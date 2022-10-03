ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, OH

Police: 29-year-old man killed in double shooting at Bond Hill Café

Cincinnati police identified the man killed in a double shooting in Bond Hill on Thursday as 29-year-old Joshua Nettles, a resident of that neighborhood. Cincinnati Police Capt. Brian Norris said Thursday night that two people were shot at about 10:30 p.m. at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH

