ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Target to sell Tupperware in stores

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tupperware lovers can now purchase the iconic sealable containers straight from Target shelves, the latest sign of a seismic shift in the 76-year-old company’s business model. Tupperware Brands CEO Miguel Fernandez announced the launch via a LinkedIn post on Monday, and the news follows the...
RETAIL
PennLive.com

Iconic Tupperware products sold at home parties now available at Target

This is not your grandma’s Tupperware. The iconic storage containers sold at home parties with friends gathered in the living room or kitchen can now be purchased at Target. Miguel Fernandez, CEO of Tupperware Brands, said on LinkedIn on Monday that the company has been on a journey to re-invent itself and “to build a business as big as our iconic Tupperware brand.”
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Door To Door#Food Storage#Tupperware#Plastic#Target#Homegoods
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
RETAIL
CBS Boston

Tupperware can now be found on store shelves

By Parija Kavilanz, CNN Business  Tupperware containers will now be available at Target, in a major shift for the 76-year-old brand. Generally the company has sold its plastic food storage containers solely through in-home "Tupperware parties" or its own website - save a few brief and limited pilot programs with retailers HomeGoods, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Target itself. Starting Monday, however, shoppers can find Tupperware in Target stores nationwide and on Target.com in a variety of container sizes and container bundles priced at $7.99 to $79.99. CEO Miguel Fernandez announced the launch via a LinkedIn post, and the news...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
SheKnows

Shoppers Say This Best Selling Vacuum Has Them ‘Never Going Back to Their Old Ones’ —& You Can Snag It for $130 Off Today

Let’s be honest. No one wants to lug around a heavy vacuum with bulky cords. Of course, it’s a necessity to vacuum your home, but we believe that such a mundane task should be kind of enjoyable. That’s where a lightweight, cordless vacuum comes in. And when it comes to the best cordless vacuums, Dyson’s offerings are unmatched. With unique technology that delivers the cleanest floors, it’s no shock that the vacuums come with a high price tag. But right now, you can score this vacuum at Target for $130 off during the retailer’s Deal Days event. The Dyson V8 Motorhead...
ELECTRONICS
The US Sun

Huge Walmart changes are leaked in memo and it could mean price rises for millions even when it’s the store’s fault

MILLIONS of Walmart customers who shop online could face paying more, according to a leaked memo. A document, seen by Business Insider, has suggested shoppers may have to pay for substitute groceries they receive when a particular product is unavailable. Walmart customers were previously shielded if their item wasn’t available....
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOXBusiness

Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales

It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
RETAIL
ETOnline.com

The Best Cookware and Kitchen Appliance Deals to Shop Ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is less than two weeks away, but the retailer has already rolled out some incredible early Prime Day deals. The home and kitchen deals at Amazon include discounts on top brands like Le Creuset, Lodge, KitchenAid, and more to help you prepare your cookware for Thanksgiving. With early Black Friday savings during the October Prime Early Access Sale, you'll be able to find everything your kitchen needs this season.
SHOPPING
DoYouRemember?

Costco Makes Official Decision About $1.50 Hot Dog-And-Soda Combo

Despite high inflation affecting the world at the moment, a top Costco wholesale executive has come out to allay the fears that the gig-box retailer has no plans to increase the price of its $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo at its stores. Recently, on a call during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, Costco CFO Richard Galanti promised the cheap price point on the fan-favorite deal would be maintained.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy