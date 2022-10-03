Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Stars align at SaddleBrooke, ArizonaCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Restaurant Opens After Garbage Truck Smashes into FrontGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fail! Local Restaurant Has 13 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Related
The long-forgotten mayor of Old Tucson
Old Tucson once had a mayor. It is part of the long-forgotten history of the movie location and Wild West theme park.
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a motorcycle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Oracle Road at Jacinto Street north of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KOLD-TV
One killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a man’s shooting death on Friday, Sept. 30. Officers were called to the 6200 block of South Morris Boulevard, just north of the intersection of Valencia Road and Nogales Highway, around 4:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported in the area.
2 People Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a pedestrian crash was reported on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that two people were taken to the hospital after a crash that happened at Glenn Street and [..]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
On Your Side helps viewers get $26,000 back in September
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Are you spending too much at the store, even the grocery store?. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Groceries are up...
KOLD-TV
UA police: Shooting reported at Harshbarger building
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The public is urged to stay away from the Harshbarger building on the University of Arizona’s campus as authorities respond to a reported shooting there on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Campus police said the suspect had been identified, but was no longer at the...
KGUN 9
First week of October ends with storm chances
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become less numerous across Southern Arizona overnight. Early morning lows will be in the 60s across the Tucson metro area and the 50s across Cochise County. On Friday, we'll see a modest cooldown with another round of afternoon and evening...
KOLD-TV
One in custody after lotto ticket theft
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police have taken one person into custody after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets. Authorities said the man stole nearly $4,000 in tickets from the Circle K in the 8000 block of Oracle Road. Though officers did not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tucson left off Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots' list
Nine locations in the state did make the top 100 list, with 143 Street Tacos in Sierra Vista coming in at #82—the sole representative south of the Phoenix area, according to the food review website.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian injured in wreck at Glenn, Alvernon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian is expected to recover from their injuries after, Tucson police say, they were involved in a wreck on Monday afternoon, Oct. 3. According to officers, the crash took place at Glenn Street and Alvernon Way. Two people involved, including the pedestrian, were...
AZFamily
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of Zombie Hunter trial. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:18...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Marana woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for an 86-year-old Marana woman who was reported missing on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to police, Lillian Taylor was found safe and in good health. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
Tucson police make arrest in fatal shooting at University of Arizona
TUCSON (AP) — One person was found and arrested outside of Gila Bend Wednesday after a fatal shooting at the University of Arizona. Police said a man fled the scene after a shooting inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and is northwest of the student union.
KOLD-TV
Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Oracle Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash on Oracle Road in which one man was hurt Wednesday, Oct. 5. Police say the crash happened on Oracle Road at Jacinto Street, just north of Grant Road. Another vehicle was involved. The patient was taken...
UArizona shooting victim identified as Professor Thomas Meixner
A gunman shot and killed a University of Arizona professor on campus Wednesday. UA police arrested a suspect in connection with the crime.
University of Arizona professor shot and killed on campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed on campus Wednesday by a former student, who has since been arrested, authorities said. Arizona state troopers stopped Murad Dervish, 46, in a vehicle roughly 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of the Tucson campus, just a few hours after the shooting, University of Arizona Police Chief Paula Balafas said. “We feel so incredibly bad for the professor’s family, friends and colleagues. Our hearts really just go out to them,” Balafas said during a news conference. “It’s just one of those things that sometimes you can’t even predict. I’m afraid I’m a bit at a loss for words because it’s just such a tragic situation.” The incident began around 2 p.m. when someone inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, called 9-1-1 and requested police escort a former student out of the building.
Casa Grande Horse Patrol agent taken to hospital after serious injury
While on duty, a Casa Grande Station Horse Patrol agent was seriously injured on Sept. 29. Tucson Sector BORSTAR and CBP AMO airlifted him to Tucson for emergency care.
3 places you can't miss on a day trip from Phoenix to Tucson
I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.Flora's Market RunThe brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg. If you go: Make sure to stop into...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of University of Arizona professor, Dr. Thomas Meixner; classes to resume Thursday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect is in custody after a University of Arizona professor was fatally shot on campus Wednesday, Oct. 5. University President Robert Robbins identified the victim as Dr. Thomas Meixner, Professor and Department Head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences. Meixner was shot at the John W. Harshbarger Building and taken to Banner University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
azpm.org
Charges filed after killing of UA professor
Former University of Arizona student, 46-year-old Murad Dervish has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following Wednesday’s shooting. UAPD officials say before the shooting, they were in the process of filing an exclusionary order against the suspect but were not able to make...
Comments / 1