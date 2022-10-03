Read full article on original website
alextimes.com
Community reacts to Gov. Youngkin’s transgender policy
The Alexandria community is reacting to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s announcement of updated model policies for transgender students, which were released last month. Known by the Virginia Department of Education as the Privacy, Dignity and Respect policies, the proposal has sparked debate not just in Alexandria City Public Schools, but all across Virginia regarding the protection of transgender students in a classroom environment.
What happens to Virginia schools that don't adopt drafted transgender policy?
The proposed policy puts heavy emphasis on parental rights with how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia Department of Health rescinds shellfish harvesting closure order
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced today that an earlier emergency shellfish harvesting closure order impacting the Virginia portion of the Chesapeake Bay and the bayside of the Eastern Shore is rescinded effective October 4 at midnight. The emergency closure by VDH was intended to protect consumers from potential...
Teachers union offers long-term solutions for nationwide teacher shortage
NORFOLK, Va. — The National Education Association said to keep teachers in the classroom, changes have to be made. Nationally, educators are leaving the profession in record numbers. According to a survey by the NEA, 55% of educators are considering leaving the classroom earlier than planned. That number is...
NBC 29 News
Burley Middle School students protest Youngkin’s Model Policies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, October 5, Burley Middle school students left class to protest for transgender rights in opposition of Governor Youngkin’s model policies on the treatment of transgender students. During the last week of September, students all around Virginia participated in school walk-outs in protest of...
Worker with back condition fired after asking for ergonomic chair in Virginia, feds say
The U.S. Department of Labor is accusing the company of discrimination in a lawsuit.
ffxnow.com
Virginia’s limits on local authority are becoming “more intrusive” for Fairfax County, board chair says
Fairfax County deserves more local authority, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says, calling Virginia’s Dillon Rule “increasingly more intrusive” in day-to-day operations. The Dillon Rule dictates that localities only have the authority to create laws, set guidelines, and wield power if the state expressly grants it...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin announced the use of new website to help Virginians find unclaimed property
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Virginia Department of the Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division has launched their new program and website to help reunite Virginias with their unclaimed property. The KAPS program is currently in use by 30 states and provides full management...
WSLS
‘We cannot afford to be California’: Gov. Youngkin vows to fight against gas-vehicle ban
LYNCHBURG, Va. – While speaking before an energized crowd Monday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin doubled down on his vow to repeal a state law that would ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a law tying Virginia to California’s plan. “We cannot afford to be California. I’ve...
wina.com
Governor Youngkin on the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan
Dr. Penberthy a psychiatrist with the UVA Health System who specializes in Anxiety Disorders, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Drug Abuse & Addiction, OCD, BPD, Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, Psychiatry Services joined the show to discuss mental health treatment, symptoms and awareness. City Councilor Lloyd Snook joined the morning news to discuss the...
WHSV
Nov. ballot measure looks to allow incorporation of W.Va. religious institutions
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Nov., West Virginians will decide whether to allow religious institutions, like houses of worship, to incorporate. The Mountain State stands alone in the country in blocking the practice as of now. If passed -- Amendment 3 would allow voters to reverse the rule, and give...
The number of Virginia state employees working remotely has nearly tripled
The Department of Human Resource Management says the number of state employees working remotely has tripled since the pandemic started. Secretary of Administration Lyn McDermid said employees who have been approved to telework after Governor Glenn Youngkin’s back to the office directive took effect in July are up by about one-third.
Disaster relief announced for Southwest Virginia, no individual checks yet
Federal relief will be issued for local governments attempting to rebuild in Southwest Virginia after devastating flash flooding in July.
Where to see the most beautiful leaves in Virginia, according to the Department of Forestry
As fall begins, the Virginia Department of Forestry has collected information on the places throughout the commonwealth expected to deliver the most brilliant fall colors this season, and driving routes to see them all.
Northern Virginia man caught with hand in the company accounts to tune of $7 million
A Loudoun County man pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday in a scheme that cost his employer more than $7 million over three years.
Virginia Employment Commission says 4,200 unemployment claims may have been compromised by fraud
The Virginia Employment Commission is investigating fraud that the agency said may have compromised 4,200 unemployment insurance claims.
cardinalnews.org
Former mine sites in Southwest Virginia to be labs for energy technology testbed
A first-of-its-kind “energy technology testbed” that will turn some of the 100,000 acres of former coal mining sites in Southwest Virginia into laboratories to promote energy innovation will be developed, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday. “The Energy DELTA Lab delivers on our vision to define Virginia as a...
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin’s political ad agency paid $268K to produce Virginia Tourism ad boosting governor
Your tax dollars are being used to boost Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s visibility as he begins to make the rounds on a possible bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the political advertising agency behind Youngkin’s 2021 gubernatorial campaign was awarded a $268,000 contract to produce a Virginia Tourism video that heavily features the governor.
WHSV
West Virginia’s fall wildfire season is underway
(WHSV) - Fall wildfire season got underway in West Virginia at the beginning of October and ends at the end of December. That means a burn ban is in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Oct. 15, Virginia’s fall wildfire season begins. During the fall, there...
