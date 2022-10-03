ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

LaLo
3d ago

If this continues at these events , a large amount of people will stop going to these sporting events !! Nobody pays good money to go & get hurt !! The media needs to speak out against this sort of issue before more people get hurt or even killed at these events or the actual players need to speak out & say something ..!!!

Latasha Meeks
3d ago

I betcha none of them knows why they were even fighting. Some of these fans are out of control. It is not that serious they out here acting like animals.

sansan
3d ago

Wow, trashy behavior. And so classless. You don't have to be wealthy to act civilized with good manners. I'm so disappointed in recent human behavior. Starts with home life and our countries leadership (severly lacking) My offspring know better.

