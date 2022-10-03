Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Amazon plans to hire 150,000 workers ahead of holiday shopping season
Amazon said Thursday it plans to hire 150,000 new employees across the United States to meet demand ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. The openings, which include full-time, seasonal and part-time roles, range from packing and picking to sorting and shipping, the company said. The announcement comes just days before Amazon is set to hold another Prime Day shopping event.
