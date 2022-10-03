ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Jahmyr Gibbs named SEC Offensive POTW

By Sam Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxz6n_0iKVYQKw00
Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Of all of the transfers landed this offseason, none was more enticing than the former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs is beginning to find his role in the offense and even earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his game against Arkansas last week.

The Tide traveled to Fayetteville and walked out with a massive 49-26 victory. Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter, and that is when the Tide rushing attack took over. Gibbs was monumental in this game as he had 18 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdown runs were in excess of 70 yards as well.

As well as being the feature back, Gibbs also leads the team with 19 receptions on the year. Those 19 catches have gone for 207 yards and three scores. With the timeline of Young’s return in question, expect the Tide to lean heavy on Gibbs in both the rushing and passing attack this week against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY says ‘this coach’ would be a home run hire for Nebraska

Five Power Five head football coaching jobs are currently open in College Football. Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY recently ranked each position and then listed who he believes would be the ‘Home Run Hire’ for each school. The programs in question are Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, and of course, the Nebraska Cornhuskers. As for Myerberg’s ‘Home Run Hire’ for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, I don’t believe there is one. You can’t judge a hire before the coach has even taken the field. Scott Frost was considered a ‘Home Run,’ while Sam Pittman of Arkansas was criticized heavily at the time...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

No. 1 Running Back Jerrick Gibson Names His Top Schools

One of the top overall football recruits in the class of 2024 has trimmed his list of schools down to 12. Jerick Gibson, who's a five-star running back and a former commit of the Florida Gators, had his top 12 released via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. Gibson has Alabama, Michigan,...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts when Texas A&M could make a move on Jimbo Fisher

It hasn’t been the season anyone expected Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M to have, and the heat could get turned up on the Aggies coach in the near future. At least that’s what Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum of ESPN believe. Speaking about Fisher’s job security moving forward, the duo believes that while his buyout is massive, Texas A&M won’t be as patient as we think with their coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Should Arkansas have hired Mike Leach instead of Sam Pittman?

Mike Leach was almost the Arkansas football coach instead of Sam Pittman. Kind of. Kind of not. Leach wanted the job in 2019 when Bret Bielema was let go, but despite Arkansas brass knowing that, he was, allegedly, never contacted. And, of course, as we all know, the search for Bielema’s replacement otherwise went swimmingly. So when the school sought a replacement for Chad Morris, Leach, still upset by the first snub, wanted a big pay-day. Needless to say, things didn’t come to fruition and Arkansas went with a former assistant from Bielema’s staff, Sam Pittman and Leach wound up at Mississippi State. Each...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks pick up prediction to land former Texas A&M 4-star DL commit after visit to Eugene

After a big recruiting weekend in Eugene, the Oregon Ducks are picking up a favorable prediction to land one of the top prospects who was in town for the game against Stanford on Saturday night. According to Scoop Duck On3’s Justin Hopkins, 4-star DL Johnny Bowens is now projected to commit to the Ducks. Hopkins logged a prediction for this to happen on Wednesday with a confidence level of 45%. It may not be high, but this is the first prediction that has been logged for Bowens to choose Oregon, and the only school other than Texas A&M to be favored to get him since the blue-chip DL de-committed from the Aggies earlier this summer. Bowens would be a big addition to the Ducks if he did commit to Oregon. Standing at 6-foot-2, 265 pounds, Bowens ranks as the No. 227 player in the 2023 class, and the No. 34 DL. Film Johnny Bowens’ Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 TX DL Rivals 4 5.8 TX DL ESPN 4 80 TX DL On3 Recruiting 4 90 TX DL 247 Composite 4 0.9179 TX DL  Vitals Hometown Converse, Texas Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-foot-2 Weight 265 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on February 14, 2022 Visiting Oregon on June 24, 2022 De-committed from Texas A&M on June 28, 2022 11
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Sec#Potw#The Texas A M Aggies
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three reasons why Arkansas beats Mississippi State

The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks are currently on a two-game skid and want nothing more than to get back to their winning ways. The task will be tall on Saturday, as they travel to No. 23 Mississippi State for their first true road SEC contest. The Bulldogs are on the rise and feature a passing attack that can give any opposing defense fits. It also does not make Razorback fans feel better that quarterback K.J. Jefferson is questionable for Saturday’s game after leaving the Alabama game with an injury in the 4th quarter. Despite there being so many factors against the Razorbacks, there...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten Week 6 staff predictions

Penn State may be off this week but our staff at Nittany Lions Wire is still serving up their weekly batch of Big Ten picks. It is a bit of a lighter schedule in the Big Ten this weekend with both Penn State and Minnesota getting the week off. This is actually a pretty interesting weekend of Big Ten football as both Michigan and Ohio State are taking to the road for the first time this season. Both will do so as heavy favorites, but is our staff confident in their chances on the road this weekend? Spoiler alert, but yes....
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five Clemson players to keep an eye on against Boston College

Coming off back-to-back ranked wins, No. 5 Clemson will look to win its sixth game of the 2022 season on Saturday against the Boston College Eagles. Sitting at 5-0 on the season, the Tigers have pushed past two of their most difficult games of 2022, but they are not taking the Eagles lightly. Clemson defeated Boston College by six points in each of the last two matchups, including last year’s game between the two teams, when it came down to a game-winning fumble recovery by defensive end K.J. Henry late in the fourth quarter. Boston College has struggled this season, but there will...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
209K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy