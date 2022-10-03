Read full article on original website
14news.com
101 year old visitor enjoys Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 101-year-old woman who says her love for the festival runs as deep as the history. Mrs. Anna Dixon is 101 years old. She says she’s attended the West Side Nut Club fall festival almost every single since it began in 1921. Dixon says she and her friends spent their morning at the festival to eat their favorite fall foods.
Is It Illegal to Skateboard or Rollerblade in Downtown Evansville, Indiana?
Here's a fun little fact for you: Our radio studios are located in Downtown Evansville. We are actually in the Fifth Third Bank building. Thankfully, we have access to the parking garage, but other people sometimes use it for recreation, so I wondered if it was legal or not. Fun...
104.1 WIKY
Golden Acorn Winners for West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022
#65/Reitz/R-Men BBQ Mac/Cheese, recipe is from a Reitz grad. Aloha Balls, meatballs covered in BBQ sauce, with pineapple and cheese. Loaded Corndog (hand breaded Farm Boy corndog, with mild chili, cheese, topped with ranch dressing) Best New Item. #38 USI Art Club. Street Corn! Since they couldn’t get enough corn...
Infamous Southern Indiana Sandbar Camper Gets Hilarious Tribute During Fall Festival Lighthouse Parade
'Twas the summer of 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had made their way down the Ohio River to the Evansville riverfront to perform the routine duty of dredging the bottom of the river to ensure barges and other shipping boats that regularly pass through the area on their way to deliver whatever cargo they carried could do so without the risking the chance of running aground. It was a moment boaters around the area had anxiously awaited. For you see, the process of dredging meant the creation of a large, temporary sandbar just downriver as the tons of sand and other sediments dredged from the bottom of the shipping path by the Corps were simply relocated to another part of the river where it would no longer be in the way. The resulting sandbar then becomes a destination where boaters can meet up and hang out for the day without having to travel far. All went according to plan until one morning someone noticed something strange that captivated the region's collective attention.
Camper legend returns to entertain Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As mysteriously as a camper appeared earlier this summer on the pump out in the middle of the Ohio River, the second coming of the Tristate Camper Caper has mysteriously occurred on Evansville’s west side during the Fall Festival. Or, as passerby James Baughn puts it, “The saloon lives on”! It’s […]
Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem
We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
evansvilleliving.com
Fall Fest Firsts
I’d like to introduce myself. My name is Maggie Valenti, and I am Tucker Publishing Group’s newest hire as a staff writer. When I arrived recently in Evansville and heard the Fall Festival — the largest annual event in the area — was around the corner, I immediately knew it was something I couldn’t miss.
The 2022 Evansville Holiday Parade Has Already Been Cancelled and Here’s Why
Wait a minute, I'm confused - did we just go back to 2020? I thought things were back to "normal." I guess I thought wrong. We just learned that organizers for the 2022 Holiday Parade in Evansville have canceled this year's parade, but it has nothing to do with the nonsense that was canceling everything in 2020.
Can You Openly Drink Alcohol in Public During Evansville’s Fall Festival?
If you have ever attended the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival in Evansville and wondered if you can legally drink while you are out on Franklin Street, we've got the answer. Indiana Liquor Laws. Like most states, Indiana has a plethora of laws surrounding the sale, consumption, and transportation...
‘Adopt an Ash’ asks for help with nuisance bugging the community
A program operated by the Evansville Parks Foundation in conjunction with TruGreen and the City of Evansville is asking the community for help in saving ash trees.
14news.com
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $500K
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ticket booths for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot opened on Franklin Street Monday, and the total continues to quickly grow. By the time they closed at 10 p.m. Monday, the total had reached $122,200. That’s up from about $111,000 last year.
Five Cool Photos of a Spooky Black Cat in the Clouds Over Owensboro, KY
This may be the coolest cloud I have ever seen in my life. I saw it yesterday afternoon when I was playing tennis with my friend Jim over at Center Court here in Owensboro. It was about 4:30pm. Jim and I had been playing tennis for about an hour, but were determined to keep hitting. I was about to feed another ball into the court when I looked off to my right, just above His Father's House Church on Bittel Road over by the airport, and noticed what looked like a cat in the clouds.
How Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office ‘Find A Parent Program’ Helps Reunite Parents with Lost Children at Evansville’s Fall Festival
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is underway on Franklin Street and thankfully, Mother Nature has blessed us with beautiful weather the entire week which means you can expect large crowds of people each and every day packing themselves in and looking to fill their bellies with delicious food, riding rides, playing games, and catching up with people they haven't seen in a while. That's what the festival is all about. But, all those sights, sounds, smells, and people can also be attractive to young kids, leading them to take off towards them without telling you. The next thing you know, you look down, your child isn't there, and the panic sets in. Thanks to a partnership between the West Side Nut Club and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, the separation time between you and your child will hopefully be short.
Navigate Evansville Indiana’s Fall Festival With App That Puts A Munchie Map In Your Pocket
If you plan to head to 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival this week, and let's face it - you know you are - make sure you are well prepared with an app that not only puts a Munchie Map right in your pocket but lets you make lists, track the events, and even gives you details about the rides too.
14news.com
A look inside the booth behind the Pulled Pork Parfait
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State locals know the fall festival brings hundreds of food items. One fan favorite is the original pulled pork parfait from the booth ran by the Outboard Boating Club of Evansville. They use two tons of pork from Hawg N Sauce Barbecue, plus mashed potatoes, corn,...
Street party to celebrate 150 years of Hanson
HANSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A local Kentucky town is celebrating 150 years. On October 22, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be a street party celebrating the city of Hanson’s 150th “birthday.” The event is located in Historic Downtown Hanson at Sunset Road. Organizers say food trucks, crafters, vendors, bounce house, outdoor movies, […]
visitowensboro.com
Haunted Places to Check Out in Owensboro
With Halloween right around the corner, it’s the best time of the year to explore everything spooky, haunted and paranormal. Here in Owensboro, we’ve got more than a dozen locations throughout the city and county that have sparked hundreds of ghost sighting reports over the years. From stories...
Final day for Owensboro yard waste collection announced
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say Owensboro residents who still want to trim shrubs and trees, are encouraged to take care of those chores as soon as possible as the seasonal end of yard waste collections is fast approaching. City officials say yard waste chipping collections are suspended during leaf season as trucks are converted […]
104.1 WIKY
Fall Festival Food Booth Tasting Booths 73-104
2022 Fall Festival Booth Tasting – Aaron’s team. A great strom, but even better atmosphere. When you tip these fellas, they make the most noise on Franklin!. They do not have a food item, but they are having a cutest baby photo contest. You can enter at their booth.
When Will Batman & Robin Will Be Watching Over Evansville’s Fall Festival This Year?
In an effort to make sure that the annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is as safe as possible, the Dynamic Duo will be in attendance once again this year. Throughout the 101 years of its existence, the Evansville Police Department has done a wonderful job at making sure everyone at the Fall Festival is in a safe place. Throughout the past several years, they have had a little help along the way from the Dark Knight and his trusty sidekick, Robin. Each year, Batman and Robin can be seen high atop Gerst Haus keeping watch as superheroes do. Of course, under the masks, these two are not Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson. They are actually some of our very own Evansville police officers in costume (don't tell the kids).
