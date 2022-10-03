Read full article on original website
Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for holidays
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season. The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart. Walmart said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021. Amazon typically beefs up its operations during the holidays. It was looking for the same number of seasonal employees last year. The company said Thursday that workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and location within the U.S.
US to begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says the United States will begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola as an additional precaution aimed at trying to prevent an outbreak in the African country from spreading. Travelers who’ve been in Uganda at any point during the past 21 days will be redirected to one of five American airports for Ebola screening. Those airports are JFK International Airport in New York, Washington-Dulles International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, Chicago-O’Hare International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. An official says that with “no suspected, probable, or confirmed cases” of Ebola have been reported beyond Uganda, the risk in the U.S. is seen as low now.
Some Chinese cities break October heat records as others shiver
China is facing extreme weather as scorching heat breaks records in some drought-stricken parts of the country, while cool weather sweeps through other regions as the climate crisis makes conditions more unstable. In the south, dozens of drought alerts have been issued for cities and counties in Jiangxi province, warning...
US warns North Korea it could increase ‘steps that are taken in response’ if it continues missile launches
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if North Korea continues “down this road” of provocation following its ballistic missile launch over Japan on Tuesday, “it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions.” Blinken made the comments during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, as a part of his week-long trip to South America.
EU leaders struggle to bridge gas price cap divide
PRAGUE (AP) — European Union leaders are meeting in Prague to try to bridge significant differences over a natural gas price cap as winter approaches and Russia’s war on Ukraine fuels the energy crisis. It’s hoped that a price cap will contain a crisis that is driving up prices for consumers and business. It could lead to rolling blackouts, shuttered factories and a deep recession over the winter. As the Europeans bolster their support for Ukraine in the form of weapons, money and aid, Russia has reduced or cut off natural gas to 13 member nations. Standing in the way of an agreement at Friday’s summit is the simple fact that each member country depends on different energy sources and suppliers.
Biden to designate his 1st national monument in Colorado
DENVER (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to designate his first national monument in Colorado next week. The president will be using his powers to conserve a World War 2-era alpine warfare training camp whose graduates went on to help found the U.S. ski industry. The designation of Camp Hale as a national monument will be an election year gift to Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, who pushed for Biden to make the designation after legislation to conserve the camp and other areas stalled in Congress. Biden has expanded the boundaries of other national monuments but has yet to create his own.
2021 US firearm homicide and suicide rates were highest since the 1990s, CDC data shows
US firearm homicide and suicide rates each increased by more than 8% from 2020 to 2021, according to data published Thursday in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. CDC researchers estimated that there were over 20,000 firearm homicides and over 26,000 firearm...
US issues new sanctions on Iran over violent crackdown on protests and internet shutdown
The United States issued sanctions on seven senior Iranian officials Thursday over the Iranian government’s violent crackdown on mass protests and restrictions on internet access in the country. The massive protests sweeping Iran were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman detained by the...
Credit Suisse offers $3 billion to buy back its own debt in move to calm investors
Credit Suisse has issued an offer to buy back $3 billion of its own debt in a strategic show of stability amid a sagging bond market in Switzerland.
Nebraska senator likely to resign for Fla. university job
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is the sole finalist to become president of the University of Florida, the school says, and the Republican senator has indicated he will take the job. That means he would resign in coming weeks. The school said Thursday in a statement that its presidential search committee had unanimously recommended Sasse, a decision that will have to be be voted on by the school’s board of trustees and then confirmed by its board of governors. The school said he will visit the campus next week to meet with students and others.
Biden offers stark ‘Armageddon’ warning on the dangers of Putin’s nuclear threats
President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered a stark warning about the dangers behind Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats as Moscow continues to face military setbacks in Ukraine. “First time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat of the use (of a) nuclear weapon if in...
First on CNN: Fetterman raises $22 million in third quarter in contentious Pennsylvania Senate race
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman raised $22 million in the third quarter of 2022, according to the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor’s campaign, overshadowing what his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, said he raised over the same period. The Pennsylvania contest to replace retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey represents one of Democrats’...
Two Russians detained in Alaska were seeking asylum to avoid draft
Two Russians who crossed the Bering Strait, landing on western Alaska’s St. Lawrence Island earlier this week had been seeking asylum to avoid Russia’s draft in its ongoing war on Ukraine. “The Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of...
NC Senate candidates to meet in likely only televised debate
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The two major-party candidates seeking to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr are meeting for what is likely their only televised debate. Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd scheduled a Friday night debate at a cable television studio in Raleigh. Budd is a three-term congressman from Davie County who received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump over a year ago. Beasley is a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court and would be the first Black senator for North Carolina if elected. The election outcome could decide which party takes a majority in the current 50-50 Senate.
