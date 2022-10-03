ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Here Are Some Pics Of Ian’s Aftermath That I Took Driving Back North On I-75

By Ethan
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXSsX_0iKVzD4e00

Driving north on I-75 from Alligator Alley all the way up to the Tampa Bay area I got to see just a little bit of the storm damage after Hurricane Ian tore through. Most of the bigger damage was on the islands and close to the gulf, but you can still see the signs, and trees, and tractor trailers all blown around like toys, and how much water was still pouring from the land to the drainage culverts along the highway, it gives you a small sense of how bad it is where the storm hit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7GfE_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1riBMV_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L6Sh9_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zxi8z_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sghuk_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KMx8v_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LRXbJ_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyFSA_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZODE_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzvbM_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7aQy_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c0G2S_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JwYzB_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nrPrZ_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoOGM_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ONEFM_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HAbV6_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9z1C_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYxTm_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eor6g_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jXMJ_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26HA7u_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1lHq_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fqeV_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mHrX0_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jFgBJ_0iKVzD4e00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ir46h_0iKVzD4e00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
102.5 The Bone

See How Bad Hurricane Ian Was With This Video Showing Over 15 Feet Of Storm Surge

A storm chaser from southern Florida has shared a crazy video that shows what 15 feet of storm surge looks like when you’re right in the middle of it. This is a video from Ft. Myers Beach and as you can see, the palm trees on the left are probably close to 15 feet tall and at one point the waves are crashing feet above the tops of those trees. And the house/business gets completely washed away. So remember to check out our home page for ways you can help and links to donate.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

DeSantis got it right on Hurricane Ian

While watching the Weather Channel discuss how Hurricane Ian would hit Tampa Bay, they switched the feed to an ongoing press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis. During the press conference, DeSantis made a bold statement which caught the Weather Channel off guard. He said Hurricane Ian may turn and track farther south like Charlie did in 2004.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Shocking Aerial Photos Show Before & After Damage Along the Florida Coast Following Hurricane Ian

Neighborhoods were demolished in the late September storm, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds of thousands with damage and without power. On Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a category 4 storm after ravaging Cuba. The storm — which resulted in what Gov. Ron DeSantis called "a 500-year flooding event" — crossed the whole state, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power along with complete destruction of some coastal towns. More than 100 people have died as a result of the storm, and recovery efforts continue throughout the southeast. Here, a photo of Florida's Sanibel Island before the storm hit.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#I 75#Tampa Bay Area#Drainage#Alligator Alley#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
102.5 The Bone

Florida man accused of stealing $100K in hurricane relief funds meant for Moose Lodges

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of stealing $100,000 in relief money meant for Moose Lodges in the state that were impacted by Hurricane Ian, authorities said. According to the Palmetto Police Department, William Andrew Luff, 34, of Palmetto, took the money from the Palmetto Moose Lodge. The organization was preparing to send funds to Moose Lodges in South Florida for disaster relief, WFLA-TV reported.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report

Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Search crews going door to door in southwest Florida, death toll rises

FORT MYERS - After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Monday, at least 101 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in Florida -- 54 of them in Lee County alone. The storm slammed into Florida as a furious Category 4 hurricane last Wednesday. Days later, some residents of island communities are cut off from the mainland, hundreds of thousands of people are without power, and many Floridians have found themselves...
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?

News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

‘It was the hardest thing I had to do’: Woman saved brothers from Hurricane Ian storm surge

As Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a category 4 storm, Darcy Bishop was riding out the storm with her two brothers when flood waters came rushing into her home. Darcy joins News NOW to share her inspiring story of survival and how she managed to save her two brothers, who were both born with cerebral palsy and have limited mobility. Oct. 4, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
12K+
Followers
26K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy