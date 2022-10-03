Read full article on original website
Related
‘We won’t be intimidated by Putin’s rhetoric,’ says White House after Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning – live
‘We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture,’ says press secretary
Trouser snakes: US man accused of smuggling three reptiles in his pants
New Yorker accused of hiding large Burmese pythons in trousers while crossing from Canada in July could face 20-year sentence
Judge hears arguments in challenge to Ohio abortion law
CINCINNATI — (AP) — The nation's abortion debate arrived in a courtroom in Ohio on Friday, as attorneys fighting for and against extending a stay on the state's near total ban on the procedure presented providers, medical scholars and ethicists to make their cases to a county judge.
Exotic reptiles are escaping across South Carolina. Wildlife officials worry about threats
Pet owners are being encouraged to act responsibly so exotic reptiles and amphibians won’t get into the wilds of South Carolina and upset the balance of nature.
Comments / 0