jamiyah Hunt, Zyheim Sanders; (Back Row); Angel Montano-Maldonado, Addisyn Dasher, De'Nea Taylor, Thomas Borland, and Grayson Fulmer.
Police: Georgia Southern student charged with molesting teen he talked to online
STATESBORO, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. A Georgia Southern University student is behind bars in the Bulloch County Jail on charges he molested a runaway he was communicating with on Snapchat. According to a police report obtained by WJCL 22 News, Georgia Southern University Police found the...
Shuman Farms Teams Up With Football Player Stetson Bennett; John Shuman Comments
REIDSVILLE, GA - Onions and football are a match made in heaven. Why, you ask? Because the two have come together in a unique partnership that is sure to elevate tailgates all season long. In a new NIL brand partnership, Shuman Farms has teamed up with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
Dublin development authority details economic goals for city
DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin's Development Authority says they're taking a new, multi-layered approach to boost the area's economy. They're trying to get people to move to the area-- and it all starts with jobs. Rob Crumpton works as the HR manager for Erdrich USA. It's a manufacturing company that...
Woman airlifted to hospital after being shot by sister in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Stadium Walk apartments on Wednesday. According to police, they found a 32-year-old woman with gun shot injuries at the scene. They say she had a single gunshot wound to the back. The shooting victim was...
Teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mills was Jefferson County football standout, school confirms
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson County High School, according to the team's official Twitter account. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the...
Trooper Cleared in Lyons Shooting
The Toombs County Grand Jury has recommended that no charges should be pursued against a seasoned Georgia State Patrol Trooper. According to minutes from the Grand Jury proceedings on Thursday of last week, six law enforcement personnel from four agencies as well as the Trooper gave testimony to the events of January 9, 2022, that led up to the charges against the state officer. Testifying to the details were officers with the Lyons Police Department, Toombs County Sheriff’s office, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Group working to get Hinesville VA Clinic renamed after Vietnam War veterans
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville VA Clinic is now one step closer to holding the names of four area Vietnam veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice. This is more than friends meeting for breakfast. Bruce McCartney, Donald Singleton, and Brenda Acebes all have ties to the Vietnam War and know how important it is to remember those who were lost.
Area Police Blotter
Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Wright, Jayson Santos – Vidalia – Warrant served (Statesboro PD) Washington, Jacoby – Vidalia – Theft by shoplifting. Avellaneda, Jazmine Rubi – Lyons – Theft by shoplifting. Magness, Jeffrey Scott – Vidalia – Warrant served (Bleckley County)...
Fort Stewart soldier, wife found dead in Long Co. home
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation involving a Fort Stewart soldier and spouse. According to an incident report filed on Sept. 28, deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Brookhaven Loop and discovered the bodies of a husband and wife. According to the report, a neighbor became concerned when the couple’s children were seen trying to enter the home around 4 p.m.
Georgia substitute teacher suing for religious discrimination after firing
A substitute teacher in Georgia is suing her former employer for firing her after she asked for a religious exemption for her children.
Georgia Southern issues warning to students following on-campus armed robbery
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University's Office of Public Safety sent out a warning to students on Saturday after someone was robbed on campus. The armed robbery happened at around 8:15 p.m. on the Statesboro Campus at Southern Courtyard, according to GSU. GSU said the witness told officers he...
Liberty Co. Health Department offering free mammograms
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Health Department has partnered with Liberty Regional Medical Center to provide free mammograms to those who need it in the county. Health professionals say it’s all about early detection. For one mammography technologist at Liberty Regional, breast cancer prevention is personal. She’s...
Bulldogs Defeat Two-Time Defending Champion Northview To Preserve Win Streak
Lyons, GA. – October 5, 2022. Fall 2022 marks the third season of Splatoon competition for PlayVS affiliated esports leagues. During this span, no one has ever beaten the Northview Titans. The Titans have won the last two PlayVS Eastern League Championships, which include schools from the entire eastern half of the United States, and have never dropped a game in the entire history of their Splatoon program. This impressive run came to an end Tuesday afternoon as the Toombs County Bulldogs snapped the Titans’ streak and extended their own win streak to 13 games.
