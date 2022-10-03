ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

UN body reaches long-term aviation climate goal of net zero by 2050

A United Nations body has agreed to a long-term aspirational goal for aviation of net-zero emissions by 2050, despite challenges from China and Russia, as countries aligned overwhelmingly with airlines amid pressure to curb pollution from flights. Nevertheless, environmentalists criticised the non-binding nature of the agreement as toothless. The decision,...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy