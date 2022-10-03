ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

CDC will end daily COVID-19 reports

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it will stop publishing COVID-19 case and death data on a daily basis and instead issue weekly updates, starting Oct. 20.
The Independent

‘Swarm’ of new Covid subvariants could drive wave across Europe and the US by end of November, expert warns

A “swarm” of new Covid subvariants could drive a fresh wave across Europe and North America by the end of November, experts have warned. Covid-19 infections have surged 14 per cent, latest figures show, as subvariants of the Omicron family show immune evasive ability, according to early data. According to the Biozentrum research facility at the University of Basel, which has been studying the evolution of the virus since the pandemic started, there is a “collective” of subvariants that are showing an ability to spread rapidly.BQ1. and BA.2.75.2 are among the new subvariant scientists fear could drive a “significant wave”...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Vietnam dengue update: 236,700 cases, 98 deaths

In a follow-up on the dengue fever situation in Vietnam, the Ministry of Health now reports 236,730 cases of dengue fever, including 98 deaths. This is an increase of about 12,000 cases and six deaths in the past week. Compared to the same period in 2021, the number of cases...
outbreaknewstoday.com

France: Indigenous cases of dengue fever rise to 57

In a follow-up on the locally-acquired dengue fever cases in metropolitan France, Public Health France reports 57 indigenous cases of dengue as of September 26, 2022. In the Pyrénées Orientales, in Perpignan, an indigenous case of dengue whose symptoms had started in mid-June. No other cases have since been identified and this episode is closed.
The Independent

What is Ebola and what are the symptoms as Uganda hit by deadly new outbreak

Four health workers are among 10 people who have died after an Ebola outbreak in Uganda, prompting huge concern from health authorities.The country’s health ministry confirmed at the end of September that a 24-year-old man from the central Mubende district showed symptoms of the disease and later died.There have so far been 44 confirmed cases and 10 deaths since the first case was diagnosed.The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the latest outbreak was of the relatively rare Sudan strain, for which there is no current vaccine available.No Ebola cases from the outbreak have yet been reported outside Uganda. However the...
960 The Ref

China's vast Xinjiang hit with COVID-19 travel restrictions

BEIJING — (AP) — The sprawling Xinjiang region in western China has been hit with sweeping COVID-19 travel restrictions as the government ratchets up control measures across the country ahead of a key Communist Party congress later this month. Trains and buses in and out of the region...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Corsica reports first autochthonous case of dengue

The Corsican Regional Health Agency reports a case of autochthonous dengue fever in Corsica, confirmed by the National Reference Center for arboviruses (CNR). The person who was infected lives in Corsica and has not traveled recently. To date, the patient is no longer viremic and his state of health has given rise to no concern.
marketplace.org

Locked out of China by its zero-COVID policy, their lives changed course

Since the start of the pandemic in January 2020, I have been in quarantine and lockdown for 108 days. But I feel lucky compared to people who cannot return to China. Comedian Jesse Appell does stand-up in Mandarin Chinese. Just before the pandemic hit, the Boston native felt he was on the cusp of a big break in China’s comedy scene by filming “Top Funny Comedian.”
