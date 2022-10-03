Read full article on original website
Dua Lipa Broke Her Silence On Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors That She And Trevor Noah Are Dating
Last week, Dua Lipa sparked romance rumors with Trevor Noah after they were seemingly spotted on a date in New York City.
Billy Idol Names His Rock God
Billy Idol himself is considered a rock god by many. So, who does the man himself consider to be a rock god?. “My rock god is Marc Bolan," Idol said in a recent interview with Raised on Rock. "He was just very instrumental in Generation X, the punk rock group I was in a career really because we got to play live on his Marc Show."
Mick Jagger Compared 1 of The Rolling Stones’ Songs to The Beach Boys’ ‘California Girls’
Mick Jagger said one of The Rolling Stones' songs about different types of women was similar to The Beach Boys' "California Girls."
"The Midnight Club" Just Broke A Guinness World Record For Most Jump Scares In A Single TV Episode
"So, funny story...I hate jump scares; I just hate them" — Mike Flanagan 0.3 seconds after breaking the world record for the most jump scares in one TV episode.
Coolio’s kids to honor late rapper by wearing his ashes in a necklace
Coolio’s family will be keeping his memory (and his ashes) close to their hearts. The late rapper — whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — died suddenly at the age of 59 on September 28, and according to TMZ, seven of his children will be wearing their dad’s ashes inside special necklaces. Per his rep, Coolio’s ashes will be placed inside pendants, with each child personalizing theirs with an inscription. Other family members will also be given necklaces, with the rest of the “Fantastic Voyage” singer’s remains going in an urn. A source told the Daily Mail that the service...
