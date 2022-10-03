Read full article on original website
Related
TheHorse.com
Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility
On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Inside Indiana Business
Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places
Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
WANE-TV
‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Purdue University student killed in dorm, roommate in custody
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed in a residence hall and his roommate was taken into custody early Wednesday morning. A university spokesperson confirmed a homicide occurred in McCutcheon Hall. According to the Purdue housing website, McCutcheon is an all-male dormitory. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m. According to Purdue […]
rejournals.com
Cushman & Wakefield closes two retail leases in Indiana communities
Cushman & Wakefield has arranged two new fifteen-year leases totaling 30,317 square feet in Jeffersonville and Kokomo, Indiana. Both leases are with Kinship PACE of Indiana, LLC, which will open its first PACE centers in Indiana that provide all-inclusive care for the elderly. They include 16,261 square feet at 1439 E 10th St. within Jeffersonville’s Youngstown Shopping Center and 14,056 square feet at 3734 South Reed Road within Kokomo’s Southway Plaza Shopping Center.
WISH-TV
Cinnaholic opens first Indiana location in Carmel
You can now refer to yourself as a “Cinnaholic” thanks to this bakery made for people like you in mind, and it gets even better because everything on the menu is vegan, dairy and lactose-free. That means just about anyone can enjoy these delicious desserts. The first Cinnaholic...
Kristi Lee inducted into Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame
She’s a star behind the scenes and in front of the camera and she’s a Hoosier through and through. Kristi Lee recently returned to WRTV for the first time since she left as a WRTV Technical Director.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
Celebrating 31 Bridges, the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival is Indiana’s Largest
Tis the season for covered bridges! I don't know if it's my age or just the time of year --perhaps a little of both, but it's like a switch suddenly flipped in my brain and I find myself with an insatiable urge to see scenic covered bridges. It is a...
Current Publishing
Owner hopes to retool space after Main Street Poke closes
Main Street Poke served its final customers Oct. 2, but owner Dave Tang is not finished serving Carmel restaurant customers at the location. “We have really enjoyed serving the Carmel community the past five years but have struggled to make ends meet with rising food and labor costs this past year,” Tang said. “It was very touching the past week for so many of our regulars and fans who made sure to come by for one last time and to also say thanks to our staff. I know they appreciated those visits very much.”
WANE-TV
Yelp: Indiana ranks twice in list of 100 best taco spots
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings. The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes. Tlaolli was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Decision 2022: Key dates to know about Election Day in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — This year, Indiana voters return to the polls to elect one U.S. Senator, nine U.S. Representatives, Secretary of State, Treasurer of State and Auditor of State as well as hundreds of state and local lawmakers. There are also a host of school board candidates and several school...
Current Publishing
Cutting-edge research: Zionsville resident developing promising drug that fights cancers, other diseases
Dr. Mark R. Kelley, a Zionsville resident and accredited scientist, has dedicated most of his professional career to the development of a drug that has been shown to slow tumor growth in cancer patients, quell symptoms of neuropathy in patients undergoing chemotherapy and treat retinal diseases, among other applications. Kelley...
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
Duke Energy warns of phone scam, energy assistance program now open
The caller claimed that they were from Duke Energy and said Hall needed to pay his bill immediately or that they were going to shut his energy off.
WTHI
Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Boone County Will Gets its Water for Development from Another Source
All the stories involving Clinton County supplying some of its water to Boone County are not true after the State of Indiana told the Clinton County Commissioners that they would get their water from another source. Commissioners President Jordan Brewer said Tuesday morning. “They knew at some point and time...
Cause of Purdue student's death is stabbing
The Tippecanoe County coroner's office has confirmed the 20-year-old Purdue senior killed overnight in McCutcheon Hall was stabbed to death. Varun Manish Chheda, described as Middle Eastern in the coroner's news release, was a data science major at Purdue. He was from Indianapolis. Coroner Carrie Costello sent out a press...
WLFI.com
Lafayette Jefferson teacher under investigation
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A teacher at Lafayette Jefferson High School is currently being investigated by the Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette School Corporation. The teacher is being accused of making inappropriate actions towards multiple students. Late last week, four female students at Lafayette Jefferson High School told...
Comments / 0