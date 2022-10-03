Read full article on original website
mahometdaily.com
M-S girls’ golf team heads to State
Medalist Ainsley Winters shot a 79 on Monday (Oct. 3) to post a two-shot victory in the Lincoln Class 1A IHSA girls’ golf sectional tournament. With four Bulldogs placing among the top 36 in a field of 110, M-S secured a state berth by registering a 373 team total and placing second in the 12-team event.
mahometdaily.com
Bulldog swimming places second at Urbana
Mahomet-Seymour’s girls’ swimming team won nine of 11 events on Monday (Oct. 3) and placed second in a four-school meet at Urbana on the same day the team had an early-morning workout.. The host Tigers were the winners with 383 points. Runner-up M-S had 338 points and were...
mahometdaily.com
Bulldogs win at Monticello Invitational
Mahomet-Seymour runners captured individual honors in three of four races on Saturday (Oct. 1) in the Monticello cross-country invitational at Lodge Park and earned team honors in all four races. In the 17-school girls’ race, M-S ended with a team total of 59 points to outdistance runner-up Shelbyville (125 points)...
mahometdaily.com
MSJHS basketball wins back-to-back games
Mahomet-Seymour’s eighth-grade girls’ basketball team posted back-to-back wins to start play in the Bulldog Invitational. M-S topped Tuscola, 38-12, on Monday (Oct. 3) and followed up with a 37-7 victory over Mount Zion on Tuesday (Oct. 4). Courtney Fonte led a balanced attack against Tuscola with a nine-point...
nrgmediadixon.com
IHSA State Golf Begins on Friday- Local Qualifiers
Girls- Class 1A (Red Tail Run Golf Course, Decatur)- Friday, October 7th. Boys- Class 1A (Prairie Vista Golf Course, Bloomington)– Friday, October 7th. Byron, Rockford Christian and Rockford Lutheran will be among the 12 teams competing at State. Local Individuals: Wes Wilson (Amboy), Landon Meyers (Fulton), Logan Palmer (Sterling...
evanstonroundtable.com
Sullivan basketball star transfers to ETHS for bigger goals
In the high school sports scene, it’s rare to see student-athletes deciding on their own to switch schools in order to get a proper education – as well as to attain golden opportunities to play for prominent athletic programs. Such moves are signs of maturity, when teenagers prioritize their chances to enroll in prestigious colleges.
foxillinois.com
Illinois football hosting 'Orange Out' at Memorial Stadium
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The University of Illinois hosting an Orange Out for their upcoming matchup against Iowa on Saturday. The athletic department, as well as head coach Bret Bielema, is urging students and the community to pack Memorial Stadium as the Illini are on a roll to start the season and need everyone's support against their Big Ten foe.
Villa Grove landmark set for demolition
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
College Football News
Iowa vs Illinois Prediction, Game Preview
Iowa vs Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Iowa (3-2), Illinois (4-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The defense is still working. The much-maligned offense had a few nice moments in the 27-14 loss to Michigan – it...
New businesses opening in Rantoul
Construction at the new complex broke ground on Wednesday.
Danville man killed in crash near Oakwood
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Danville is dead following a crash on U.S. Route 150 Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near Oakwood just after 4 p.m. State troopers said their investigation revealed the victim was driving a Dodge Charger eastbound when he tried to pass another vehicle. A pickup truck was driving […]
nowdecatur.com
Caterpillar celebrates brick and mortar expansion at the Decatur facility with ribbon cutting ceremony
October 5, 2022- Caterpillar held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the first brick and mortar expansion of the Decatur facility since 1997. “It has been 25 years since we have found a brick and mortar expansion on the Caterpillar Decatur campus, so that is why today is so special,” Tina Czerwinski, Facility Manager said. “Today is about investment in Decatur and our facility and our processes, but it is investment in the people. All the people in front of me, today.”
Danville engineer urges patience for rail project
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City Engineer of Danville is asking for people to be patient with a railroad project happening in the city and expect anything at a railroad crossing between now and winter. Norfolk Southern is in the process of laying new rails throughout the city at several railroad crossings. Those crossings are […]
Illinois man dies trying to pass farm equipment
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An 81-year-old man was killed on Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash in rural Coles County. The crash happened on U.S. Route 45 at approximately County Road 1480 North. Officials said Gary Phillips of Atwood was driving a pickup truck north on Route 45 and tried to pass a tractor pulling […]
wcbu.org
Central Illinois farmer reflects on a changing industry during his final harvest pass
During a harvest ride-along with a reporter, Mike Wurmnest talked about his long career as a farmer, the changes he’s seen in agricultural production methods, and how he has adapted his practices to meet changing production standards and techniques. After 55 years in the field, central Illinois farmer Mike...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
For RR Crossing Work: Be Prepared and Patient Until Winter
During Tuesday night’s Danville City Council meeting, City Engineer Sam Cole asked for patience and understanding on a couple of things. One is all the railroad crossing work that’s being done this fall. Cole says the city is keeping up the best it can with announcements from Norfolk Southern and the Illinois Department of Transportation. But simply put: allow extra time and be ready for anything at any crossing until winter.
wglt.org
Property assessments rise, but appeals do not
Property assessments are used to figure how much property tax homeowners and other property owners must pay. The assessment is supposed to be about a third of the market value. As most people probably know by now, sale prices of homes are going way up in central Illinois. “We see...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
State Police Report Both Drivers in Oakwood Accident from Danville; One Fatality
The Illinois State Police are reporting that both victims in Wednesday’s accident on U S 150 in Oakwood were from Danville. A 68-year-old man has died from his injuries, but the name has not been released pending notification of relatives. The 35-year-old man who survived the accident, driving the second vehicle, is reported to be 35-year-old Michael A Palmer from Danville. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WAND TV
Decatur teen shot in the hand
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teenager is recovering after being shot in the hand. Decatur police were called to the 2200 block of N. Monroe Wednesday around 4 p.m. The 15-year-old boy said he was walking when he heard one to two shots and felt pain in his hand.
