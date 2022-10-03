Read full article on original website
US to begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola
The United States will begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola as an additional precaution aimed at trying to prevent an outbreak in the African country from spreading, the Biden administration said Thursday.
CDC will end daily COVID-19 reports
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it will stop publishing COVID-19 case and death data on a daily basis and instead issue weekly updates, starting Oct. 20.
What Is The Happiest State in The U.S.?
Measuring physical/emotional well-being, work & community environment and other factors, WalletHub declares the happiest state in the U.S.
China alleges U.S. spy agency hacked key infrastructure and sent user data back to headquarters
Chinese researchers accused the U.S. National Security Agency of carrying out an attack on a government-backed university. The NSA managed to gain access to the data of "sensitive identities" and send that back to its headquarters, a reported published by China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and cybersecurity company 360 alleged.
‘Swarm’ of new Covid subvariants could drive wave across Europe and the US by end of November, expert warns
A “swarm” of new Covid subvariants could drive a fresh wave across Europe and North America by the end of November, experts have warned. Covid-19 infections have surged 14 per cent, latest figures show, as subvariants of the Omicron family show immune evasive ability, according to early data. According to the Biozentrum research facility at the University of Basel, which has been studying the evolution of the virus since the pandemic started, there is a “collective” of subvariants that are showing an ability to spread rapidly.BQ1. and BA.2.75.2 are among the new subvariant scientists fear could drive a “significant wave”...
COVID Hotspots In The US Are Still A Thing. These Are The Counties With The Highest Averages
As of September 29, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified 25 counties with the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases within the prior week.
Vietnam dengue update: 236,700 cases, 98 deaths
In a follow-up on the dengue fever situation in Vietnam, the Ministry of Health now reports 236,730 cases of dengue fever, including 98 deaths. This is an increase of about 12,000 cases and six deaths in the past week. Compared to the same period in 2021, the number of cases...
U.S. will divert travelers who have been to Uganda to 5 airports as Ebola outbreak worsens
All passengers, including U.S. citizens and residents, who have been in Uganda in the last 21 days will be flown to airports in New York, Newark, Atlanta, Chicago or Washington.
France: Indigenous cases of dengue fever rise to 57
In a follow-up on the locally-acquired dengue fever cases in metropolitan France, Public Health France reports 57 indigenous cases of dengue as of September 26, 2022. In the Pyrénées Orientales, in Perpignan, an indigenous case of dengue whose symptoms had started in mid-June. No other cases have since been identified and this episode is closed.
The U.S. will start screening passengers from Uganda for Ebola as the African country deals with an outbreak
WASHINGTON — The United States will begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola as an additional precaution aimed at trying to prevent an outbreak in the African country from spreading, the Biden administration said Thursday. There have been no Ebola cases from the outbreak reported outside Uganda, and...
What is Ebola and what are the symptoms as Uganda hit by deadly new outbreak
Four health workers are among 10 people who have died after an Ebola outbreak in Uganda, prompting huge concern from health authorities.The country’s health ministry confirmed at the end of September that a 24-year-old man from the central Mubende district showed symptoms of the disease and later died.There have so far been 44 confirmed cases and 10 deaths since the first case was diagnosed.The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the latest outbreak was of the relatively rare Sudan strain, for which there is no current vaccine available.No Ebola cases from the outbreak have yet been reported outside Uganda. However the...
U.S. will screen people arriving from Uganda for Ebola as East African nation battles outbreak
The U.S. will route passengers who have been in Uganda to one of five airports in the U.S. to undergo screening for Ebola. Uganda is battling an Ebola outbreak with 63 cases including 29 deaths. No cases of Ebola have been reported in the U.S., according to the CDC. The...
China's vast Xinjiang hit with COVID-19 travel restrictions
BEIJING — (AP) — The sprawling Xinjiang region in western China has been hit with sweeping COVID-19 travel restrictions as the government ratchets up control measures across the country ahead of a key Communist Party congress later this month. Trains and buses in and out of the region...
Coronavirus updates for Oct. 5: Here’s what to know in South Carolina this week
About a third of U.S. adults want to get the updated COVID-19 booster shot, according to a recent poll.
Ebola death toll hits 10 in Uganda as health bosses scramble to contain outbreak
Another health worker has died from Ebola in Uganda, taking the current outbreak death toll to 10. Officials are desperately trying to contain the killer virus, which began spreading in the East African nation a fortnight ago. More than 40 cases have already been detected. Uganda's health minister Jane Ruth...
Corsica reports first autochthonous case of dengue
The Corsican Regional Health Agency reports a case of autochthonous dengue fever in Corsica, confirmed by the National Reference Center for arboviruses (CNR). The person who was infected lives in Corsica and has not traveled recently. To date, the patient is no longer viremic and his state of health has given rise to no concern.
Locked out of China by its zero-COVID policy, their lives changed course
Since the start of the pandemic in January 2020, I have been in quarantine and lockdown for 108 days. But I feel lucky compared to people who cannot return to China. Comedian Jesse Appell does stand-up in Mandarin Chinese. Just before the pandemic hit, the Boston native felt he was on the cusp of a big break in China’s comedy scene by filming “Top Funny Comedian.”
