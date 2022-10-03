ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
KEYT

Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for holidays

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season. The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart. Walmart said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021. Amazon typically beefs up its operations during the holidays. It was looking for the same number of seasonal employees last year. The company said Thursday that workers can earn an average pay of $19 per hour, based on their position and location within the U.S.
BUSINESS
KEYT

US to begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says the United States will begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola as an additional precaution aimed at trying to prevent an outbreak in the African country from spreading. Travelers who’ve been in Uganda at any point during the past 21 days will be redirected to one of five American airports for Ebola screening. Those airports are JFK International Airport in New York, Washington-Dulles International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, Chicago-O’Hare International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. An official says that with “no suspected, probable, or confirmed cases” of Ebola have been reported beyond Uganda, the risk in the U.S. is seen as low now.
IMMIGRATION
KEYT

Some Chinese cities break October heat records as others shiver

China is facing extreme weather as scorching heat breaks records in some drought-stricken parts of the country, while cool weather sweeps through other regions as the climate crisis makes conditions more unstable. In the south, dozens of drought alerts have been issued for cities and counties in Jiangxi province, warning...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

US warns North Korea it could increase ‘steps that are taken in response’ if it continues missile launches

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if North Korea continues “down this road” of provocation following its ballistic missile launch over Japan on Tuesday, “it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions.” Blinken made the comments during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, as a part of his week-long trip to South America.
MILITARY
Person
Slash
KEYT

EU leaders struggle to bridge gas price cap divide

PRAGUE (AP) — European Union leaders are meeting in Prague to try to bridge significant differences over a natural gas price cap as winter approaches and Russia’s war on Ukraine fuels the energy crisis. It’s hoped that a price cap will contain a crisis that is driving up prices for consumers and business. It could lead to rolling blackouts, shuttered factories and a deep recession over the winter. As the Europeans bolster their support for Ukraine in the form of weapons, money and aid, Russia has reduced or cut off natural gas to 13 member nations. Standing in the way of an agreement at Friday’s summit is the simple fact that each member country depends on different energy sources and suppliers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KEYT

Biden to designate his 1st national monument in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to designate his first national monument in Colorado next week. The president will be using his powers to conserve a World War 2-era alpine warfare training camp whose graduates went on to help found the U.S. ski industry. The designation of Camp Hale as a national monument will be an election year gift to Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, who pushed for Biden to make the designation after legislation to conserve the camp and other areas stalled in Congress. Biden has expanded the boundaries of other national monuments but has yet to create his own.
POTUS
KEYT

Nebraska senator likely to resign for Fla. university job

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse is the sole finalist to become president of the University of Florida, the school says, and the Republican senator has indicated he will take the job. That means he would resign in coming weeks. The school said Thursday in a statement that its presidential search committee had unanimously recommended Sasse, a decision that will have to be be voted on by the school’s board of trustees and then confirmed by its board of governors. The school said he will visit the campus next week to meet with students and others.
NEBRASKA STATE
KEYT

Two Russians detained in Alaska were seeking asylum to avoid draft

Two Russians who crossed the Bering Strait, landing on western Alaska’s St. Lawrence Island earlier this week had been seeking asylum to avoid Russia’s draft in its ongoing war on Ukraine. “The Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of...
ALASKA STATE
KEYT

NC Senate candidates to meet in likely only televised debate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The two major-party candidates seeking to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr are meeting for what is likely their only televised debate. Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd scheduled a Friday night debate at a cable television studio in Raleigh. Budd is a three-term congressman from Davie County who received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump over a year ago. Beasley is a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court and would be the first Black senator for North Carolina if elected. The election outcome could decide which party takes a majority in the current 50-50 Senate.
RALEIGH, NC

