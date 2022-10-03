ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

appraisalbuzz.com

Increased Cost of Homeownership Dampens Buyer Demand

CoreLogic has released the CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) and HPI Forecast for August 2022, showing home prices nationwide —including distressed sales— increased year-over-year by 13.5%; the lowest year-over-year appreciation recorded since April 2021, partially reflecting cooling buyer demand due to higher mortgage rates and housing trends prompted by the COVID-19 slowdown. Although U.S. home …
REAL ESTATE
appraisalbuzz.com

Rising Rates Forcing Buyers Into Smaller Homes

As mortgage rates creep toward the 7%-mark, buyers still in the market are being forced to downgrade their options for a larger home, cutting more than 400-square feet out of the homes on the market. The post Rising Rates Forcing Buyers Into Smaller Homes appeared first on theMReport.com.
REAL ESTATE
appraisalbuzz.com

Purchase Mortgage Apps Fall 37% YoY

Mortgage rates continue to trend upward, with more buyers retreating from the marketplace, as the MBA reported a 14.2% weekly decline in overall app volume. The post Purchase Mortgage Apps Fall 37% YoY appeared first on theMReport.com.
TECHNOLOGY
appraisalbuzz.com

HUD Assesses the State of Small Mortgage Lending

New research from HUD reveals the policy implications regarding small dollar mortgages, which comprised less than 3.5% of overall home purchase originations in 2020. The post HUD Assesses the State of Small Mortgage Lending appeared first on theMReport.com.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
appraisalbuzz.com

Flood Risk Top of Homebuyers’ Minds

Areas with a higher risk of flooding are seeing an increase in the rate of mortgage application denials and withdrawals, while risks associated with other climate events are having little impact on mortgage lending in those areas. The post Flood Risk Top of Homebuyers’ Minds appeared first on DSNews.
REAL ESTATE

