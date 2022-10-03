Read full article on original website
Does Marijuana Make You Lazy? Scientists Find That Cannabis Users Are Just As Likely To Be Motivated
The study demonstrated that cannabis users are no less likely to be motivated or able to enjoy life’s pleasure. According to a new study, cannabis users of all ages are no more likely than non-users to lack motivation or be unable to appreciate life’s pleasures, showing that the stereotype often depicted in the media has no scientific basis.
Benzinga
Psyched: Autopsy Reveals Death By Ketamine, LSD-Like Drugs Without Hallucinations, DEA & Right To Try Psilocybin
Amended Autopsy Confirms Elijah McClain Died From Ketamine Injected By Paramedics Called By Cops. Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man with no arrest record, was forcibly detained by police in Aurora Colorado in August 2019 while walking home from a local supermarket following a 911 call that his behavior was ‘sketchy.’
Moms who lost children to fentanyl poisonings warn parents about deadly drug: 'This can happen to anyone'
Tanya Niederman and April Babcock share their personal stories about how America's fentanyl crisis impacted their families and plead with other parents to better educate their children.
Why Overdose Deaths Skyrocketed After Opioid Prescriptions Dropped
Opioid prescriptions have dropped in every state over the last decade, but the effort to prevent overdose deaths is an abject failure
A psychiatric nurse says she and her colleagues are being pushed to a breaking point, and she quit her dream job due to violence
A pandemic-induced mental health crisis has heightened existing violence against nurses. One nurse wanted to treat patients, but physically could not.
The benefits of CBD (cannabidiol) products vs. its harmful effects.
CBD Uses(compilation via loudcloudhealth.com) I was recently in a well-known supermarket chain and was surprised to see an entire display of CBD products in the Pharmacy section. Im my mind, CBD is bought from shady gas stations, Vape shops or questionable online sites. The truth is by 2024 total sales of CBD products in the U.S. will reach $20 billion.
Hundreds of thousands more women than men prescribed powerful anti-anxiety drugs ‘harder to come off than heroin’
Hundreds of thousands more women than men have been prescribed powerful anti-anxiety drugs which experts warn are harder to come off than heroin, The Independent can reveal.New information obtained under freedom of information (FOI) laws shows women in England were 59 per cent more likely to be prescribed benzodiazepines – better known by the brand names of Valium, Xanax and Temazapam – than men between January 2017 and December 2021.The exclusive data shows 1,661,178 men were prescribed benzodiazepines, while 2,641,656 women were given prescriptions for the tranquilliser drugs in this period.Benzodiazepines are commonly prescribed for anxiety and insomnia, with...
