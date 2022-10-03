Read full article on original website
Increased Cost of Homeownership Dampens Buyer Demand
CoreLogic has released the CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) and HPI Forecast for August 2022, showing home prices nationwide —including distressed sales— increased year-over-year by 13.5%; the lowest year-over-year appreciation recorded since April 2021, partially reflecting cooling buyer demand due to higher mortgage rates and housing trends prompted by the COVID-19 slowdown. Although U.S. home …
Rising Rates Forcing Buyers Into Smaller Homes
As mortgage rates creep toward the 7%-mark, buyers still in the market are being forced to downgrade their options for a larger home, cutting more than 400-square feet out of the homes on the market. The post Rising Rates Forcing Buyers Into Smaller Homes appeared first on theMReport.com.
Purchase Mortgage Apps Fall 37% YoY
Mortgage rates continue to trend upward, with more buyers retreating from the marketplace, as the MBA reported a 14.2% weekly decline in overall app volume. The post Purchase Mortgage Apps Fall 37% YoY appeared first on theMReport.com.
HUD Assesses the State of Small Mortgage Lending
New research from HUD reveals the policy implications regarding small dollar mortgages, which comprised less than 3.5% of overall home purchase originations in 2020. The post HUD Assesses the State of Small Mortgage Lending appeared first on theMReport.com.
Flood Risk Top of Homebuyers’ Minds
Areas with a higher risk of flooding are seeing an increase in the rate of mortgage application denials and withdrawals, while risks associated with other climate events are having little impact on mortgage lending in those areas. The post Flood Risk Top of Homebuyers’ Minds appeared first on DSNews.
