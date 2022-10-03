ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut

Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
Karl-Anthony Towns reveals scary health update

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a huge addition this offseason by bringing in All-Star center Rudy Gobert this offseason, but his front-court teammate Karl-Anthony Towns has reportedly been going through a brutal illness that has taken a toll on his body recently. According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Towns was hospitalized...
Jason Kidd Reveals Mavs’ Preseason Plans

The Dallas Mavericks begin their 2022 NBA preseason schedule with a Wednesday matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a neutral site game at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Not all of the Mavs' roster will be traveling to Tulsa to participate in their preseason opener against the Thunder. Davis...
Christian Wood’s key advantage over Kristaps Porzingis will make life easier for Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks are done with the Luka Doncic-Kristaps Porzingis. With the Latvian unicorn gone in Dallas when the Mavs traded him to the Washington Wizards in February, the team is looking ahead to a new two-man configuration. In place of Porzingis now for the Mavs is Christian Wood, who could just be the one to make Dallas realize the potential it hoped to get from the Doncic-Porzingis combo. As pointed out by Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Christian Wood could help in lightening the load off the back of Doncic on a much more efficient manner than Porzingis used to with the Mavericks.
Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?

Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
Souhan: Reason Viking Offense Hasn’t Changed Much in 2022

The Vikings snuck out a 28-25 win in London against the New Orleans Saints Sunday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He explains that the offensive production is pacing behind last year's numbers despite the change in coaching staffs. Souhan says lots of people got excited about offensive minded head coach Kevin O'Connell getting ahold of this offense and what he may do with it. He says other than Justin Jefferson have another great year no one else is having as good of year as last year.
