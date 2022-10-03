(Minneapolis, MN)--Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. Executive director Brian Peters said during the announcement, "Governor Walz has been missing in action during his term... We need leadership and we believe Scott Jensen as the next governor will provide that." The Walz campaign responds in a statement, "Governor Walz has proposed hundreds of millions of dollars to fund local police departments and help them hire more officers, and he’ll keep fighting to deliver more funding, training, and resources in his second term."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO