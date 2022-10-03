ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions MVP through Week 4 is a no-brainer

Who is the Detroit Lions MVP through Week 4?Honorable mention/Players that must improve. Heading into the 2022 season, there were a few players who the experts were predicting to be the Detroit Lions MVP when all was said and done. Some players who were mentioned as potential MVP candidates were...
Aidan Hutchinson moves off Edge, other shifts as Lions make adjustments

New faces on the Line – Demetrius Taylor makes his debutAidan Hutchinson looks to find his wayDemetrius Taylor is ready to make an impactOther Defensive Adjustments. Earlier in the Week, Dan Campbell alluded to the fact that things just weren’t working for Rookie Aidan Hutchinson and that they were going to look to make adjustments as needed to give him as much room to improve and find opportunities as possible.
Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them

This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
Dan Campbell explains plan to fix Detroit Lions horrendous defense

How will Dan Campbell fix the Detroit Lions defense?Campbell says players are trying to overcompensate for each other. On Sunday, Dan Campbell hoped the Detroit Lions would rebound from a tough loss against the Minnesota Vikings but that was not the case as his defense let him down by allowing a boatload of points against a below-average Seattle Seahawks offense.
Fantasy Football Advice: 8 Players For Week 5 to Buy/Hold/Sell

DSN’s Fantasy Factory: 8 Guys To Buy/Sell/Hold For Week 5 About The Show:Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel. DSN’s Fantasy Factory: 8 Guys To Buy/Sell/Hold For Week 5. Dylan Bair: Fantasy football advice coming from the DSN Fantasy Factory. Hello everybody and welcome back to the Fantasy Factory. This time for week five and I have a very special guest with me that is Justin Herbert here on the Fantasy Factory Wall. Yes, he is a part of my primary league. Very excited. Love to have sunshine on my side. He is my fantasy guy. I have had him for who knows how long, very excited.
The Detroit Lions’ run game is even better than you think

Why has the Detroit Lions’ run game been so good?Advanced statistics prove Detroit Lions’ run game is eliteDetriot Lions’ run game scheme breakdown. Starting out 1-3 has many people turning on the Detroit Lions. Despite early murmurs about the offense being fantastic, the defense has been equally disappointing. The two sides of the ball have been Jekyll and Hyde in a way none of us predicted it would be. Considering the chances the team had in the offseason to improve that side of the ball, the defense being putrid is no surprise. What is a surprise has been the offensive firepower unleashed this season, led by the Detroit Lions’ run game.
Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Advice: HOLD

Fantasy Football: Jonathan TaylorAbout The Show:Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel. Dylan Bair: Jonathan Taylor is a very interesting guy. I obviously already talked about Michael Pittman and his suffering under the Matt Ryan led offense, and Frank Reich seems just to be unable to concoct a consistent offense. They keep...
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

