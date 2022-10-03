Read full article on original website
Bisous
Bisous is a trailer in front of Gibson Street Bar on South Lamar serving classic Vietnamese comfort food dishes with an occasional southern riff like thit kho, turmeric fried catfish, and curry fried chicken. Guide. The Best Banh Mi In Austin. Where to get our favorite Vietnamese sandwiches. Guide. The...
Rosie’s Wine Bar
Rosie’s Wine Bar is a charming little wine bar tucked away on Blanco Street and West 6th in the same building as Howard’s Bar & Club. There’s a short and sweet menu that leans Portuguese with dishes like stuffed piquillo peppers, saffron rice croquettes, and fried calamari.
