Jacksonville, FL

Michael Brown
2d ago

I haven't always been on the right side of the law but I have always respected law enforcement people and treated them with much respect and that is something law enforcement doesn't see much of these days. They sure as hell should.

News4Jax.com

Missing 7-year-old boy found safe, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A missing 7-year-old boy was found safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Police said they were called just after 8 a.m. to the area of University Boulevard West and Patsy Anne Drive in reference to a missing child. Family members told police that the...
WOKV

Jacksonville police investigating stabbing in Baymeadows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was stabbed at the intersection between Baymeadows Road and Old Kings Road South. According to the JSO PIO Office, a woman was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning. At this time, one person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the case.
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD responds to multiple gunfire incidents

Lake City Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire and one home being hit in the northeast section of town on Wednesday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers investigated four gunfire incidents between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. At three of the four scenes,...
Action News Jax

Suspect in custody after shooting man in the head

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that on Monday, Oct. 3 at approximately 6 p.m. a male victim in his 30′s was shot in the head. JSO reports that the victim was found in front of his home at 5500 Cabot Drive North. He was rushed to a local hospital where he is in critical condition and undergoing surgery.
First Coast News

Man falls off Shave Bridge following crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 46-year-old Yulee man is dead after he fell from a Fernandina Bridge on Wednesday. The Florida Highway Patrol says the man had a medical issue as he was driving a U-Haul truck eastbound on State Road 200 crossing the ICW Bridge. He ran off the road and collided into the concrete barrier. FHP says the man then got out of the vehicle and leaned on the barrier before falling more than 50 feet over the wall into the grass below. He did not survive the fall.
fox35orlando.com

2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville local news

