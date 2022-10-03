Read full article on original website
iastate.edu
ISU Professor’s New Book Unlocks the Secret History of the Farm Crisis
By Kristen Greteman, Center for Excellence in the Arts and Humanities and Dan Kirkpatrick, Office of the Vice President for Research. A new book – When a Dream Dies: Agriculture, Iowa, and the Farm Crisis of the 1980s – authored by Iowa State University Distinguished Professor of History Pamela Riney-Kehrberg, was recently published by the University Press of Kansas. The research for this innovative work of social history draws extensively on sources in the Iowa Women’s Archives, the Drake University Political Papers Collection, records in the State Historical Society of Iowa, the Parks Library Special Collections here at ISU, Iowa Cooperative Extension Documents and archives in Indiana and Kansas. Five years of research followed by two years of writing yielded an outstanding example of how understanding the past illuminates the present: farm crises are never far away in contemporary Iowa.
iastate.edu
Grain Quality Lab Provides Specialized Results for Industry
AMES, Iowa – All corn is not the same, soybeans are not all the same and not all wheat is wheat. At least not in Iowa State University’s Grain Quality Lab. Tests performed inside the lab determine the protein, oil, starch and fiber content of popular grains grown in Iowa and across the Midwest. The lab can also test for functional value of certain grains, or how they might hold up for different uses, in addition to amino acid testing.
cbs2iowa.com
Two Iowa high schools, Fareway collaborate for apprenticeship
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Independence High School, Iowa EDGE-Boone High School and Fareway Stores announced they will be collaborating to create a meat cutting apprenticeship. This program allows for students to complete all or parts of the coursework online. Iowa EDGE-Boone High School allows for students across the state to...
iastate.edu
Researchers recommend future pandemic responses account for ethnicity, social factors
AMES, IA — Findings from a disease model developed by a research team at Iowa State University may help public health officials evaluate and improve strategies for the next pandemic. Nearly two years ago, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its recommendations for a phased COVID-19...
iastate.edu
Here to make a change: Grad student Grace Carey receives Brown Graduate Fellowship, empowered to study sustainable agriculture
One of only twelve awardees at Iowa State University, microbiology student Grace Carey, housed in the Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, received the $10,000 prestigious Brown Graduate Fellowship. Carey’s path to where she is today, a third-year, successful doctoral student, was a hard-earned path paved with her drive for environmental justice and passion for sustainable agriculture.
iastate.edu
Research helps develop remote sensing as tool to assess conservation implementation
AMES, Iowa — Being able to measure residue cover from satellite imagery is a long-term challenge that’s still a work in progress, but researchers are making headway. Improving remote sensing protocols for conservation tracking and planning has been a long-time focus for Brian Gelder and a team of scientists he’s working with at Iowa State University and the USDA Agricultural Research Service. Gelder, manager of research in Iowa State’s Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering, will report on that work at the upcoming water quality research seminar Wednesday, Oct. 12, sponsored by the Iowa Nutrient Research Center (INRC).
kjan.com
Ames Repair Cafe first event of its kind in Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – Residents of Ames will be able to get electronics, small appliances, computers, bicycles, clothing, or other items that need some work, fixed for free this weekend. Mike Van Vertloo organized the Ames Repair Café where some 25 volunteers will lend their repair skills to the effort....
iastate.edu
Tips for Consumers on Coping with Higher Beef Prices
ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The cost of a home-prepared quarter-pound cheeseburger is now 10.8% higher than just two years ago, and inflation is a major driver of that increase. As Iowa State University Extension beef specialist Beth Doran explains, the higher price is the result of higher input costs up and down the beef supply chain.
iastate.edu
Whole Farm Conservation Best Practices Manual Expands
AMES, Iowa – The Whole Farm Conservation Best Practices Manual has been expanded to make it available free-of-charge for download or in hard copy. This second edition expands the range of practices and decision guides contained in the manual and incorporates feedback from users who have employed the manual since 2020.
KCCI.com
Cold returns to Iowa: Why frost happens even when temps don't reach freezing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Chilly temperatures are headed back into Iowa soon, which means the likelihood of frost as well. What exactly is frost, though? And why do meteorologists forecast it even when temperatures will be warmer than 32 degrees?. Frost formation. Simply put, frost is frozen dew. Both...
iastate.edu
2023 Garden Calendar Tackles Popular Garden Myths
AMES, Iowa – The 2023 garden calendar from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, “Garden Lore,” is now available for gardeners and outdoorspeople alike. The calendar, prepared by Cindy Haynes, professor and extension specialist in horticulture at Iowa State, and Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, aims to distinguish gardening fact from gardening fiction. It includes important gardening tips as well as information regarding extension resources, and is available for purchase through the Iowa State University Extension Store.
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
KCCI.com
Patients and loved ones express concern as MercyOne deals with IT outage
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of MercyOne's computer system are currently offline. On Monday, MercyOne sent a statement to KCCI, regarding an "IT security incident," that caused them to take some of their systems offline. "MercyOne Central Iowa continues to use CommonSpirit Health technology as we prepare to integrate...
Des Moines' Gateway Park water runnel is being removed
The water runnel at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines will be permanently removed next year. What's happening: The iconic creek-like wading pool leaks, its chlorination system is broken and the concrete around it is deteriorating. It has been closed this year. It'll be replaced with decorative pavement and...
Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice
There was a recent news update about two elderly Iowans who wandered away from different care centers last winter and froze to death. There is no question the deaths were horrible tragedies. There is no question they resulted from carelessness and a needless lack of attention by employees of the centers. There are important questions […] The post Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Iowa-based department store chain moving in to Jordan Creek Town Center
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A department store chain is moving out of Valley West Mall and into Jordan Creek Town Center. Iowa-based Von Maur will officially open early next month, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Von Maur will be in the former Younkers space that...
who13.com
Des Moines developing SE 14th Street urban renewal plan
DES MOINES, Iowa — Southeast 14th Street is one of the main gateways to Des Moines’ southside and city leaders hope to revitalize the road within the next decade. Des Moines councilmembers moved forward with an urban renewal plan for SE 14th Street between Park Avenue and Army Post Road during Monday’s city council meeting. The plan, in its words, would “encourage and assist with the redevelopment and/or removal of blighted, obsolete, and underutilized properties.”
Deadly Drug Disguised as Candy Expected Be in Iowa By Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner. Having grown up in small-town Iowa, being worried about what folks may have put in the candy they were handing out wasn't really a concern of mine. Sure, we've heard stories about people poisoning candy and the story of a man putting razor blades in apples, but we never had to worry about it.
Iowa State Daily
ISU Surplus Store: The state-funded thrifting experience
With a warehouse full of furniture, electronics and miscellaneous items that departments at Iowa State University have donated, the Iowa State University Surplus Store is in the running to be the university’s very own thrift store. The Surplus Store, formerly called Asset Recovery, is a self-funded operation that has...
Introducing Nora J.S. Reichardt: Local 5 reporter comes out as transgender woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nora J.S. Reichardt has been reporting at Local 5 News since July of 2021, under a different name. After gradually coming into her identity as a transgender woman over the course of several years, Reichardt, who is 24, began a medical transition process in September 2021.
