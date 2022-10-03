Stock up, stock down following the Bills' win over the Ravens

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 action.

Following the 23-20 comeback victory, here is the latest Bills Wire stock report:

Stock down: QB Josh Allen

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Allen sets a really high bar so it might seem unfair to put him in the stock down category. He just wasn’t his usual self against the Ravens, particularly early.

Allen had his worst completion percentage of 2022, going 19-for-36, with 213 yards. His early interception quickly put Buffalo in an early hole.

At least the team dragged themselves out of it.

Stock up: S Jordan Poyer

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Two interceptions? Easy decision for Poyer’s stock shooting upward.

Stock up: LB Matt Milano

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Milano was all over the field in Baltimore. From his two tackles for loss, to his takedowns (not easy) on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, to helping keep Baltimore’s top playmaker, tight end Mark Andrews, mostly off the stat sheet.

Linebacker partner Tremaine Edmunds had two tackles for loss as well. Milano’s 13 total tackles was a game-high.

Stock up: Head coach Sean McDermott

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

After poor game management in Week 3 hampered his team, McDermott was much better at it against the Ravens. Draining the clock at the end was masterful.

And while Buffalo did not look ready to play at the start, the rest of the way went very well. From the comeback on offense, to the defensive shutout in the second half.

Stock up: K Tyler Bass

Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bass was 3-for-3 in an ugly weather contest. One of those was the game-winning kick as time expired. Regardless of distance, no easy task.

Stock down: RB James Cook

James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Zack Moss’s status is baseline. It’s not really anywhere and his six yards on three carries kept his stock low.

Rookie James Cook had a big opportunity to finally build some momentum. Instead, he dropped a wide-open target and did not see much of the field after that.

It’s Devin Singletary and that’s in for the Bills’ backfield.

Stock down: WR Gabe Davis

Isaiah McKenzie #6 and Gabe Davis #13 of the Buffalo Bills celebrate (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Snap count totals had Davis playing two more snaps than Diggs on Buffalo’s offense. You wouldn’t have thought that with the difference in production.

On three targets, Davis only had one catch. At this rate we might be able to assume the ankle injury is still bothering Davis.

Stock up: WR Khalil Shakir

Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is a business in more way than one. Injury included.

Against the Ravens, slot receiver and return man Jamison Crowder broke his ankle. That allowed Shakir to get into the lineup and he recorded his first-career catch.

Moving forward, we should see more Shakir. Crowder is out indefinitely.

Stock up: DT DaQuan Jones

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones . (AP Photo/John McCoy)

Without Ed Oliver, Jones has been trusted more and more by the Bills. He played 70 percent of defensive snaps, a very high number for the rotation the Bills play on the defensive line.

Jones split a sack with defensive end Greg Rousseau in Baltimore.