Why has the Detroit Lions’ run game been so good?Advanced statistics prove Detroit Lions’ run game is eliteDetriot Lions’ run game scheme breakdown. Starting out 1-3 has many people turning on the Detroit Lions. Despite early murmurs about the offense being fantastic, the defense has been equally disappointing. The two sides of the ball have been Jekyll and Hyde in a way none of us predicted it would be. Considering the chances the team had in the offseason to improve that side of the ball, the defense being putrid is no surprise. What is a surprise has been the offensive firepower unleashed this season, led by the Detroit Lions’ run game.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO