Ohio AG moves to cut attorneys’ fees in FirstEnergy settlement
(The Center Square) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wants a judge to cut attorneys’ fees by $10 million as ratepayers near a settlement in a class action lawsuit with FirstEnergy. Yost filed an objection in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Ohio against the lawyers’...
Voters to decide slew of races in November
Voters heading to the polls this November will have a lot of choices to make as a slew of candidates vying for federal, state and local offices are on the ballot in addition to a host of state Constitutional Amendments and a proposition put to Clay County voters. U.S. races.
Report: Pennsylvania population growth woes a risk to the economy
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania’s retired population grows in the future, its working-aged and school-aged populations that support them will shrink. Such are the projections in a new report from the Independent Fiscal Office, noting flat state population growth in the near term and a slight decline in the long term (-0.1% annually).
Travel analyst warns gas prices could continue to increase in Illinois
(The Center Square) – A travel analyst says two significant fuel industry actions could raise Illinois gas prices. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, announced this week that they would slow down on oil production in the coming months, resulting in less oil for the United States.
AFL-CIO backs Missouri amendment to legalize marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY — The campaign to legalize marijuana for recreational use announced support from the state’s largest labor organization on Thursday. The Missouri AFL-CIO is backing Amendment 3, Legal Missouri 2022 said in a news release. “Legalizing marijuana for Missouri adults, while also automatically expunging past, nonviolent marijuana...
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: State gives schools access to opioid overdose-canceling naloxone
Iowa schools will have access to naloxone — a medication that can reduce the effects of an opioid overdose — under the expansion of a state program. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced it is expanding its initiative, which started earlier this year, to provide naloxone to organizations, businesses and schools that may be in a position to assist a person at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose.
Your questions about the When it Rains stories, answered
The Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk asked for audience questions and perspectives while reporting its new series, “When it Rains,” which shows how increased and intensifying rainfall is impacting communities and agriculture throughout the Mississippi River basin. Here are answers to some of those questions. What...
Majority of North Carolina absentee voters casting ballots so far are registered Democrats
(The Center Square) — North Carolina absentee voters have cast a total of 18,959 votes through Thursday, the majority coming from registered Democrats. The total includes 9,819 votes from Democrats, 6,058 from unaffiliated voters, 3,039 from Republicans, 40 from registered Libertarians, and three ballots cast by Green Party supporters. The total reflects roughly six times the number of absentee votes cast at the same point in 2018.
When it rains: How the Mississippi River Basin is handling increased rainfall, flooding
When it Rains is a special series from the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an independent reporting network based at MU, in partnership with Report For America and the Society of Environmental Journalists, funded by the Walton Family Foundation. After floods hammered St. Louis and eastern Kentucky this...
Local Illinois officials offer differing opinions on Amendment 1
(The Center Square) – Local Illinois officials have different views on how Amendment 1 will impact communities across the state. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in the Illinois constitution. The language of the amendment says "No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates,...
DeJear posts first ad in campaign for governor
DES MOINES — Democrat Deidre DeJear’s first television ad in Iowa’s campaign for governor is out, headed to Iowa’s airwaves and containing plenty of criticism of incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds’ campaign also published a new ad, which takes DeJear to task over her support...
Louisiana treasurer divesting $794M from BlackRock investment firm
BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder has sent a letter to BlackRock, Inc. investment firm CEO Larry Fink saying he will divest all treasury funds from BlackRock. Schroder said $560 million has been removed to date and that a total of $794 million will be removed by year’s end.
COVID worsened food insecurity across the US. Here's how Illinois residents can get help
BELLEVILLE - With 1 in 12 Illinoisans, and 1 in 9 of the state's children, considered food insecure, the worsening of conditions brought by the coronavirus pandemic bodes poorly for some of those most at risk of missing a meal. "The pandemic has significantly changed our food landscape, with high...
Hot, dry summer led to worsening of drought in Nebraska
This week is likely to put a final nail in the coffin of summer. After a warm start to October, with highs in the 80s the first four days of the month, temperatures are set to take a plunge. Friday could bring the coldest air the area has seen since...
Idaho tax rebates are on the way. Where's yours?
BOISE — Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 Special Session rebate can now track their payment online at tax.idaho.gov/rebate. To get the status of their rebate, they’ll need their Social Security number and either their Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number, or their 2021 income tax return.
Phil Knight gives another mil to Oregon governor candidate, but not the same one
Nike co-founder Phil Knight is hedging his bet on the outcome of the Oregon governor's race, giving $1 million on Thursday, Oct. 6 to Republican Christine Drazan. The move comes after Knight has given unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson $3.75 million, the largest contribution total of his long involvement in Oregon political races.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Nevada using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What's all the fuss about? Jim Jones talks about Critical Race Theory in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS — Critical Race Theory isn’t being taught in Idaho. And, according to former Chief Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court Jim Jones, it never has been — even before a 2021 Idaho bill was passed that threatens the funding of any institution that teaches it.
The 10 most affordable Texas metros for first-time homebuyers
Texas Real Estate Source used data from the Texas Real Estate Research Center to find the 10 most affordable metros for first-time homebuyers in Texas. Originally published on texasrealestatesource.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
3 injured in train-truck crash in DeSoto Parish, state police say
KEACHI, La. - A truck driver and a two-man crew on a Union Pacific freight train suffered non-life threatening injuries Thursday when an oil field water truck was hit by the train. The accident happened on Kalmback Road off Louisiana Highway 5 south of Keachi in DeSoto Parish. State police...
