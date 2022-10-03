ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis#Americans
Matthew C. Woodruff

The benefits of CBD (cannabidiol) products vs. its harmful effects.

CBD Uses(compilation via loudcloudhealth.com) I was recently in a well-known supermarket chain and was surprised to see an entire display of CBD products in the Pharmacy section. Im my mind, CBD is bought from shady gas stations, Vape shops or questionable online sites. The truth is by 2024 total sales of CBD products in the U.S. will reach $20 billion.
The Independent

Hundreds of thousands more women than men prescribed powerful anti-anxiety drugs ‘harder to come off than heroin’

Hundreds of thousands more women than men have been prescribed powerful anti-anxiety drugs which experts warn are harder to come off than heroin, The Independent can reveal.New information obtained under freedom of information (FOI) laws shows women in England were 59 per cent more likely to be prescribed benzodiazepines – better known by the brand names of Valium, Xanax and Temazapam – than men between January 2017 and December 2021.The exclusive data shows 1,661,178 men were prescribed benzodiazepines, while 2,641,656 women were given prescriptions for the tranquilliser drugs in this period.Benzodiazepines are commonly prescribed for anxiety and insomnia, with...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy