Santa Barbara Independent
From the Family of Lady Ridley-Tree
We knew Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree as the “Philanthropist of Santa Barbara.” As we lay her to rest, her presence in our city will continue as we pass by the many buildings and plaques that carry her name: The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic, the Ridley-Tree Education Center at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. It is not hyperbole to say that if Lady Ridley-Tree’s name was attached to a charitable event, it leveraged additional significant contributions. She became a symbol of giving for the city and, for many, she set an example about how to give. She began to define philanthropy in the way that brands come to identify the thing — to “Google” means to search or to “Xerox” is to copy.
Santa Barbara Independent
Charmed by San Roque
Q: Marsha, I recently moved to Santa Barbara, and my wife and I are looking to purchase a home in the city. The one area we keep going back to is San Roque. It is so charming and different from other locations. What can you tell us about San Roque?
Santa Barbara Independent
Esperanza Vargas Huerta
Our dearly beloved mother, Esperanza Vargas Huerta passed away on September 20, 2022, in her home in Santa Barbara, CA. she was 99. She was surrounded by her loving daughters, Rebecca, Rosie, Amy her only grandson Sam, and her dear friend Maria. She was born in Mexico City on the...
Santa Barbara Independent
A Home With a Secret Garden
Standing on the sidewalk in front of the charming white picket fence at 317 West Micheltorena Street, there is little indication of the lush foliage that inhabits much of the home’s backyard. The yard was bare when Grace and Woodie Wilde (pronounced WILL-dee) bought the house in the mid-1980s. Little by little, and on a tight budget, they filled the backyard with many species of plants that thrive in our climate. Sitting on a small bench amid the greenery, it’s possible to imagine you are in a tropical forest. Another small home — a former carriage house — is located at the back of the 200-foot-deep property and is accessed by an alley that extends to Castillo Street.
Santa Barbara Independent
Barbara Ann Neseth
Barbara Ann Neseth, 82 years old, died in Bartlett, TN in her home surrounded by loved ones, the morning of September 21, 2022. Barbara Ann was born in Santa Barbara, Ca. On March 31, 1940 to Gail Bean and Mathew Romero of Santa Barbara. She graduated Santa Barbara High School and was on the synchronized swim team during her senior year. Barbara was proud to be a member of the Crochet and Knitting Club of Santa Barbara, with most of the clubs creations being donated to charity. Barbara also enjoyed passing down her skills and talent of crochet and knitting to her next of kin. She had talent in hairdressing as well, working as a beautician during her life.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies
Leslie Ridley-Tree, Santa Barbara’s one-woman powerhouse of philanthropic giving, died this week at. the age of 97. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 with her husband, Paul, who died in 2006, Ridley-Tree has given away untold hundreds of millions of dollars. In person, Ridley-Tree, with. her signature shock...
Santa Barbara Independent
The History ofStearns Wharf,Santa Barbara’s Doorstep
Read all of the stories in our “Celebrating 150 Years of Stearns Wharf” cover here. When John Peck Stearns, an East Coast transplant, proposed building a wharf in Santa Barbara, “people generally made it a fashion to regard him as a dreamer and a fool,” a journalist wrote at the time. “It was the theory, widely held, that a wharf would not stand up under the assaults of waves and wind, and that the man who would put his money into it was simply sinking it into the sea.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Augustine Joseph Saragosa
Augustine Joseph “Joe” Saragosa passed away on September 14 at the age of 92. A kind man who was unwavering in his faith, he loved spending time with his family. Joe was born in Carpinteria in 1930 to Julio and Teodora Saragosa. He was the ninth of ten children in his family. He graduated from Santa Barbara Catholic High School in 1949. He was inducted into the United States Army on May 23, 1951 and served as a rifleman on the front line in Korea.
Santa Barbara Independent
2022 Best of Santa Barbara® Scavenger Hunt
Our annual Best of Santa Barbara® issue is publishing October 20, and we’re ready to celebrate! We’re bringing back our family-friendly DIY adventure to celebrate the Winners & Runners Up of the 2022 Best Of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll – the Best of Santa Barbara® scavenger hunt!
Santa Barbara Independent
Girls Rock Santa Barbara in Action
HVN, an up-and-coming singer-songwriter signed to local youth-run label Syryn Records, will be releasing her first official single and music video, “Attention Whore,” on October 6. Syryn Records is a youth-run record label owned and operated by Girls Rock Santa Barbara, a local organization seeking to empower young women and girls through musical education. Syryn Records only releases music created by young women and gender expansive folks ages 15-25. The label’s newest compilation album will be released in November and will include the work of 8-13 of the label’s artists. In addition to running Syryn Records, Girls Rock Santa Barbara provides a summer camp in Ojai for 4th-12th graders called Amplify Summer Camp.
Santa Barbara Independent
Charley Crockett Reinvents and Revisits Country-Western in Santa Barbara
Take away the historical trappings and realities of a 2022 Sunday night in Santa Barbara, and we could imagine Charley Crockett’s conquering appearance at the Arlington Theatre as a trip back in time. The tall and uniquely talented Texan taps directly into C&W twang vocabulary of the “classic” sort, penning instantly fetching tunes tinged by another era.
Santa Barbara Independent
Carl Perry Always Takes the Camera
A Santa Barbara resident since 2 years old, Carl Perry, who shot many of the photographs for this week’s cover story on Stearns Wharf, recalls one day during high school when the bioluminescence was so strong that he and some friends decided to jump off of the pier into the water. “Swimming around was cool, until the light started to glow from below us,” he explained. “There was a pair of seals darting around us. Mind-blowing, and a little scary. I’ll never forget it!”
Santa Barbara Independent
Dimensional Notions and Motions at Santa Barbara City College Gallery
Up at Santa Barbara City College’s Atkinson Gallery, visitors may notice a certain built-in contextual irony. What is likely the local art space blessed with the most dazzling panoramic view — harbor below and mountains beyond — also boasts a curatorial agenda generally embracing challenging contemporary art, and anything but pretty, scenic pictures. Savoring art here, post-ish pandemic, is especially satisfying in the absence of the long-standing Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara’s sad, recent demise.
Santa Barbara Independent
Explore the Storefrontsof Stearns Wharf
Retailers, Restaurateurs, and Other Professionals Who Work Above the Water Every Day. Read all of the stories in our “Celebrating 150 Years of Stearns Wharf” cover here. Though millions visit each year, only a dozen establishments serve the crowds at Stearns Wharf. Here’s a brief introduction to them all, and an invitation to head out onto the planks to learn more about their shops, centers, and menus.
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Can State Street Pianos Bring Rain to Santa Barbara?
TICKLED IVORIES: The painted pianos are back. For more than 10 years now, they magically appear on State Street around this time, usually but not always near busy intersections. They offer portals in invisible storms, an invitation for a musical dalliance, even for those who don’t play. Maybe especially for those of us who don’t play. If we’re lucky, these pianos — warbly of voice and never quite in tune — will be up for a couple of weeks. The sound of “Chopsticks,” Bartók, and Elton John will fill the air. Or maybe it will be a whole lot of random plinkety-plunk chasing each other across the keyboards like a cartoon cat chasing a cartoon mouse.
Santa Barbara Independent
Adam Jose Baiza Flores
Adam Jose Baiza Flores born on November 22, 1932, in Carpinteria. He passed away peacefully at Sarah House on September 27, 2022. He attended Carpinteria High School, a proud Warrior Football fan, managed equipment for the team. In 1952 – 1954 served in US Army, during the Korean War conflict, where he was Cook. He worked in Construction as a Drywall Taper for over 50 years.
Santa Barbara Independent
COVID Numbers Are Down, Bringing a New Normal to Santa Barbara
The good news is that the numbers of COVID tests, positive cases, and people hospitalized are dropping throughout Santa Barbara County. By statewide standards, the county qualifies in the “low” tier. Accordingly, restrictions are being relaxed and more signs of a return to a time before COVID are beginning to appear. For example, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office has reinstated visitation at the county jail. And after a 30-month hiatus, the 560 members of the Jehovah’s Witness community have announced that they will resume their door-knocking efforts to spread the word within Santa Barbara city limits, adding that they supported the wearing of masks and vaccinations throughout the COVID pandemic, as it reflected the sacredness with which they regard life and the love they have for their neighbors. In the meantime, county supervisors voted to spend an additional $30,000 on a public information contract to keep the county website and dashboard with COVID factoids operating.
Santa Barbara Independent
Special Delivery: Santa Barbara Humane Receives a Feline Surprise
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. It’s not unusual for staff at Santa Barbara Humane to find packages at the shelter when they arrive in the morning. Generous donors frequently leave blankets, pet food, and other supplies near the door to help animals in need. But one sunny July day, staff at the Santa Maria campus were greeted by a different kind of unexpected surprise: a cat left abandoned in a cardboard box.
Santa Barbara Independent
CAMA’s Worldly Classical Music Parade Begins, at Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre
To suggest an arc of continuity in terms of Santa Barbara’s recent cultural life, a highlight of the year so far in classical music came when the revered maestro Sir Simon Rattle appeared last spring, leading his current orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra. That Granada evening, presented by CAMA (Community Arts Music Association) and Music Academy of the West, set a high bar for symphonic majesty and celebrity in the 805.
Santa Barbara Independent
Carpinteria’s Big Choice: Al Clark, Gregg Carty, or Patrick O’Connor?
From left: Al Clark, Gregg Carty, and Patrick O’Connor | Credit: Ryan P. Cruz; Courtesy. For the first time in its history, Carpinteria voters will cast their ballots for City Council candidates who live within their districts, not for at-large nominees who live anywhere in the city, as they have in previous years.
