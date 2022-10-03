ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Billy Idol Names His Rock God

Billy Idol himself is considered a rock god by many. So, who does the man himself consider to be a rock god?. “My rock god is Marc Bolan," Idol said in a recent interview with Raised on Rock. "He was just very instrumental in Generation X, the punk rock group I was in a career really because we got to play live on his Marc Show."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Freedia
Person
R3hab
Person
Paul Oakenfold
Person
Lea Thompson
Person
Tyler Posey
Page Six

Coolio’s kids to honor late rapper by wearing his ashes in a necklace

Coolio’s family will be keeping his memory (and his ashes) close to their hearts. The late rapper — whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — died suddenly at the age of 59 on September 28, and according to TMZ, seven of his children will be wearing their dad’s ashes inside special necklaces. Per his rep, Coolio’s ashes will be placed inside pendants, with each child personalizing theirs with an inscription. Other family members will also be given necklaces, with the rest of the “Fantastic Voyage” singer’s remains going in an urn. A source told the Daily Mail that the service...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy