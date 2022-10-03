Read full article on original website
Bulldog swimming places second at Urbana
Mahomet-Seymour’s girls’ swimming team won nine of 11 events on Monday (Oct. 3) and placed second in a four-school meet at Urbana on the same day the team had an early-morning workout.. The host Tigers were the winners with 383 points. Runner-up M-S had 338 points and were...
Mahomet-Seymour Soccer shuts out Mattoon
Nolan Wheeler celebrated his birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 4) by scoring three goals and handing out two assists as the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ soccer team romped to an 8-0 win at Mattoon. Isaac Warren also had a hat trick and amassed four assists. M-S led, 5-0, at halftime. The shutout...
M-S girls’ golf team heads to State
Medalist Ainsley Winters shot a 79 on Monday (Oct. 3) to post a two-shot victory in the Lincoln Class 1A IHSA girls’ golf sectional tournament. With four Bulldogs placing among the top 36 in a field of 110, M-S secured a state berth by registering a 373 team total and placing second in the 12-team event.
M-S Volleyball remains unbeaten in Apollo Conference play
Caylee Folken recorded 10 assists, six digs and three kills on Tuesday (Oct. 4) as the Mahomet-Seymour volleyball team swept to a home victory over Mount Zion, 25-13, 25-11. Ellie Barker served four aces to go with three kills. Maddie Gaede contributed five kills, three assists, three blocks, two digs and one ace.
MSJHS basketball wins back-to-back games
Mahomet-Seymour’s eighth-grade girls’ basketball team posted back-to-back wins to start play in the Bulldog Invitational. M-S topped Tuscola, 38-12, on Monday (Oct. 3) and followed up with a 37-7 victory over Mount Zion on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Courtney Fonte led a balanced attack against Tuscola with a nine-point...
