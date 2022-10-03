Read full article on original website
Michael Brown
2d ago
I haven't always been on the right side of the law but I have always respected law enforcement people and treated them with much respect and that is something law enforcement doesn't see much of these days. They sure as hell should.
News4Jax.com
A Jacksonville grandmother was found dead in the street. 6 years later, her son searches for answers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators are still searching for whoever hit and killed a local nurse in 2016 while she was crossing Merril Road in Arlington. It’s been six years but now her son is opening up to News4JAX about their need for answers. Helen Schafer, 61, was a...
Police search for suspect allegedly connected to Arlington robberies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who is believed to be linked to several armed robberies in the Arlington area. The suspect in the photos allegedly entered multiple businesses armed with a handgun and demanded money, according to JSO. If you...
First Coast News
Police: Man shot in the head Monday night in Wesconnett area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his mid-30s was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the head in the Wesconnett area of Jacksonville Monday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The incident took place in the 5500 block of Cabot Drive, JSO said. Police were...
News4Jax.com
‘Why my son?’: Stricken twice by gun violence, mother IDs 17-year-old found shot to death in Woodstock neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mother on Wednesday identified the person found shot to death a week ago in the parking lot of a Woodstock apartment complex as a 17-year-old named Elijah McDonald. No arrests have been announced by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When News4JAX spoke with McDonald’s mother,...
JSO: Man drowns in retention pond in Southside neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the retention pond outside an apartment complex on Western Way. STORY: Survivors and family members ask people to speak up for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to detectives, at approximately 4:57 a.m., officers...
Florida officer shot in ambush; suspect dies after jumping off bridge, police say
A gunman who shot a Florida police officer in an ambush died Sunday night after deciding to jump off a bridge during his escape, according to investigators.
News4Jax.com
Missing 7-year-old boy found safe, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old boy was found safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Police said they were called just after 8 a.m. to the area of University Boulevard West and Patsy Anne Drive in reference to a missing child. Family members told police that the...
News4Jax.com
Family seeks answers after Jacksonville father, community advocate with Cure Violence killed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a Jacksonville father of two — who worked with Cure Violence helping to prevent crime in Duval County — is speaking out after he was gunned down in his neighborhood earlier this year. The sister of Quma Toler, 41, told News4JAX...
Police: Neighbors try to save man drowning in retention pond in Jacksonville, later found dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple people called 911 when they heard a man yelling for help, struggling to swim in a retention pond around 5 a.m. in the 8500 block of Southside Boulevard Tuesday morning. But he did not survive. A Good Samaritan jumped in the water to try to...
Jacksonville police investigating stabbing in Baymeadows
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was stabbed at the intersection between Baymeadows Road and Old Kings Road South. According to the JSO PIO Office, a woman was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning. At this time, one person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the case.
First Coast News
Report: Jacksonville police officer arrested, allegedly strangled girlfriend
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — First Coast News has not been permitted to provide a mugshot with this story, due to the suspect's affiliation with law enforcement. A Jacksonville Sheriff's officer was arrested in St. Johns County Thursday, a police report shows. He resigned at the time of his arrest, JSO confirmed.
Four incidents of gunfire in the northeastern area of Lake City, one home struck
LAKE CITY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., Lake City police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the northeastern area of the city. Officers were unable to locate the source of the gunshots at three of the reported areas and didn’t find witnesses, damaged property or shell casings.
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD responds to multiple gunfire incidents
Lake City Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire and one home being hit in the northeast section of town on Wednesday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers investigated four gunfire incidents between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. At three of the four scenes,...
Suspect in custody after shooting man in the head
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that on Monday, Oct. 3 at approximately 6 p.m. a male victim in his 30′s was shot in the head. JSO reports that the victim was found in front of his home at 5500 Cabot Drive North. He was rushed to a local hospital where he is in critical condition and undergoing surgery.
Jacksonville officer shot in back after being ambushed by gunman, suspect dies after jumping off Dames Point Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville officer was treated and released from a hospital after being shot in the back Sunday night. Two officers were responding to a burglary near the 4100 block of Middleburg Road when a gunman began firing at them, JSO Chief of Investigations Brian Kee said during a news conference Monday morning.
Man falls off Shave Bridge following crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 46-year-old Yulee man is dead after he fell from a Fernandina Bridge on Wednesday. The Florida Highway Patrol says the man had a medical issue as he was driving a U-Haul truck eastbound on State Road 200 crossing the ICW Bridge. He ran off the road and collided into the concrete barrier. FHP says the man then got out of the vehicle and leaned on the barrier before falling more than 50 feet over the wall into the grass below. He did not survive the fall.
News4Jax.com
Driver falls to death off bridge after crash on State Road 200 in Nassau County, FHP says
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – After a U-Haul truck crashed Wednesday afternoon on eastbound State Road 200 crossing the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge in Nassau County, the driver got out of the vehicle and fell to his death, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the crash was reported about...
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
Bus driver en route to Douglas Anderson cited for careless driving following crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A school bus was involved in a crash while carrying students to Douglas Anderson School of the Arts on Wednesday morning. The driver was cited for carless driving, according to officials. Around 8:15 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a school bus...
"It was shocking": Neighbors push for action after two die in Cracker Swamp Road car crash during Hurricane Ian
EAST PALATKA, Fla. — Five glowing flowers and a baseball cap form a memorial for two lives lost on Cracker Swamp Road on Friday during Hurricane Ian flooding. For some neighbors, it's two lives that could've been easily saved, and if anything, they're hoping it's a call to action.
