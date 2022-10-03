Read full article on original website
mahometdaily.com
MSJHS basketball wins back-to-back games
Mahomet-Seymour’s eighth-grade girls’ basketball team posted back-to-back wins to start play in the Bulldog Invitational. M-S topped Tuscola, 38-12, on Monday (Oct. 3) and followed up with a 37-7 victory over Mount Zion on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Courtney Fonte led a balanced attack against Tuscola with a nine-point...
mahometdaily.com
Mahomet-Seymour Soccer shuts out Mattoon
Nolan Wheeler celebrated his birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 4) by scoring three goals and handing out two assists as the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ soccer team romped to an 8-0 win at Mattoon. Isaac Warren also had a hat trick and amassed four assists. M-S led, 5-0, at halftime. The shutout...
mahometdaily.com
Bulldogs win at Monticello Invitational
Mahomet-Seymour runners captured individual honors in three of four races on Saturday (Oct. 1) in the Monticello cross-country invitational at Lodge Park and earned team honors in all four races. In the 17-school girls’ race, M-S ended with a team total of 59 points to outdistance runner-up Shelbyville (125 points)...
mahometdaily.com
Bulldog swimming places second at Urbana
Mahomet-Seymour’s girls’ swimming team won nine of 11 events on Monday (Oct. 3) and placed second in a four-school meet at Urbana on the same day the team had an early-morning workout.. The host Tigers were the winners with 383 points. Runner-up M-S had 338 points and were...
mahometdaily.com
M-S girls’ golf team heads to State
Medalist Ainsley Winters shot a 79 on Monday (Oct. 3) to post a two-shot victory in the Lincoln Class 1A IHSA girls’ golf sectional tournament. With four Bulldogs placing among the top 36 in a field of 110, M-S secured a state berth by registering a 373 team total and placing second in the 12-team event.
Villa Grove landmark set for demolition
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
State Police: Route 29 shut down by crash
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are actively responding to a crash on Illinois Route 29 east of Taylorville. Captain Jody Huffman, Commander of Districts 9 and 20, said the crash involved several vehicles, including a commercial one, and resulted in a lane blockage. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as troopers […]
WAND TV
Four-vehicle crash east of Taylorville causes injuries, no deaths
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police District 9 troopers responded to a four-vehicle crash on Route 129 at Kennedy Road around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. ISP confirmed that a box truck driver failed to stop and struck two other vehicles in an area where traffic was being reduced to one lane due to construction. One of the vehicles struck by the box truck hit a fourth vehicle.
WAND TV
Elderly Atwood man killed in Coles County crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An elderly man was killed in a Coles County crash. Gary Phillips, 81, of Atwood died after a three-vehicle crash that included a tractor on Rt. 45 at approximately 1480 N. Deputies said around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Phillips was travelling North on Rt. 45 and...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis FPD Responds To Barn Fire Yesterday Evening
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. On Tuesday 10/4/2022 at 18:59 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters responded auto-aid with an Engine and Chief to Dieterich FPD at 19269 E 900th Avenue in Dieterich for a Barn Fire. Firefighters assisted with fire control and extinguishment. Multiple mutual aid fire companies on...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
Victim identified after deadly shooting in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the identity of the male victim who was shot and killed Tuesday night. Northrup identified the man as 25-year-old Rashaud S. Weatherall from Danville. He added that Weatherall was attending a family party when he was shot in the area of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue. […]
Teen charged in connection to kidnapping in Illinois
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from Chicago is facing charges in Coles County after he was accused of kidnapping a child on Monday. Terell Baker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping. Officers with the Mattoon Police Department said Baker hit a woman in the face and took a four-month-old child from […]
New businesses opening in Rantoul
Construction at the new complex broke ground on Wednesday.
Chrisman ‘explosion’ burns home, sends one to hospital
CHRISMAN, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An explosion led to a house fire, and caused a resident to be flown to an area hospital Monday afternoon in northern Edgar County. According to Chrisman Police Chief Tom Dolan, the situation remains under investigation, but sometime around 12:45 p.m. a home located at the intersection of N. State Street […]
wcbu.org
Central Illinois farmer reflects on a changing industry during his final harvest pass
During a harvest ride-along with a reporter, Mike Wurmnest talked about his long career as a farmer, the changes he’s seen in agricultural production methods, and how he has adapted his practices to meet changing production standards and techniques. After 55 years in the field, central Illinois farmer Mike...
wglt.org
Brewer sentenced to life in prison for 2019 triple murder in Livingston County
A Livingston County man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in the 2019 shooting deaths of his wife, his son and a neighbor. Clifford Brewer, 55, was convicted in August of killing Shirley A. Brewer, 48; Christian Brewer, 27; and his neighbor, Norman T. Walker, 51, on Christmas night 2019, in Cullom. All the victims died from gunshot wounds to the head.
Man arrested after Illinois State University students hit by car while leaving Normal pub: police
A man was arrested after two Illinois State University students were hit by car and critically hurt while leaving a Normal pub.
Illinois man sentenced to life in prison for triple homicide
A Livingston County man was sentenced to life in prison, plus 25 years, for three 2019 murders on Wednesday.
