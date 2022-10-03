Read full article on original website
NEWS BRIEF: Georgia leads states in numbers of employees quitting jobs
People are quitting their jobs to find better ones at a higher pace in Georgia than elsewhere, according to WalletHub, which reviewed states with the highest resignation rates in August. “As the economy has started to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a surge in job openings, with some employers having a difficult time filling all their open positions,” its report said.
Fiber optic internet provider Accelecom acquires Georgia Public Web
Accelecom, a wholesale and business fiber provider based in Louisville, completed its acquisition of Georgia Public Web, a leading regional broadband provider with more than 20 years of experience operating carrier-grade fiber optic networks in the Southeastern region. This addition will enable Accelecom to enhance state-of-the-art fiber-optic services to enterprise...
Thousands of Georgians say accounts for state-issued benefits attacked by scammers
ATLANTA — Social Security numbers, birthdates and home addresses are some of the information Georgians fear scammers now have. “Their accounts were deleted,” victim Natashia Jackson told Channel 2 Action News. This comes after thousands of Georgians say their accounts with the Georgia Department of Human Services were...
Wawa announces plan to expand to Southern and Coastal Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Wednesday Wawa announced plans to spread its wings to Southern and Coastal Georgia. Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the potential for up to 20 stores in the market in the future. Jennifer Wolf, External Public Relations Supervisor of Wawa, Inc. told WSAV […]
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
Georgia Health-Care Company Breach Impacts 54K Inmates
(TNS) — A Forsyth County company that provides healthcare for people inside correctional facilities nationwide was the target of a recent data breach, leaving tens of thousands of incarcerated people at risk of having their identities stolen. CorrectHealth reported the breach and notified the 54,000 affected inmates in late...
The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote
Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta. The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Wawa announces plans to open new location in Georgia, then possibly 20 more
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stores to Southern and Coastal Georgia by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years. Wawa made this announcement Wednesday,...
Issues continue with Georgia's cash assistance program
UNION CITY, Ga. — Georgians receiving government benefits are still having issues accessing cash payments doled out by the state. Many 11Alive viewers have reached out wanting answers on how to access and use the money. Edwin Robinson is one of thousands of Georgians eligible for the cash assistance...
Ag Commissioner: I can't ban controversial farming practice
ATLANTA - Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner said his hands are tied if critics expect his help to end a controversial method of farming. It’s called soil amendment spraying, a practice the FOX 5 I-Team has been looking into for months now. "A lot of the public wants us to...
Verify: Two claims made by Gov. Brian Kemp during Town Hall
ATLANTA — Last night, political candidates gathered for a Town Hall meeting at Clark Atlanta University and responded to questions from constituents. But how accurate are their claims?. In this story, we break down two claims by Governor Brian Kemp, which focus on gun ownership and unemployment. THE QUESTION.
Young Black voters are dominating the Georgia midterms one student at a time
Clark Atlanta University students shuffling through the campus promenade Sept. 20, going to and from their classes, were met by a group of their peers delivering a single directive: vote. “We wanted to make sure we were in students’ faces,” said Janiah Henry, a Clark Atlanta University senior and the...
Georgia On The Line: Inside Stacey Abrams' Race To Make History
Stacey Abrams is campaigning to become the first Black, woman governor of Georgia. With the help of her community, it can be done. Stacey Abrams walks into the small office we’re meeting in dressed in a red blazer, an undershirt, and dark gray slacks. I can tell she is ready for the end of this 12-hour-long press day. Regardless of her tiredness, there’s no slouch in her walk. She moves through the world as someone who has known her purpose since before she took her first steps. Her winning smile greets me.
Stacey Abrams Loses Again as a US Dist Judge Rules Georgia’s Voting Laws Comply with Federal Voting Laws | Opinion
In the 288-page decision, US District Judge Steve Jones declared that “while not perfect, Georgia’s election system violates neither the Constitution nor the Voting Rights Act”
Georgia 2022 general election guide: Key dates and voting information
MACON, Ga. — Georgia May 2022 primary election guide: Key dates and voting information. The election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and we've put together a guide with everything you need to know before you head to the polls. As always, 13WMAZ is your go-to source for election...
Georgia governor poll | Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams still a tight race
ATLANTA — A new poll by 11Alive shows Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams continue to be locked in a tight race in their rematch of the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. The poll places the incumbent Republican ahead in the race 47%-45%, a result largely consistent with 11Alive's previous poll on this race in July, which showed him ahead 45%-44%.
5 million pounds of toxic chemicals were dumped into Georgia’s water in 2020
Industrial facilities released more than 5 million pounds of toxic chemicals into Georgia’s waterways in 2020, putting Georgia in 13th place nationwide, according to a new report released by Environment Georgia. Georgia is also one of the top 10 states with the highest pollution loads for chemicals linked to...
New development to change the face of metro mall, add hundreds of jobs
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Big changes are coming for a metro mall. Developers recently announced several new businesses planned for The Mall at Stonecrest in DeKalb County. Developer Stonecrest Resorts is in the middle of a multi-phase plan to transform the closed Sears store at the mall. The first...
Georgia cash assistance | Answering your frequently asked questions
ATLANTA — While Georgia officials said that ongoing issues with the rollout of $350 cash payments to residents enrolled in certain social benefit programs had been "largely resolved," many people still have a lot of questions and comments. The beginning of these issues started with people who received the...
Georgia Power settles cost dispute with Vogtle co-owner
Georgia Power will pay $76 million to settle a cost-sharing dispute with a co-owner of the new nuclear reactors under construction at Plant Vogtle near Augusta, putting an end to one of several disagreements tied to the project’s still rising price tag.
