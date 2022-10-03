Read full article on original website
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
airlive.net
ALERT Almost the entire fleet of USAF Lockheed C-130H Hercules has been grounded
According to media reports, almost the entire fleet of United States Air Force Lockheed C-130H Hercules has been grounded. The Air Force has grounded most of its older C-130H Hercules cargo planes and variants due to a problem with their propeller barrels. Air Mobility Command on Friday confirmed a wide...
Meatpacker JBS to close U.S. plant-based foods business
CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) is closing its U.S. plant-based foods business, Planterra Foods, after about two years, the company said on Monday.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find a Way to Break Polyethylene Plastics To Create High-Value Feed Stocks That Can Reduce Usage of Fossil Fuels
Polyethylene plastics, which include single-use bags and general-purpose bottles, are indestructible forever. This also makes them difficult to recycle. However, chemists have discovered a mechanism to degrade the polymer (a chain of around a thousand ethylene molecules) into three-carbon propylene molecules, which are in great demand for the production of another plastic, polypropylene.
Jalopnik
World’s Whitest Paint Can Cool the World, One Plane, Train and Automobile at a Time
Some planes, trains and automobiles look great in white. A white Countach is a majestic sight, the gleaming Shinkansen trains of Japan look great and even more modest creations like the Polestar 2 are chic when finished in the pearlescent white. But anyone opting for a white finish knows that they’re going to struggle to keep it clean.
Jalopnik
Ford Tripled Its EV Sales Despite a Dip in Total Deliveries
Ford keeps its place as America’s second best-selling EV maker after tripling its sales of electric cars, Porsche is being sued for $300 million over claims it “withheld inventory” from a Florida dealer, and U.S. public transport ridership is getting back on track after the pandemics. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
Phys.org
Researchers find that pumping draws young groundwater to new depths, potentially with contaminants in tow
How old is your water? It may seem like a peculiar question at first, but there are real implications to how long a drop of water has spent underground. Research suggests that the water cycle is speeding up in some places as a result of human enterprise. Scientists at UC...
Germany wants climate losses issue on agenda at UN talks
Germany's foreign minister says her country wants the question of loss and damage due to global warming to be discussed at this year's United Nations climate talks
SpinLaunch just catapulted a NASA payload into the sky for the first time
U.S. startup SpinLaunch — the company that aims to disrupt the rapidly-growing satellite launch industry by catapulting payloads into space with minimal rocket fuel — has just passed a massive test. The company launched a NASA payload into the sky before recovering it and inspecting the contents to...
Jalopnik
Car Haulers Are Lobbying Congress to Raise Weight Limits in Order to Move More EVs
EVs are coming in mass quantities to roads near you, and car-haulers need to be able to haul more of them to help keep costs down and the market chugging along. But the weight increase haulers like the American Trucking Association are asking for — a full 8,000 pounds— could make our already deadly roads deadlier and already crumbling infrastructure more crumbly, all while worsening pollution.
EVs Are Too Heavy for Current Road Weight Limits, Car Haulers Say
Getty Images.Per a standard set in 1975, haulers are restricted to 80,000 pounds gross vehicle weight. The industry wants that upped to 88,000 pounds.
CARS・
KETV.com
OPEC's oil-slashing effects possibly reaching Nebraska
Neb. — Gas prices could start to rise again as OPEC plans to slash oil production. The group of oil producers announced they'll cut production by two million barrels per day starting in November. OPEC said the move comes "in the light of uncertainty that surrounds the global...
