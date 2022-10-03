Read full article on original website
Related
OBR forecasts likely to show £60bn-£70bn hole after Kwarteng’s mini-budget
Kwasi Kwarteng has been handed independent forecasts on the state of the UK finances that are expected to show a hole of more than £60bn left by his sweeping tax cuts and a sharply slowing growth outlook. At the end of a turbulent week for Liz Truss’ government, the...
UN body reaches long-term aviation climate goal of net zero by 2050
A United Nations body has agreed to a long-term aspirational goal for aviation of net-zero emissions by 2050, despite challenges from China and Russia, as countries aligned overwhelmingly with airlines amid pressure to curb pollution from flights. Nevertheless, environmentalists criticised the non-binding nature of the agreement as toothless. The decision,...
Ukraine city takes more hits as apartment attack deaths rise
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia concentrated attacks in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed as the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose Friday to 12. In a rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and...
Comments / 0