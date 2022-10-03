Read full article on original website
Gas prices up locally and nationally due to cuts and a fire at a refinery
(St. Louis Park, MN)--A tight supply and increased demand are blamed for a recent rise in Minnesota gas prices. AAA's Meredith Mitts says the statewide average is up a dime to $3.78 a gallon and it's $3.89 at some stations in the Twin Cities and northeastern Minnesota. Mitts says a refinery fire in Ohio has taken 160,000 barrels of oil daily out of the market. OPEC also announced this week that it is cutting oil production by two million barrels a day.
Minnesota congressional candidate dies, will remain on the ballot
(Minneapolis, MN)--A congressional candidate in Minnesota’s Second District has died. Paula Overby was running as a candidate with the Legal Marijuana Now Party. Overby had previously run as an independent in the district in 2014 and 2016. She was a Green Party candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018 and then ran in 2020 for the U-S Senate as the DFL candidate. The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office says her name will remain on the November ballot.
Jensen picks up endorsement of MN Police and Peace Officers Association
(Minneapolis, MN)--Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. Executive director Brian Peters said during the announcement, "Governor Walz has been missing in action during his term... We need leadership and we believe Scott Jensen as the next governor will provide that." The Walz campaign responds in a statement, "Governor Walz has proposed hundreds of millions of dollars to fund local police departments and help them hire more officers, and he’ll keep fighting to deliver more funding, training, and resources in his second term."
Who would serve in a Scott Jensen administration?
GOP gubernatorial nominee Scott Jensen and running mate Matt Birk hold a press conference at the Minnesota State Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer. The last time Minnesotans elected a Republican governor, Apple had yet to release the original iPhone. Tim Pawlenty was the last Republican...
Minnesota legislators create secular caucus to counter Christian nationalism
From left, Sens. Matt Klein, DFL-Mendota Heights, and John Marty, DFL-Roseville, confer during a Senate floor session. Photo by David J. Oakes/Senate Media Services. A group of Democratic state legislators announced on Wednesday the creation of the Secular Government Caucus to counter the rise in Christian nationalism and politicians imposing their personal religious beliefs on others.
'I’m all in': Reynolds makes campaign stop at Waterloo mattress store
WATERLOO – A mattress warehouse was Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest campaign stop Thursday afternoon. About 100 people filed into the back of Black Hawk County Supervisor Dan Trelka’s Factory Direct Mattress Store on Ansborough Avenue for a get-out-the-vote rally. They heard what the Republican governor, who’s running for reelection, thinks the state should do to move forward.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (one, five, ten, twenty-eight, thirty)
Strong cold-front to impact Minnesota by Thursday, widespread frost likely
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service out of Chanhassen says a strong cold-front will push through the region Wednesday night into Thursday, followed by "hoodies, flannels, and campfires Thursday night and Friday." Officials say we should see wide-spread frost Thursday night into Friday morning and again Friday night into Saturday morning.
Weekly state high school football rankings
Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota. Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points. Others receiving votes: Woodbury 7, Minnetonka 5, Blaine 1. CLASS 5A. 1. Mankato West (8) 5-0 96. 2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 5-0 89. 3. Elk River...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:. (five, ten, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
