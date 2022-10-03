Read full article on original website
Sources: Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns was on bed rest for days due to throat infection
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns was hospitalized last week with a throat infection that caused him trouble breathing and forced him to be on bed rest for days, sources told ESPN. Towns spoke to the media Monday for the first time since falling ill and said his weight was down...
‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut
Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Timberwolves-Heat Game
Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat.
Illness put Karl-Anthony Towns in the hospital
KAT said he's at the lowest weight of his playing career.
Karl-Anthony Towns reveals scary health update
The Minnesota Timberwolves made a huge addition this offseason by bringing in All-Star center Rudy Gobert this offseason, but his front-court teammate Karl-Anthony Towns has reportedly been going through a brutal illness that has taken a toll on his body recently. According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Towns was hospitalized...
A new MLGW chief and why NBA GMs may be wrong about the Grizzlies this year
This is Content Editor Brett Barrouquere, and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team. The long-time chief operating officer for the city of Memphis, Doug McGowen, is moving over to lead Memphis Light, Gas and Water with...
Karl-Anthony Towns just cleared to walk Saturday following non-COVID illness
Karl-Anthony Towns has not been in camp with the Timberwolves, sidelined by a non-COVID illness. Beyond that, there were not a lot of details other than his girlfriend Jordyn Woods saying on social media that she had taken him to the hospital. Towns spoke to the media for the first...
5 first impressions from the Timberwolves' preseason opener
Timberwolves open the preseason in Miami with a 121-111 win over the Heat.
Dirk Nowitzki Speaks On Jalen Brunson’s Mavericks Departure
The Dallas Mavericks had arguably the worst offseason of any team in the NBA. They suffered by far the biggest loss in free agency, as Jalen Brunson signed a four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks to become their new starting point guard. It was a huge blow...
Jason Kidd Reveals Mavs’ Preseason Plans
The Dallas Mavericks begin their 2022 NBA preseason schedule with a Wednesday matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a neutral site game at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Not all of the Mavs' roster will be traveling to Tulsa to participate in their preseason opener against the Thunder. Davis...
Christian Wood’s key advantage over Kristaps Porzingis will make life easier for Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks are done with the Luka Doncic-Kristaps Porzingis. With the Latvian unicorn gone in Dallas when the Mavs traded him to the Washington Wizards in February, the team is looking ahead to a new two-man configuration. In place of Porzingis now for the Mavs is Christian Wood, who could just be the one to make Dallas realize the potential it hoped to get from the Doncic-Porzingis combo. As pointed out by Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Christian Wood could help in lightening the load off the back of Doncic on a much more efficient manner than Porzingis used to with the Mavericks.
Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?
Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
