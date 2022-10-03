Read full article on original website
hoosieragtoday.com
Warm, Dry Weather Helping to Speed Up Harvest in Northwestern Indiana
So far, 16 percent of Indiana’s corn for grain and 17 percent of Indiana’s soybeans have been harvested. The warm, dry weather we’ve been having is helping to speed up the harvest process. “We’re really starting to get cranked up in northwest Indiana with harvest,” says Marty...
hoosieragtoday.com
The Weather Continues to Cooperate With Harvest
We have a frosty start to our harvest weekend, but longer-term, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin’s forecast looks promising. This is the Seed Genetics Direct Harvest Weather Forecast. Order from Seed Genetics Direct and save $4 per unit of soybeans, $10 per unit of corn, and 11% more when you pay by Nov. 10!
WISH-TV
Bird flu has Indiana farmers on high alert
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In the past year, Indiana famers have lost more than 400,000 birds to the flu and as we come into the fall flu season, farmers are on high alert. “We are concerned about the fall migration of wild migratory birds has started, so we are on high alert,” Denise Derrer Spears of the Indiana Board of Animal Health said.
hoosieragtoday.com
Indiana’s Fall Pumpkin Yields Will Vary, Depending on Summer Rainfall, Irrigation
While genetics play a key role in a pumpkin’s potential size, the festive fall vegetable’s growth relies heavily on timely summer rainfall. Looking back at June and July’s precipitation totals, the record-setting hot and dry months pose possible cause for concern for many who grow and buy pumpkins.
WANE-TV
Indiana DNR to stock channel catfish across state
(WANE) — Indiana’s publicly accessible waters will soon have more channel catfish. DNR said Thursday it was set to stock 147 locations across the state with approximately 63,742 channel catfish. The channel catfish, which range in size from 8-10 inches, will be stocked by late October or early...
hoosieragtoday.com
How to Prevent Combine Fires During Harvest
The warm, dry weather conditions across Indiana has been helpful to farmers this harvest season. Unfortunately, those conditions also increase the risks for combine fires. “Perfect conditions don’t always mean a perfect outcome so take your time and be safe,” says Josie Rudolphi, an assistant professor and agricultural safety specialist at the University of Illinois. She says the majority of combine fires happen because the machine is not properly cleaned.
95.3 MNC
Temperatures expected to drop in Indiana
Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places will...
wevv.com
Indiana officials urging precautions against mosquitoes due to detection of rare virus
The Indiana Department of Health is sending out an alert for residents after the detection of a rare virus in several northern areas of the state. A Thursday news release from IDOH says that Eastern equine encephalitis, otherwise known as "EEE," has been detected in multiple northern Indiana counties. According...
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
casscountyonline.com
Funding available to help Indiana households pay their energy and water/wastewater utility bills
Last Updated on October 5, 2022 by Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Indianapolis – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) have opened applications for Indiana’s Energy Assistance Program (EAP) and Water Assistance Program (WAP). These programs are designed to help households across the state pay their bills and avoid shutoffs, especially during the winter months. Qualified Indiana households can now apply for federal funding to help pay their utility bills. Applications will be accepted until May 15, 2023.
wfft.com
Indiana among country's highest increase in gas prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Gas prices shot up again, this time by over 20 cents in the last week. The increase has drivers like IU Fort Wayne's Breanna Strand changing spending habits at the pump. "I kind of have to manage my money a bit and hoping that $20...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Applications open for Hoosiers in need of help with utility bills
Hoosiers struggling to pay their water and energy bills can now apply for help from the state. Applications are open for the Water and Energy Assistance Programs. The programs have income limits, based on the state’s median income. For a two-person household to be eligible, it’s $36,390 or less a year. For a household of four, it’s $53,515 a year.
953wiki.com
Indiana Department of Insurance Approves Decrease in Workers’ Compensation Rates for 2023
Indianapolis – Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Amy L. Beard recently approved a decrease of 10.3% on average for Workers’ Compensation rates recommended by the Indiana Compensation Rating Bureau (ICRB), effective January 1, 2023. Individual employers may experience a rate change different from -10.3% depending on their rating class (classifications based on the type of business) and other rating factors. There are approximately 150 such industry types.
WIBC.com
NWS: Expect Frost This Weekend Across Indiana
STATEWIDE–Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places...
wdrb.com
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
Wave 3
Indiana Lieutenant Gov. presents highest award, Sagamore of the Wabash
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Lieutenant Governor presented the highest award the Governor of the state can give the Sagamore of the Wabash on Thursday. According to the release, Larry Ricke is one of the founders of the Develop New Albany project and is the newest recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award.
horseandrider.com
Two More Horses Test Positive for EEE in Indiana
On Sept. 30, The Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirmed the second and third Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE)-positive horses in Northeast Indiana in 2022. An unvaccinated 15-year-old mare in LaGrange County tested positive for EEE. She began showing signs on Sept. 23 and presented initially with a 104-degree fever but responded to treatment. Within 24 hours, however, she was down and did not have normal reflexes and was subsequently euthanized.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
travelawaits.com
21 Incredible Indiana Food Trails To Satisfy Your Inner Foodie
The 21 food trails by the Indiana Foodways Alliance showcase authentic Indiana food culture. On these trails, you’ll find some of the best local food in the state. You’ll find almost any food you’re looking for on one of the trails, be it those pies the Midwest is famous for to the pork that Indiana is so well known for.
Legend Says Seven Gates of Hell are in the Midwest and This Indiana Tunnel is One of Them
Legend says to flash your lights before driving through this tunnel. Located in Brazil, Indiana is a tunnel that is so creepy it has been nicknamed Hells Gate Tunnel. Legend says there are seven gates to hell located throughout the Wabash Valley, and this tunnel is said to be one of them.
