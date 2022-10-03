Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Missing Blair man safely located
BLAIR, Neb. -- An alert for a missing and endangered man has been canceled after authorities reported finding him. Blair Police said Thursday morning that they had located the eastern Nebraska man who went missing earlier this week, noting that he was found safe. The EMA alert went out Tuesday...
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
News Channel Nebraska
Award-winning musician coming to Little Red Hen Theatre
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- An award-winning musician is coming to northeast Nebraska this weekend. Daniel Christian, a Nebraska native, will be performing at the Little Red Hen Theatre in Wakefield Saturday night. Christian has won two National Country Music Festival awards and has earned nine Omaha Entertainment Award nominations. The performance...
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities have releases additional information on found body east of Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol released more information about the dead body that was found Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. The NSP said that after the preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus. According to authorities, Garnett had been...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
KETV.com
Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement
BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a man who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
News Channel Nebraska
Third Annual Willow Creek Festival returning this weekend
PIERCE, Neb. -- An annual fall festival is returning to northeast Nebraska this weekend. The Third Annual Willow Creek Festival will be held this Friday and Saturday at Willow Creek Recreation Area in Pierce. Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a tailgate and...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
Endgangered Missing Advisory issued for Nebraska man with medical conditions
An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Ryan LEMASTER. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Eastern Nebraska. The Blair Police Department is attempting to locate, Ryan LEMASTER who is a 33 years old, white male approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 120 pounds, with brown hair curly hair, short beard, and blue eyes, and wearing a brown shirt with TNA sports / tackle logo and brown slacks. LEMASTER is missing from 33 Longview Drive, Blair, Nebraska, and last seen at 7:00 am on October 4, 2022. LEMASTER has a medical condition that could result in seizures causing him to become confused and disoriented. If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Blair Police Department at (402) 426-4747 immediately.
News Channel Nebraska
Traffic diverted for several miles after Wayne County crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. -- Emergency units are on scene following a crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Several fire and rescue units responded to the accident, and officials on scene expected LifeNet to arrive early Thursday evening, though News Channel Nebraska was unable to confirm whether it was put into use.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk surveying residents about downtown
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska community wants to know what residents think of its downtown. The City of Norfolk is requesting public input through an online survey to identify community priorities for the River Point District. City officials said results of the survey will provide them with regional perspectives surrounding the dynamics of downtown Norfolk’s economy, environment, and experience.
valleyne.org
City of Valley - Asset Liquidation - Purple Wave Auction
The City of Valley is conducting a liquidation of assets via the online auction site Purple Wave. The various items are shown below with a direct link to the actual auction that contains all of the details and pictures. All these auctions will end on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. 1980...
WOWT
Monday Oct. 3 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass health department reports 6 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing endangered alert: Blair authorities looking for 33-year-old man
BLAIR, Neb. -- An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued for an eastern Nebraska man. The Nebraska State Patrol said Blair Police are looking for 33-year-old Ryan Lemaster. The EMA Alert was issued early Tuesday morning, describing Lemaster as a white man, about 5'9" weighing around 120 lbs. He has...
News Channel Nebraska
One man sentenced, two plead guilty related to June arrest in Stanton
STANTON, Neb. – Three northeast Nebraska men face potential prison time related to a June incident in which six people were arrested in Stanton County. 41-year-old Jeremy DeWitt of Norfolk was sentenced to six months behind bars for attempted possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office in June at a Stanton residence.
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs
DAKOTA DUNES -- Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods' plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes. Tyson's fresh meats division is now based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Tyson announced Wednesday that about 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and Chicago area will move to the meat company's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
KETV.com
'She made everybody feel like family': Coworkers remember woman killed in Bennington
BENNINGTON, Neb. — Friends and co-workers mourn the loss of a young mother killed in her home last week. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Richard Cole forced his way into 29-year-old Kirsten Tabor's home. They say there was a fight, Cole shot Tabor, then himself. They both...
News Channel Nebraska
Wisner man arrested on drug charges during murder investigation seeks competency evaluation
WAYNE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man who was arrested after authorities found a marijuana grow operation during a murder investigation has filed a motion for a competency evaluation. On Wednesday, lawyers for 30-year-old Carl Ruskamp filed the motion in Wayne County Court. Ruskamp made his appearance via video conference...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed
FREMONT, Neb. -- A Fremont animal shelter said they've received a constant increase of stray animals in the past month. The FurEver Home animal shelter said they've picked up 16 animals in the past week and only four of those have been claimed. Shelter officials said they're currently at capacity...
