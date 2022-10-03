ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
alextimes.com

Community reacts to Gov. Youngkin’s transgender policy

The Alexandria community is reacting to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s announcement of updated model policies for transgender students, which were released last month. Known by the Virginia Department of Education as the Privacy, Dignity and Respect policies, the proposal has sparked debate not just in Alexandria City Public Schools, but all across Virginia regarding the protection of transgender students in a classroom environment.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
shoredailynews.com

Virginia Department of Health rescinds shellfish harvesting closure order

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced today that an earlier emergency shellfish harvesting closure order impacting the Virginia portion of the Chesapeake Bay and the bayside of the Eastern Shore is rescinded effective October 4 at midnight. The emergency closure by VDH was intended to protect consumers from potential...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
NBC 29 News

Burley Middle School students protest Youngkin’s Model Policies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, October 5, Burley Middle school students left class to protest for transgender rights in opposition of Governor Youngkin’s model policies on the treatment of transgender students. During the last week of September, students all around Virginia participated in school walk-outs in protest of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?

On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Youth#Suicide#Diseases#General Health#Linus Mental Health#Racism
wina.com

Governor Youngkin on the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan

Dr. Penberthy a psychiatrist with the UVA Health System who specializes in Anxiety Disorders, PTSD, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Drug Abuse & Addiction, OCD, BPD, Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, Psychiatry Services joined the show to discuss mental health treatment, symptoms and awareness. City Councilor Lloyd Snook joined the morning news to discuss the...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Augusta Free Press

Youngkin’s political ad agency paid $268K to produce Virginia Tourism ad boosting governor

Your tax dollars are being used to boost Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s visibility as he begins to make the rounds on a possible bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the political advertising agency behind Youngkin’s 2021 gubernatorial campaign was awarded a $268,000 contract to produce a Virginia Tourism video that heavily features the governor.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

West Virginia’s fall wildfire season is underway

(WHSV) - Fall wildfire season got underway in West Virginia at the beginning of October and ends at the end of December. That means a burn ban is in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Oct. 15, Virginia’s fall wildfire season begins. During the fall, there...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy