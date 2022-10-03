ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’

Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
Scientists Find a Way to Break Polyethylene Plastics To Create High-Value Feed Stocks That Can Reduce Usage of Fossil Fuels

Polyethylene plastics, which include single-use bags and general-purpose bottles, are indestructible forever. This also makes them difficult to recycle. However, chemists have discovered a mechanism to degrade the polymer (a chain of around a thousand ethylene molecules) into three-carbon propylene molecules, which are in great demand for the production of another plastic, polypropylene.
World’s Whitest Paint Can Cool the World, One Plane, Train and Automobile at a Time

Some planes, trains and automobiles look great in white. A white Countach is a majestic sight, the gleaming Shinkansen trains of Japan look great and even more modest creations like the Polestar 2 are chic when finished in the pearlescent white. But anyone opting for a white finish knows that they’re going to struggle to keep it clean.
Ford Tripled Its EV Sales Despite a Dip in Total Deliveries

Ford keeps its place as America’s second best-selling EV maker after tripling its sales of electric cars, Porsche is being sued for $300 million over claims it “withheld inventory” from a Florida dealer, and U.S. public transport ridership is getting back on track after the pandemics. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
Car Haulers Are Lobbying Congress to Raise Weight Limits in Order to Move More EVs

EVs are coming in mass quantities to roads near you, and car-haulers need to be able to haul more of them to help keep costs down and the market chugging along. But the weight increase haulers like the American Trucking Association are asking for — a full 8,000 pounds— could make our already deadly roads deadlier and already crumbling infrastructure more crumbly, all while worsening pollution.
OPEC's oil-slashing effects possibly reaching Nebraska

Neb. — Gas prices could start to rise again as OPEC plans to slash oil production. The group of oil producers announced they'll cut production by two million barrels per day starting in November. OPEC said the move comes "in the light of uncertainty that surrounds the global...
