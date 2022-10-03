Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions MVP through Week 4 is a no-brainer
Who is the Detroit Lions MVP through Week 4?Honorable mention/Players that must improve. Heading into the 2022 season, there were a few players who the experts were predicting to be the Detroit Lions MVP when all was said and done. Some players who were mentioned as potential MVP candidates were...
Aidan Hutchinson moves off Edge, other shifts as Lions make adjustments
New faces on the Line – Demetrius Taylor makes his debutAidan Hutchinson looks to find his wayDemetrius Taylor is ready to make an impactOther Defensive Adjustments. Earlier in the Week, Dan Campbell alluded to the fact that things just weren’t working for Rookie Aidan Hutchinson and that they were going to look to make adjustments as needed to give him as much room to improve and find opportunities as possible.
Dominik Eberle cut by Detroit Lions after dismal Sunday performance
Dominik Eberle made his debut as the Detroit Lions kicker on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, and things did not go well at all for him. Not only did Eberle miss two extra points, but he also sent a kickoff out of bounds, costing the Lions some valuable yardage. Dominik...
Jameson Williams will not make debut with Detroit Lions for quite a while
When will Jameson Williams make his debut?Predicting when Jameson Williams will make his debut. After the Detroit Lions traded up and selected WR Jameson Williams in the opening round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams told reporters that he would be ready for training camp. Well, Williams had some pretty...
Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them
This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
Mohamed Sanu visits Detroit Lions as injuries continue to mount up
Why did Mohamed Sanu work out for the Detroit Lions?Remember when…. Mohamed Sanu reportedly visited the Detroit Lions on Wednesday as they continued to make their preparations for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots. Sanu played in eight games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021,...
Detroit Lions fire back at Twitter troll following ignorant comment
If you partake in social media, specifically Twitter, you are well aware that there are plenty of trolls who attempt to throw shade at everyone they can, including the Detroit Lions. In general, whoever runs the Twitter account for the Lions just ignores the trolls, as they should, but every...
Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley
Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
Jamaal Williams sets Detroit Lions record through 4 weeks
As you have certainly heard by now, the Detroit Lions offense is currently leading the league in scoring and a lot of that scoring has been done by Jamaal Williams, who has been called upon early and often as D’Andre Swift has either played at less than 100% or not at all.
Detroit Lions drop in multiple NFL Power Rankings after loss to Seahawks
Where do the Detroit Lions fall in the latest NFL Power Rankings?Where do you think the Detroit Lions should rank?. Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season is a wrap and it is time to take a look at where the Detroit Lions fall in the latest NFL Power Rankings.
Kevin O'Connell opens up about 'catastrophic' Lewis Cine injury
The Vikings coach called it "one of the harder" moments of his career.
Dan Campbell explains plan to fix Detroit Lions horrendous defense
How will Dan Campbell fix the Detroit Lions defense?Campbell says players are trying to overcompensate for each other. On Sunday, Dan Campbell hoped the Detroit Lions would rebound from a tough loss against the Minnesota Vikings but that was not the case as his defense let him down by allowing a boatload of points against a below-average Seattle Seahawks offense.
Detroit Lions release dismal Injury Report for matchup vs. Patriots
Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?Is this a must-win game against for the Lions?. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to get back in the win column when they take on the New England Patriots. Following their embarrassing 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Lions head coach...
Fantasy Football Advice: 8 Players For Week 5 to Buy/Hold/Sell
DSN’s Fantasy Factory: 8 Guys To Buy/Sell/Hold For Week 5 About The Show:Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel. DSN’s Fantasy Factory: 8 Guys To Buy/Sell/Hold For Week 5. Dylan Bair: Fantasy football advice coming from the DSN Fantasy Factory. Hello everybody and welcome back to the Fantasy Factory. This time for week five and I have a very special guest with me that is Justin Herbert here on the Fantasy Factory Wall. Yes, he is a part of my primary league. Very excited. Love to have sunshine on my side. He is my fantasy guy. I have had him for who knows how long, very excited.
NFL・
The Detroit Lions’ run game is even better than you think
Why has the Detroit Lions’ run game been so good?Advanced statistics prove Detroit Lions’ run game is eliteDetriot Lions’ run game scheme breakdown. Starting out 1-3 has many people turning on the Detroit Lions. Despite early murmurs about the offense being fantastic, the defense has been equally disappointing. The two sides of the ball have been Jekyll and Hyde in a way none of us predicted it would be. Considering the chances the team had in the offseason to improve that side of the ball, the defense being putrid is no surprise. What is a surprise has been the offensive firepower unleashed this season, led by the Detroit Lions’ run game.
Highs & Lows: Detroit Lions’ offense shines as defense falters in week 4 loss to Seahawks
What are the Highs & Lows: Detroit Lions Week 4 loss to the Seahawks?Lows: Aaron Glenn’s scheme is horrendous for the talent he hasHighs: The Lions’ offense should have the NFL on notice. Alright, here we go again. When you sit down to write a Highs & Lows:...
An Eagles Fan and Cheesecake Guy Takes on a Hurricane
How Gabe Ferraro’s viral moment—flying an Eagles flag as Hurricane Ian approached—came to be.
Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Advice: HOLD
Fantasy Football: Jonathan TaylorAbout The Show:Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel. Dylan Bair: Jonathan Taylor is a very interesting guy. I obviously already talked about Michael Pittman and his suffering under the Matt Ryan led offense, and Frank Reich seems just to be unable to concoct a consistent offense. They keep...
NFL・
Jameson Williams highlight video will give Detroit Lions fans a taste of what’s to come
Jameson Williams is going to be a problem for opposing defensesWhen will Jameson make his debut with the Lions?. With Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell saying that rookie WR Jameson Williams has really been ramping things up over the past three weeks or so, the excitement is growing that he will soon be on the field and making plays.
10 Detroit Lions miss practice in advance of Week 5 tilt vs. Patriots
Which Detroit Lions players missed practice?The Lions may be without some key players, once again. The injury bug has hit the Detroit Lions hard so far in 2022 as multiple key players have been forced to miss games, including Amon-Ra St. Brown and D’Andre Swift. This coming Sunday, the...
