Jahmyr Gibbs named SEC Offensive POTW

Of all of the transfers landed this offseason, none was more enticing than the former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs is beginning to find his role in the offense and even earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his game against Arkansas last week.

The Tide traveled to Fayetteville and walked out with a massive 49-26 victory. Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter, and that is when the Tide rushing attack took over. Gibbs was monumental in this game as he had 18 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdown runs were in excess of 70 yards as well.

As well as being the feature back, Gibbs also leads the team with 19 receptions on the year. Those 19 catches have gone for 207 yards and three scores. With the timeline of Young’s return in question, expect the Tide to lean heavy on Gibbs in both the rushing and passing attack this week against the Texas A&M Aggies.

