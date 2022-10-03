How does AMC’s ‘Interview with the Vampire’ series differ from the Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt movie?

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Fans boycott George R.R. Martin’s latest book as the community wishes for a gory scene from ‘Fire & Blood’
House of the Dragon continues to reign supreme over the television landscape despite fighting a ferocious rival in the form of The Rings of Power, but the community seems conflicted about George R.R. Martin’s latest book, which has been co-authored by fellows who have a none-too-commendable reputation on social media.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel’s latest villain confirms they broke the acting habit of a career for the MCU
Method acting is a sensitive subject in Hollywood. It involves staying in character even when the camera is not rolling and famous actors like Daniel Day-Lewis, Jeremy Strong from Succession, and Christian Bale all dabble in it. However, Bale did not use the method in his latest movie to hit theaters.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ producer explains why it wouldn’t work as a movie or TV series
Today Disney Plus has unleashed a feature-length (per Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences standards) stand-alone special bringing a new world of beasts into the MCU. Werewolf by Night introduces the monster-human hybrid into Marvel’s Cinematic Universe in what’s billed as the first-ever ‘Marvel Studios Special Presentation’.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Captain Phillips’ director to helm new Stephen King adaptation
Paul Greengrass is the captain now, well, the captain of a new Stephen King adaptation of his novel Fairy Tale. The Captain Phillips director will handle the property after Universal Pictures won a contentious bidding war for it. Greengrass will produce the film as well with help from another producer:...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Jaw-dropping allegations of Brad Pitt’s abuse toward family emerge in Angelina Jolie countersuit
Things are getting uglier for divorcing superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Back in August, reports surfaced that Pitt was allegedly abusive toward Jolie and his family on a private plane. Now we’re getting even more info about that alleged incident and the lawsuit that lies at the center of it.
wegotthiscovered.com
An ambitious sci-fi disaster that tried to change cinema but killed a studio instead goes back under the spotlight
Plenty of big budget blockbusters come along and claim that they’re going to change cinema forever, but you can count the ones that have actually managed to do it on a couple of hands at most. As flawed as it was, colossal commercial catastrophe Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within did at least make an ambitious play to reinvent the wheel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans know exactly who Gisele Bündchen should date next after she and Tom Brady both reportedly hire divorce lawyers
Following weeks of speculation into their marriage, on Tuesday it was reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife of 13 years, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, have both retained divorce lawyers and are now proceeding with their conscious uncoupling. It’s no small secret that Brady and Bündchen...
NFL・
wegotthiscovered.com
Pete Davidson has seemingly already removed one of his Kim Kardashian tattoos￼
Well, that was fast! Just two months after his high profile split from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson seems to be in the process of removing the tattoos he dedicated to his ex of roughly nine months, as one does following a high profile breakup — if you’re Pete Davidson, anyway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond
Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Aemond One-Eye makes his debut as ‘House’ fans call out deceptive marketing methods
When you think about all the calamity that will ensue as a result of the Targaryen civil war, you almost wish the House of the Dragon world was civil enough to disregard all contestants and form a council, like King Jaehaerys did, to choose the next king and be done with it. But alas, as Viserys grows more feeble, it increasingly looks as though Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children will come to blows.
wegotthiscovered.com
A classic sitcom is set to get a sequel almost 30 years later on Paramount Plus
Fans of the incredibly popular ’90s sitcom Frasier were treated to some good news when Paramount Plus announced it ordered a sequel to the series starring original star Kelsey Grammer, who is also executive producing the show. Frasier followed the adventures of psychiatrist/radio show host Frasier Crane in Seattle....
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans are finally giving respect to a gateway horror gem with eight legs of nightmare fuel
It’s said the only thing to fear is fear itself, but whoever said such a thing first clearly has never met disgusting creepy-crawlies. Somehow, despite being one of the most universal fears there’s been shockingly few horror flicks on spiders and insects. The best horror film about spiders,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Oscar voters are deeply divided on whether Will Smith deserves honors for ‘Emancipation’ for obvious reasons
Actor Will Smith may have stunted his career with the televised assault we all know about, but his upcoming film could be a turn of fortune. Recently, audiences got a look at Emancipation, and, while it has promise, those who vote for the Academy Awards are not so sure. A...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Chucky’ creator reveals he was warned against referencing the franchise’s worst movies
The Child’s Play franchise is one of the craziest, most successful multiverses in horror history. Starting out humble with the original Child’s Play back in 1988, Brad Dourif’s killer doll would go on to star in two more Child’s Play sequels, a whole host of sequel/spin-off films within the Chucky brand, a god-awful remake (voiced by Mark Hamill, the only saving grace) and a universally beloved television series currently airing its second season.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mindy Kaling explains how ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ inspired ‘Velma’
Nearing the release of the 10-episode season on HBO Max, all the talk has revolved around The Office‘s alumni, Mindy Kaling playing everyone’s favorite geek-girl, Velma Dinkley, in the animated Scooby-Doo origin story series, Velma. While brainstorming regarding Velma’s look, showrunner Charlie Grandy and Kaling decided to look for inspiration in a somewhat unlikely place.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Production starts for season two, as Morfydd Clark reveals that Galadriel was never supposed to be likable
As the season one finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power inches closer, reactions to the series are starting to even out. Early responses to Amazon Prime’s ambitious offering were starkly polarized, but recent episodes have proved that the series has what it takes to shoulder the immense responsibility of Tolkien’s work. The non-traditional approach to characterization and storytelling is throwing some viewers for a loop, but one of the show’s stars assures fans that it’s all intentional. Not every character’s strengths are in their charm.
wegotthiscovered.com
One Marvel fan is hopping mad about an unlikely ‘She-Hulk’ spinoff
The latest She Hulk: Attorney at Law episode finally debuted the dashing Matt Murdock and his costumed persona of Daredevil, but there’s some fans of the show turning their attention towards another understated character. On Reddit, user Quiet_Effective7234 is more interested in seeing a spinoff of Leap-Frog. Yes, the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A gut-busting horror classic that deserved a sequel is spooking up the streaming charts
Without a doubt, the horror/comedy sub-genre has provided a slew of classics over the years that understandably become revitalized during the spooky season. And while more-modern films within the umbrella are recognized in Shaun of the Dead and Happy Death Day, the incomparable classics are simply untouchable when it comes to presenting a healthy mix between genuine fear and tear-jerking silliness. In that regard, it would be hard to ignore that the movie which generated such balance the best is 1988’s Beetlejuice.
Comments / 0