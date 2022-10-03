ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Stock up, stock down following the Bills' win over the Ravens

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5LZA_0iKVRKg700

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 action.

Following the 23-20 comeback victory, here is the latest Bills Wire stock report:

Stock down: QB Josh Allen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJ1cs_0iKVRKg700
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)  Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Allen sets a really high bar so it might seem unfair to put him in the stock down category. He just wasn’t his usual self against the Ravens, particularly early.

Allen had his worst completion percentage of 2022, going 19-for-36, with 213 yards. His early interception quickly put Buffalo in an early hole.

At least the team dragged themselves out of it.

Stock up: S Jordan Poyer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QCSFu_0iKVRKg700
 Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Two interceptions? Easy decision for Poyer’s stock shooting upward.

Stock up: LB Matt Milano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SYdDJ_0iKVRKg700
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Milano was all over the field in Baltimore. From his two tackles for loss, to his takedowns (not easy) on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, to helping keep Baltimore’s top playmaker, tight end Mark Andrews, mostly off the stat sheet.

Linebacker partner Tremaine Edmunds had two tackles for loss as well. Milano’s 13 total tackles was a game-high.

Stock up: Head coach Sean McDermott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1orCb1_0iKVRKg700
Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

After poor game management in Week 3 hampered his team, McDermott was much better at it against the Ravens. Draining the clock at the end was masterful.

And while Buffalo did not look ready to play at the start, the rest of the way went very well. From the comeback on offense, to the defensive shutout in the second half.

Stock up: K Tyler Bass

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rcdhr_0iKVRKg700
Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bass was 3-for-3 in an ugly weather contest. One of those was the game-winning kick as time expired. Regardless of distance, no easy task.

Stock down: RB James Cook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DAtxQ_0iKVRKg700
James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Zack Moss’s status is baseline. It’s not really anywhere and his six yards on three carries kept his stock low.

Rookie James Cook had a big opportunity to finally build some momentum. Instead, he dropped a wide-open target and did not see much of the field after that.

It’s Devin Singletary and that’s in for the Bills’ backfield.

Stock down: WR Gabe Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BaRCS_0iKVRKg700
 Isaiah McKenzie #6 and Gabe Davis #13 of the Buffalo Bills celebrate  (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Snap count totals had Davis playing two more snaps than Diggs on Buffalo’s offense. You wouldn’t have thought that with the difference in production.

On three targets, Davis only had one catch. At this rate we might be able to assume the ankle injury is still bothering Davis.

Stock up: WR Khalil Shakir

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sXsup_0iKVRKg700
Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10)  Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is a business in more way than one. Injury included.

Against the Ravens, slot receiver and return man Jamison Crowder broke his ankle. That allowed Shakir to get into the lineup and he recorded his first-career catch.

Moving forward, we should see more Shakir. Crowder is out indefinitely.

Stock up: DT DaQuan Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B0HyK_0iKVRKg700
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones . (AP Photo/John McCoy)

Without Ed Oliver, Jones has been trusted more and more by the Bills. He played 70 percent of defensive snaps, a very high number for the rotation the Bills play on the defensive line.

Jones split a sack with defensive end Greg Rousseau in Baltimore.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGRZ TV

Bills' Dion Dawkins buys former teammate's house

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has bought the East Aurora home of one of his former teammates. Dawkins, the Bills’ starting tackle, paid $1.3 million for Jerry Hughes Jr.’s former house on Stewart Court, according to Oct. 5 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The house went on the market Aug. 23 for $1.499 million.
EAST AURORA, NY
thecomeback.com

Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Predicting the outcome of every NFL Week 5 game

Last week: 10-6, pushing the season forecast to 35-29 Injuries have played a significant role in the early season. Here’s hoping your favorite team can avoid the virulent injury bug from biting any harder this weekend. Thursday Night. - Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (-3.5): Indianapolis has been one...
NFL
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
City
Baltimore, MD
Buffalo, NY
Football
Baltimore, MD
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cook
thecomeback.com

Manti Te’o makes interesting career decision

Former Notre Dame standout and NFL veteran Manti Te’o has been in the limelight of late after the über-popular Netflix Untold documentary on his infamous catfishing incident debutedback in August. It now seems that he wants to parlay that popularity into an interesting career change. According to Variety.com,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Steelers: Thursday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday ahead of their Week 5 matchup:. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) Limited participation. CB Cameron Sutton (groin/hamstring) S Terrell Edmunds (concussion) S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) OL Mason Cole (foot) WR Diontae Johnson (hip)
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Prescott ruled out, Peters doubtful, Pollard a question in Cowboys-Rams final injury report

The injury bug continues to jump up and bite the Cowboys in their rear. The question is whether or not the Rams will present too tough of a matchup for Dallas to overcome as they have the last three weeks. The injury report continues to shuffle names in and out, week by week, but Friday brought about two new names to a growing list for the Week 5 matchup in Los Angeles.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Bills Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Bills: Big causes for concern this week

Over the course of the last three weeks, we have all watched the Pittsburgh Steelers season unravel to a point where they might not be any saving it. This problem is made worse by the four-game stretch facing this team before the bye week. First up are the Buffalo Bills who currently sit at 3-1 and look better than last year. Pittsburgh is 1-3 and has to travel to Buffalo this week as nearly two-touchdown underdogs. Here’s what we are worried about this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGRZ TV

Sports analyst challenges Bills safety with a big donation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer appeared on the Pat McAfee show and the sports analyst made him a challenge he couldn't refuse. If Poyer hits a certain number of interceptions for the season it could be a big payday for his foundation. Poyer has had four...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
atozsports.com

Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player

The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
210K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy